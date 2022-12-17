Machete attack leaves a man dead after he was found stabbed in the neck as cops scour nearby homes for his killer

A man has died after he was allegedly stabbed several times with a machete on the NSW Central Coast.

Emergency services were called to Macarthur Street, at Woy Woy, after receiving reports of a machete attack at 6.15pm on Saturday.

Police found a 41-year-old unconscious man with a wound to his neck.

Officers attempted to perform CPR on him until paramedics arrived.

The man died at the scene prompting police to launch an investigation into the alleged attack.

NSW Police told Daily Mail Australia the man is believed to have been stabbed on nearby Railway Street.

Police set up a crime scene and searched the area for the alleged knifeman.