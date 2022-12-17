ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Florida transfer Chief Borders commits to Nebraska

Nebraska football continued its run of landing transfer portal targets on Tuesday evening, picking up a commitment from Florida linebacker transfer Chief Borders. Borders, who officially visited Nebraska this past weekend, announced his decision on social media, becoming the third transfer from Florida to announce his intention to join the Huskers in 2023.
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest

Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman sheds light on downside of spotlight

When it comes to Nebraska football targets, there can be a ton of good and a ton of bad of being in the spotlight. On the one hand, Husker fans can make you feel like a kind as they celebrate every word you speak or post on social media. On the other hand, literally everything you say and do is going to be dissected by hundreds of thousands if not millions of people.
Kearney Hub

McKewon: Three takes on lineman Jason Maciejczak committing to Nebraska

Nebraska received a commit from Pierre (S.D.) Riggs lineman Jason Maciejczak. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder:. Matt Rhule takes an FCS-bound player and makes him a Husker. Maciejczak was headed to North Dakota before last week, when he got a sudden offer from Nebraska. Maciejczak is not a stranger to NU — he's visited before — but he didn't pick up a lot of scholarship attention from most FBS or FCS schools in the Midwest. Until Nebraska. Sure, it's a risk. A lot of recruiting connects to calculated risks. Rhule, confident in both his assessment and that of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, is willing to take it here. Is it fair to call Maciejczak the Micah Kreikemeier of the 2023 class? Yep. Nebraska made an offer work via Zoom — due to a massive blizzard through central Nebraska and South Dakota — for a reason.
247Sports

8th-grader QB already receiving offers, including one from Huskers

The Huskers are working on finishing off their 2023 class, but a 2027 prospect reported receiving an offer from Nebraska on Sunday. Trent Seaborn, an 8th grader who just helped guide his team in Alabama to a state title, tweeted that the offer came after a conversation with NU offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. He also just reported an offer at Wisconsin.
247Sports

Transfer quarterback Jeff Sims commits to Nebraska

Nebraska football picked up a transfer portal quarterback on Sunday, as Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Jeff Sims announced his commitment to the Huskers. Sims officially visited Nebraska last weekend — the first visit weekend for Matt Rhule and his new staff — and took a week to make his pledge to the Huskers public.
AllHuskers

In Trev We Trust

Since he was hired by Husker A.D. Trev Alberts last month, every Husker fan wants to know if new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule is "the" guy to return the Husker football program to conference and national relevance. The answer is: it may take some time to find out. But we need to believe in the process and support both Rhule and Alberts' wisdom and experience.
Kearney Hub

8 things we learned this week in Nebraska football

With early signing day rapidly approaching and the transfer portal in full swing, there's been plenty of news across Nebraska football. New head coach Matt Rhule has been making the rounds on the recruiting trail as Nebraska has earned some commitments prior to the arrival of the Dec. 21 early signing day. Meanwhile, the transfer portal continues to have an effect on Nebraska's roster.
The Spun

There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola

Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
The Spun

Look: Prediction Made For No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola

On Saturday, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his de-commitment from Ohio State. Raiola, who had been committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes since the spring, is likely going to take his time before committing elsewhere. However, one recruiting expert...
wyo4news.com

Big second half run from Nebraska costs Cowgirls in Lincoln

December 18, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls’ four-game winning streak was snapped Sunday afternoon as Wyoming was defeated on the road by Nebraska, 66-39. The Cowgirls hung tough for the first two-plus quarters before a 20-4 Cornhusker run spanning the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth quarter ballooned a four-point UW deficit to 20 points. Nebraska continued its run the rest of the game as it outscored Wyoming 20-5 in the fourth.
Nebraska Examiner

Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’

OMAHA — The two-year legal fight is not yet over between the loser of a 2020 GOP-on-GOP legislative race and the Nebraska Republican Party that accused her in ads of wrongdoing.  Nebraska City business owner Janet Palmtag lost her defamation lawsuit against the state GOP, a Lancaster County District Court judge ruled Friday in a […] The post Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com

Lincoln Public Schools reschedules finals in case of blizzard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – To stay ahead of Nebraska’s unpredictable weather, Lincoln Public Schools said Monday that it has rescheduled finals for high school students. All finals will be held on Wednesday, with classes operating on a regular bell schedule, according to a release from LPS. Officials said...
iheart.com

Big Winter Storm Taking Aim at Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa

(Omaha, NE) -- A big winter storm is taking aim for Nebraska and Iowa right in the middle of the holiday travel week. The National Weather Service says there's the possibility for heavy snow, dangerously cold temperatures, and even blizzard conditions in Omaha and Council Bluffs Wednesday through Thursday. The Weather Service says during and after the storm winds could gust up to 50 MPH, causing blowing snow. Overnight wind chills could also reach -40 to -50 degrees Thursday and Friday. A winter storm watch goes into effect at midnight Thursday. We'll have updates as the forecast becomes more clear.
