Doubts over Callum Wilson's return to fitness and Alexander Isak's injury could see Chris Wood spearhead Newcastle's attack over the festive period, with boss Eddie Howe hailing the Kiwi striker as 'hugely important'

By Craig Hope
 3 days ago

Newcastle could head into the Christmas and New Year fixtures with Chris Wood in attack as doubts remain over the availability of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

Eddie Howe says there is still no return date for £60million striker Isak, who has been absent since September with a thigh injury.

Wilson is back on Tyneside after his participation in the World Cup with England but, unlike Nick Pope and Kieran Tripper, did not feature during Saturday's 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in Spain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFjhh_0jmL1mL700
Doubts over the return to fitness for Callum Wilson (above) and Alexander Isak could see Newcastle head into Christmas and the new year with Chris Wood spearheading their attack

Howe said: 'We have only seen Callum briefly. He has come back OK but, with different training loads, we just have to tread carefully.'

Isak looks set to miss the matches over Christmas. Howe said: 'With Alex, there was no fixed return date on him.

'The medical team look at his recovery day by day. We don't have a return date. He is with the medical team at the moment.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeq9u_0jmL1mL700
The Kiwi striker scored a penalty in a friendly against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano on Saturday

Isak, 23, has only played three matches since signing in August, scoring twice, while Wilson was limited to 18 appearances in all competitions last season due to consistent injury issues.

The doubts over Isak and Wilson has opened the door for Wood, who scored a penalty against Vallecano.

'Chris has been hugely important,' added Howe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SoNEf_0jmL1mL700

