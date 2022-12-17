Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin Eisenhower senior determined to raise banners
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - She set the school volleyball record by eclipsing 1,000 kills and helped the Lions win their first regional championship, but her passion is with another sport. That's what makes New Berlin Eisenhower's Lexi Bugajski this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot. "I have two older siblings...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette falls to Providence 103-98 in 2OT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Bryce Hopkins had 29 points and 23 rebounds — both career highs — and grabbed the offensive board on a missed free throw with 15 seconds left in the second overtime to help Providence run out the clock and beat No. 24 Marquette 103-98 on Tuesday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
UW-Milwaukee commencement ceremony; over 1200 undergraduate students
MILWAUKEE - UW-Milwaukee students will walk across the stage at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Sunday, Dec. 18. Over 1200 undergraduates will walk the stage during this year's commencement ceremony. UW- Milwaukee will be giving out over 400 master's degrees and 55 doctoral degrees. The commencement ceremony begins at 10...
nbc15.com
Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality, and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old. Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday. According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas, and started out...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
George Hill provides National Guard families with Christmas gifts
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill brought a little holiday warmth and cheer to families of deployed service members on a cold wintry Dec. 17 day. Hill, along with his wife, children and friends, brought Christmas gifts for more than 50 children of 31 families whose soldier is deployed with the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB) headquarters element to Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
UW-Madison students spark conversation about written agreements for university marketing campaigns
MADISON, Wis. — After one University of Wisconsin-Madison student tweeted concerns over an image of him being used for a marketing campaign, other students are now sharing similar experiences of feeling misled about how the university could use their likeness. In the replies to this tweet, Mikey Morin shared his similar experiences with the student who made the tweet. He...
wclo.com
DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week
25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lowlands Group Winter Experiences
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Lowlands Winter Experiences are back with outdoor dining at all of their restaurants. Brian Kramp is at Café Hollander outdoor dining is a must during the holidays.
shepherdexpress.com
Talking with Milwaukee’s Kato Kaelin
“Life is short, and I’m grabbing it by the balls”. When Milwaukee native Kato Kaelin moved to Los Angeles in the 1980s, his friends and family had no doubt he’d succeed at whatever he chose to do. But Kaelin’s eventual success as an actor, television and podcast host, and producer far exceeded anyone’s expectations. As a pre-teen, his nickname came from the Green Hornet’s chauffeur, Kato, played by Bruce Lee. As a high school student at Nicolet, Kaelin and his friends often spent Friday evenings at Barnaby’s pizza restaurant before heading off to bowl at Brown Port Lanes. On Saturday nights, they cruised the neighborhoods for house parties, especially the ones at a Lake Shore Drive mansion. He's still best friends with the two guys he hung around with then.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm prep: We Energies, residents planning for the worst
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and other utility companies are already preparing for snow and wind-caused outages from a winter storm expected to arrive Thursday, Dec. 22. Before flurries fall and winds whip across the area, the work to keep the lights on starts now to ensure every We Energies truck, employee and crew is ready to go – even on the holidays.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Streets Of Old Milwaukee at Milwaukee Public Museum
Experience the magic of the holiday season inside the Streets Of Old Milwaukee at the Milwaukee Public Museum. Brian Kramp is checking out their popular turn-of-the-century exhibit that has been transformed into a holiday wonderland.
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s Doing the Left Thing tour
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers launched his liberal wish list road trip last week, his biennial listening session he’s calling the “Doing the Right Thing” tour. Evers, of course, will be doing the “left thing” when he moves into his second term in a couple of weeks and begins writing his next two-year budget proposal. Why change now? He’s governed from the hard left for four years. Besides, his second term comes thanks in large part to the rabid, radical left in Madison, which turned out their mail in-ballots in Dane County and at the University of Wisconsin in incredible numbers. (UW-Madison issued over 7,000 student voter ID cards between Sept. 1 and Election Day, over half of which were printed on Election Day, according to data from BadgersVote.)
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
World Cup final at Milwaukee's Highbury Pub, fans 'shoulder to shoulder'
MILWAUKEE - Soccer fans roared inside Milwaukee's Highbury Pub when Argentina won the World Cup Sunday, Dec. 18. The World Cup came down to the wire, but in the end, Lionel Messi and Team Argentina became World Cup champions after beating France. "It was a great tournament. Messi deserves it....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin winter storm watch; blizzard conditions possible
MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for all of southeast Wisconsin from 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. A blizzard continues to look likely across the area. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates. Forecast breakdown. Timeframe: Light, scattered snow...
whitewaterbanner.com
UW-W Enrollment Declines Again; School of Graduate Studies Continues Bucking the Trend
Total enrollment at the two UW-Whitewater campuses, which has declined for the past three years, has fallen once again. The 10th day fall enrollment, the standard measure of enrollment, was 11,087, a decline of 373 students from last year. Total enrollment when UW-Rock County consolidated with UW-Whitewater in 2018 was 13,059. The all-time record enrollment of 12,628 at the Whitewater campus was in 2016-17, versus the current 10,494.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Dick's Sporting Goods jacket theft, 2 wanted
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police need help to identify and locate two people who stole jackets from Dick's Sporting Goods. The crime happened on Dec. 17 at the store on Discovery Drive near Bluemound and Calhoun. According to police, the man and woman stole $1,378 worth of jackets, leaving the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Firefighters at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information on what led to this response. This comes after a judge ordered the owner of the vacant mall to file plans to raze the...
CBS 58
Significant snow and blizzard conditions possible Thursday and Friday
Now we get ready for a major winter storm for the end of the week. By Wednesday afternoon the clouds have returned with snow showers beginning Wednesday evening. Snow will be steady at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning with some snow covered roads for the Thursday morning commute. The snow will pick up during the day on Thursday with steady snow expected in the afternoon and evening. Schools still in session Thursday will need to be watched for cancelations or early dismissals.
nbc15.com
DeForest woman prepares for double lung transplant
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Lisa Cone is living with a rare genetic lung disease and is mentally preparing to undergo a double lung transplant. At birth, the 41-year-old DeForest resident was given six months to live. Lisa beat those odds, but she is still fighting for survival as she readies for a double lung transplant.
Comments / 0