Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Safety Rahmir Stewart commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Early National Signing Day 2022: Where Nebraska's top 2023 football prospects are expected to sign
By Nathan Charles Nebraska has averaged right around a dozen products for the past few seasons that have been rated by the various recruiting services. But for the hometown Huskers, they’ve been unable to keep several of those players in the state. There are some Class of 2023 recruits that ...
Florida transfer Chief Borders commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football continued its run of landing transfer portal targets on Tuesday evening, picking up a commitment from Florida linebacker transfer Chief Borders. Borders, who officially visited Nebraska this past weekend, announced his decision on social media, becoming the third transfer from Florida to announce his intention to join the Huskers in 2023.
Nebraska Football: Huskers could have a crop of Early Signing Day surprises
Nebraska football has been on one heck of a run recruiting wise, and the school is getting red hot at just the right time. The Huskers have been reeling in commitments at a pace that the program hasn’t seen in quite some time. Of course, the real fun is going to take place on Wednesday.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska beef: Load of in-state linemen set throwback tone in Huskers' 2023 class
A career as an offensive lineman for Sam Sledge began with a cram session. Life in the trenches wasn’t always the dream for the son of a former All-Big Eight Husker bulldozer. Sledge was a quarterback in middle school. A tight end as a freshman at Creighton Prep. Then...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU QB Commit Zane Flores Reaffirms Commitment to Cowboys After Nebraska Interest
Former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his coaching staff curiously did not show interest in homegrown quarterback prospect Zane Flores as he blossomed into a borderline four-star recruit and one of the best talents in the state. That changed recently as the program fired Frost and hired Matt Rhule as the Cornhuskers showed long-overdue interest in the Gretna product.
Decisions to know and recruits to watch for Nebraska ahead of National Signing Day
The early signing period begins in just a couple days and the Huskers are suddenly in the mix for more than a dozen potential additions over the next 72 hours – and in some cases into January. Nebraska has been hard at work, as the Cornhuskers have hosted more than 30 recruits since the second weekend of the month and the staff has added a number of commitments.
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman sheds light on downside of spotlight
When it comes to Nebraska football targets, there can be a ton of good and a ton of bad of being in the spotlight. On the one hand, Husker fans can make you feel like a kind as they celebrate every word you speak or post on social media. On the other hand, literally everything you say and do is going to be dissected by hundreds of thousands if not millions of people.
Huskers use big first half to take down Queens: 'We had to get a win'
The first four minutes were very much the deciding minutes as it turns out. It was 11-0 Nebraska at that point and the Huskers didn't turn back in a 75-65 win over Queens University on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. "It was a great start. It was exactly what...
Kearney Hub
McKewon: Three takes on lineman Jason Maciejczak committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Pierre (S.D.) Riggs lineman Jason Maciejczak. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder:. Matt Rhule takes an FCS-bound player and makes him a Husker. Maciejczak was headed to North Dakota before last week, when he got a sudden offer from Nebraska. Maciejczak is not a stranger to NU — he's visited before — but he didn't pick up a lot of scholarship attention from most FBS or FCS schools in the Midwest. Until Nebraska. Sure, it's a risk. A lot of recruiting connects to calculated risks. Rhule, confident in both his assessment and that of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, is willing to take it here. Is it fair to call Maciejczak the Micah Kreikemeier of the 2023 class? Yep. Nebraska made an offer work via Zoom — due to a massive blizzard through central Nebraska and South Dakota — for a reason.
247Sports
8th-grader QB already receiving offers, including one from Huskers
The Huskers are working on finishing off their 2023 class, but a 2027 prospect reported receiving an offer from Nebraska on Sunday. Trent Seaborn, an 8th grader who just helped guide his team in Alabama to a state title, tweeted that the offer came after a conversation with NU offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. He also just reported an offer at Wisconsin.
247Sports
Transfer quarterback Jeff Sims commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football picked up a transfer portal quarterback on Sunday, as Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Jeff Sims announced his commitment to the Huskers. Sims officially visited Nebraska last weekend — the first visit weekend for Matt Rhule and his new staff — and took a week to make his pledge to the Huskers public.
In Trev We Trust
Since he was hired by Husker A.D. Trev Alberts last month, every Husker fan wants to know if new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule is "the" guy to return the Husker football program to conference and national relevance. The answer is: it may take some time to find out. But we need to believe in the process and support both Rhule and Alberts' wisdom and experience.
Kearney Hub
8 things we learned this week in Nebraska football
With early signing day rapidly approaching and the transfer portal in full swing, there's been plenty of news across Nebraska football. New head coach Matt Rhule has been making the rounds on the recruiting trail as Nebraska has earned some commitments prior to the arrival of the Dec. 21 early signing day. Meanwhile, the transfer portal continues to have an effect on Nebraska's roster.
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
Look: Prediction Made For No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola
On Saturday, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his de-commitment from Ohio State. Raiola, who had been committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes since the spring, is likely going to take his time before committing elsewhere. However, one recruiting expert...
wyo4news.com
Big second half run from Nebraska costs Cowgirls in Lincoln
December 18, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowgirls’ four-game winning streak was snapped Sunday afternoon as Wyoming was defeated on the road by Nebraska, 66-39. The Cowgirls hung tough for the first two-plus quarters before a 20-4 Cornhusker run spanning the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth quarter ballooned a four-point UW deficit to 20 points. Nebraska continued its run the rest of the game as it outscored Wyoming 20-5 in the fourth.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’
OMAHA — The two-year legal fight is not yet over between the loser of a 2020 GOP-on-GOP legislative race and the Nebraska Republican Party that accused her in ads of wrongdoing. Nebraska City business owner Janet Palmtag lost her defamation lawsuit against the state GOP, a Lancaster County District Court judge ruled Friday in a […] The post Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools reschedules finals in case of blizzard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – To stay ahead of Nebraska’s unpredictable weather, Lincoln Public Schools said Monday that it has rescheduled finals for high school students. All finals will be held on Wednesday, with classes operating on a regular bell schedule, according to a release from LPS. Officials said...
iheart.com
Big Winter Storm Taking Aim at Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
(Omaha, NE) -- A big winter storm is taking aim for Nebraska and Iowa right in the middle of the holiday travel week. The National Weather Service says there's the possibility for heavy snow, dangerously cold temperatures, and even blizzard conditions in Omaha and Council Bluffs Wednesday through Thursday. The Weather Service says during and after the storm winds could gust up to 50 MPH, causing blowing snow. Overnight wind chills could also reach -40 to -50 degrees Thursday and Friday. A winter storm watch goes into effect at midnight Thursday. We'll have updates as the forecast becomes more clear.
247Sports
