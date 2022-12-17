Read full article on original website
A Car Crashed Into A Florida Firework Store & Blew Up The Place (VIDEO)
A man crashed his car into a fireworks store in West Melbourne, Florida, on Monday and reportedly died as the building went up in flames. Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Channing Taylor told WESH 2 that a two-vehicle crash sent both cars through the intersection and into the retail parking lot at around 4:20 p.m. on November 28.
A Florida police chief flashed her badge to get out of ticket. She’s now out of a job
A Florida police chief driving a golf cart without a license plate was stopped by a fellow officer last month and flashed her badge to get out of a ticket. Just a few weeks later, she was asked to step down from her post.
2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico
The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday, the FAA tells PEOPLE Two people are dead, including a teenager, and another man is missing after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, according to authorities. The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport in Florida on Saturday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), obtained by PEOPLE. The trio was returning to St. Petersburg, Fla., that evening when...
Missing boy found dead after falling into Florida lake
The body of a 9-year-old boy who went missing during a boat trip in Florida with family members over the weekend has been found, authorities announced Tuesday. The accident occurred on Saturday in central Florida's Polk County, which is about an hour east of Tampa and two hours northwest of Port St. Lucie where the boy is from, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Florida Highway Patrol is looking a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol is still looking for a car that is suspected to be involved in a hit and run. FHP is asking residents if they see a Chevy or GMC pickup with dark metallic gray or blue color and damage to the left front headlight to contact them with any information.
‘Reckless actions’: Deputy accused of shooting and killing fellow cop in Florida home
The sheriff called the 23-year-old’s death “totally avoidable.”
A driver escaped a burning camper with a cat inside. Watch what a Florida rescue crew did
A cat was rescued in the nick of time from a burning camper in North Naples, Florida, Wednesday evening.
