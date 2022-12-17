ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Dolan’s 16 help Cornell defeat Lehigh 96-64

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Greg Dolan scored 16 points to help Cornell defeat Lehigh 96-64 on Tuesday night. Dolan was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Big Red (8-3). Guy Ragland Jr. scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 (3 for 8 from distance), and added five rebounds. Max Watson shot 4 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
Resurgent Syracuse set to battle ACC rival Pitt

Syracuse and Pitt appeared destined for the naughty list, but the last several weeks might be enough for the ACC rivals to warrant “nice” designations. The resurgent Orange will aim for their sixth straight win Tuesday when they host the Panthers, who have enjoyed a similarly pleasant turnaround as the calendar year winds to a close.
SYRACUSE, NY

