Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss
It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Accusation
It's been a surprisingly rough game for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against the lowly Houston Texans today. But Mahomes' wife is having her own issues with the game right now. Mahomes has been getting the hell beaten out of him by the Texans defense today and some...
Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game
Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
OJ Simpson Reportedly Makes Surprising Media Decision
O.J. Simpson hasn't made too many media appearances over the years. Given his history, that is not surprising. However, on Sunday, the former NFL star running back, who was accused but acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole and her friend, Ron Goldman, will make a big appearance. "OJ SIMPSON on...
Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
Aaron Rodgers Sparks New Relationship Rumors After Being Spotted With Model on His Birthday
Here's what to know about the model Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is linked to after they were spotted together on his birthday.
Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Eagles Lineman Reveals What Jalen Hurts Said After Big Hit
The Philadelphia Eagles were taken to the limit by the Chicago Bears yesterday but still managed to get out of the Windy City with a win. But quarterback Jalen Hurts took some hard shots in the process. There was one somewhat scary moment where Hurts took a particularly hard shot...
Former New England Patriots star Willie McGinest arrested in Los Angeles
Former New England Patriots star, three-time Super Bowl champion and current NFL Media personality Willie McGinest finds himself in some
Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win
Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Gross Injury
Another year, another Joe Burrow pinky injury. Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback suffered a painful pinky injury late in the regular season. This year, it appears to have happened again. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick suffered the injury on Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay. It doesn't...
NFL World Furious With Cowboys, Jaguars Referees
The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming down to the wire on Sunday afternoon. Dallas is leading Jacksonville, 34-31, with less than 20 seconds to play on Sunday afternoon. While the game has been a close one, there have been some controversial calls, as well. Late in the...
NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident
A scary scene took place during the pregame warmups ahead of Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints when Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken out of the stadium on a cart after a collision with a Saints player. In a statement from the team shared by league insider Ian Read more... The post NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision
NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
Photos: Meet The Woman Making A Move For Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Joe Burrow are set to square off on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs are set to take on the Bengals in a matchup of preseason Super Bowl contenders. Of course, Tampa Bay hasn't really lived up to that hype, while Cincinnati has. It's been an interesting year for...
Cowboys Asked T.Y. Hilton If He’d Be O.K. With Team Signing OBJ
Dallas wanted to make sure it wasn’t ruffling any feathers by continuing to pursue the coveted free agent.
Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake
It’s certainly not uncommon for officials to miss big calls in crucial moments – they’re human and many of the penalty decisions are judgment calls or hard decisions. But it doesn’t make them any less controversial. And one notable NFL rules analyst pointed out a critical mistake during Sunday afternoon’s New York Jets and Detroit Read more... The post Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
