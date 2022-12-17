ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, KY

Death of 53-year-old man in Cumberland County prompts murder investigation, arrest

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8pHq_0jmL10Fc00

BURKESVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – On Sept. 26, Kentucky State Police received a call from Cumberland County 911 to help investigate a man found dead inside a residence.

At the scene, KSP said they found 53-year-old Michael Harding of Celina, Tennessee, who had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

KSP partnered with the FBI as well as various law enforcement agencies in Kentucky, Tennessee, and California. Their investigative efforts led to 60-year-old Thomas O’Donnell of Napa, California being arrested on Dec. 8 at the Sacramento International Airport.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

O’Donnell was charged with the murder of Harding.

KSP said O’Donnell is being lodged in the Sacramento County jail awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 1

Related
lakercountry.com

Man arrested in California on Cumberland County murder charge

State police have announced an arrest following a murder back in September in neighboring Cumberland County. On September 26th, Kentucky State Police received a call from Cumberland County 911 and responded to the scene and learned 53-year-old Michael Harding, of Celina, Tennessee, had suffered fatal injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, KY
k105.com

4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires

Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on theft, other charges

A Russell Springs man was arrested this past Friday on theft and other charges, according to jail records. Russell B. Miller, age 39, was arrested by Sheriff Derek Polston on charges theft by unlawful taking under $500, third degree criminal trespassing, operating a vehicle with a expired operator’s license, and failure to produce an insurance card.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WSMV

One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
PORTLAND, TN
WBKO

House fire kills 2 Scottsville residents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:39 p.m., the South Allen Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structural fire on Isom Bradley Road in Scottsville. Joe Young, chief of the responding fire department, said, “Upon arrival, the house was fully involved. We learned there...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
People

Calif. Police Captain Found Dead Days After Man Was Arrested in Connection with Husband's Death

Authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday A California Highway Patrol captain was found dead in Tennessee, just days after a man was arrested in connection to the slaying of her missing, estranged husband, authorities say. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding at her home in Celina, Tenn., Saturday. Citing the CHP, The Sacramento Bee reports Julie, 49, was a commander at the Yuba-Sutter office in northern California and was on administrative leave at the time of her death. The TBI...
CELINA, TN
wnky.com

Glasgow PD warns of upcoming traffic safety checkpoints

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department will be having traffic safety checkpoints within the city limits of Glasgow. From Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 2, safety checkpoints will be present at Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road. They may be added to further locations as well.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Grand Jury indicts Allen County man

Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. The latest news...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.
HORSE CAVE, KY
wjle.com

Hale Charged in Burglary and Theft at Wal-Mart

A 40-year-old woman was arrested last week by Smithville Police charged in a burglary and theft at Wal-mart. In addition to those offenses, Jessica French Hale was also cited for simple possession and criminal trespassing. Chief Mark Collins said that police were summoned to a suspicious person call on Morgan...
SMITHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. On December 16 around 2:00 am, 13-year-old Abagail Coffee went missing from her home located in Allen County, officials said. Abagail was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt or hoodie, black pants,...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Wilson County Commission votes to deny rezoning request

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Commission voted to deny the request to rezone a proposed development on Lone Oak Road in Wilson County. More than a dozen people spoke out against the rezoning request during the public hearing session of the meeting. Several long-time and new homeowners on Lone Oak Road say they did not want to see this come to fruition for several reasons including tractor-trailer traffic congestion, flooding, and blasting concerns.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Two Injured in Friday Rollover Crash Near Sligo

Two people were injured in a rollover crash Friday afternoon on Highway 70 east just north of Old Sligo Road. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Patricia Mae West was traveling eastbound on Highway 70 in a 1999 GMC Yukon SUV when she ran off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch before hitting an earthen embankment. After impact, the SUV overturned coming to final rest with the passenger side up, facing east.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Dec. 12, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Dec. 12,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOX56News.com

 https://fox56news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy