Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes witness stand in FTC case. SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook parent company Meta, is on the witness stand in a California courtroom as part of the U.S. antitrust regulators' effort to stop the tech giant from buying a virtual reality startup. At issue is whether Meta’s acquisition of the small company that makes a VR fitness app called Supernatural will hurt competition in the emerging virtual reality market. The Federal Trade Commission argues that if the deal is allowed to go through, it would violate antitrust laws and dampen innovation. It argues that would hurt consumers who may face higher prices and fewer options outside of Meta-controlled platforms.
No. 4: Inflation Soars as Recession Fears Grow

After the wrenching, pandemic-induced stop of 2020 and the strong economic bounceback in 2021, there were hopes that this year would mark the return to something like moderation, a kind of normalcy.  Those hopes didn’t make it into the spring — and they might have been a little pie in the sky anyway.More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Coming into 2022, retailers were coping with pandemic induced supply chain back ups that, yes, drove prices up but were seen by many experts as...
Taliban Bans Women From All Afghan Universities

Afghanistan’s Taliban government on Tuesday announced it had suspended university education for all women, effective immediately. A spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Higher Education announced the ban, which follows a March order barring girls from returning to secondary school. “What news could be worse than this?” one female student asked NPR, explaining that her final exam to complete her arts degree had been scheduled for Wednesday. “I’ve been shaking with anger. I can’t even cry. The Taliban took our last hope from us.” A spokesperson for António Guterres, the United Nations’ secretary-general, condemned the decision in a statement, saying Guterres was “deeply alarmed” by the news. The response came as the UN Security Council met in New York to discuss Afghanistan and the Taliban, which the intergovernmental organization has not recognized. Referring to the Taliban as the “de facto authorities,” Guterres’ spokesman urged them “to ensure equal access to education for all women and girls.”Read it at NPR

