Death of 53-year-old man in Cumberland County prompts murder investigation, arrest

BURKESVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – On Sept. 26, Kentucky State Police received a call from Cumberland County 911 to help investigate a man found dead inside a residence.

At the scene, KSP said they found 53-year-old Michael Harding of Celina, Tennessee, who had died from apparent gunshot wounds.

KSP partnered with the FBI as well as various law enforcement agencies in Kentucky, Tennessee, and California. Their investigative efforts led to 60-year-old Thomas O’Donnell of Napa, California being arrested on Dec. 8 at the Sacramento International Airport.

O’Donnell was charged with the murder of Harding.

KSP said O’Donnell is being lodged in the Sacramento County jail awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.

