Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Craig Kimbrel
I’m writing this article today for two reasons. First, because I really do think Craig Kimbrel could help the 2023 Cubs. But second, for some dumb reason I woke up this morning with an earworm of his intro music:. It’s actually a pretty good song for that purpose, I...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Cubs are bringing Drew Smyly back for 2023
Drew Smyly had one of the better years of his career for the Cubs in 2022. Now, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com, he’s being brought back for next year:. The Chicago Cubs are closing in on an agreement with left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN on Sunday.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Are you coming, Michael Conforto?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the late-night get-together for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in out of the cold December air. The music and companionship in here should be warm. So glad you could join us. Let us take your coat for you. There are still a few tables available. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Still work to be done
Welcome back to BCB After Dark, your cool holiday party for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We’re all in a festive mood this time of year and it’s all the merrier with you here. Come on in out of the cold and share some warmth. There are still a few tables available, but act fast. Have a big glass of holiday eggnog—or any other beverage that you brought yourself.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Where do the Cubs go after the Dansby Swanson signing?
I was thinking of a number of different ways I could write a “further reactions to the Dansby Swanson signing” article, and settled on this. First, let me tell you that Sara Sanchez will have a “by the numbers” article about Swanson in the coming days.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ Swanson songs
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Still waiting on news of catcher signing, first baseperson...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Play at the plate edition
Mike Piazza of the Los Angeles Dodgers catches during an MLB game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois during the 1994 season. One thing I know right away: This isn’t from 1994, because Brian McRae wasn’t on the Cubs in 1994. He played for the Cubs from 1995 through July 1997, when he was traded to the Mets.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ next?
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Hey, a shiny new shortstop under the tree. Now......
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Trey Mancini
I chose a photo of Trey Mancini in an Orioles uniform for this post for a reason. Reason: Mancini hit very poorly after he was traded to the Astros at the deadline last summer. In 51 games for Houston he batted .176/.258/.364 (29-for-165) with eight home runs and 49 strikeouts. That’s... not good. He also went just 1-for-21 in the postseason for Houston with eight strikeouts.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
'Mark Twain of Baseball,' Part 9
In 1907, the Cubs won 107 games in the regular season, second most in team history, then captured their first World Series, 4-0-1 over the Tigers. Yet that team over is given short shrift compared to the teams of 1906 (record 116 wins, upset by White Sox in World Series) and 1908 (won final-game playoff for pennant, then beat Tigers for last World Series title until 2016).
