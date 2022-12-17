Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Visit America's Largest Christmas Museum Here in OhioTravel MavenMedina, OH
Related
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss
It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
NFL fans are floored and blamed Colts quarterback Matt Ryan after the Vikings stun in largest comeback win in league history
Ryan was also on the wrong end of the largest Super Bowl comeback in history when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in 2017.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title
1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title. The heroes of the 2022 Vikings may be talked about for a long time, depending on how well the Vikings do in the postseason. No matter how far the Vikings go, the win against the Colts will be mentioned for decades whenever a team is down big. Most of the credit will certainly go to the two that are viewed as the builders of the team — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Former New England Patriots star Willie McGinest arrested in Los Angeles
Former New England Patriots star, three-time Super Bowl champion and current NFL Media personality Willie McGinest finds himself in some
Former Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Ends Brief Retirement
Former Bucs' wideout, Cole Beasley, has found a new home after coming out of retirement.
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff comments on game-winning TD vs. Jets
It was not clean and it was not easy, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions found a way to get the job done on Sunday as they scored a late touchdown to walk away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. Goff and the Lions’ offense struggled throughout the game, but they finally put it together when it mattered most, and they put the ball in the endzone to pick up the win. Following the game, Goff spoke about the final drive and his TD pass to Brock Wright.
Julian Edelman Calls Out NFL On Twitter After Dolphins-Bills Game
Julian Edelman wasn’t pleased with how the final game on the NFL’s Week 15 Saturday slate was officiated. Both the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins were victims of questionable calls by referees at Highmark Stadium. The critical AFC East matchup effectively was decided on a costly whistle when Miami cornerback Kader Kohou was flagged for pass interference with 45 seconds left to play in the game. With the game tied at 29, the game-changing penalty brought the Bills all the way down to the Dolphins’ 10-yard line where they were easily able to set themselves up for the game-winning field goal.
Watch: Kevin O'Connell chokes up in locker room speech after famous Colts win
'I will ride with this group!'
Steelers Fans Are Actually Agreeing With Antonio Brown
The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has the support of the fanbase on one argument.
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake
It’s certainly not uncommon for officials to miss big calls in crucial moments – they’re human and many of the penalty decisions are judgment calls or hard decisions. But it doesn’t make them any less controversial. And one notable NFL rules analyst pointed out a critical mistake during Sunday afternoon’s New York Jets and Detroit Read more... The post Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
How Detroit Lions can move into final playoff spot on Christmas Eve
Sunday Night Football is in the books, and though we did not get the tie we told everybody to root for in our Week 15 Detroit Lions Rooting Guide, the Lions are still in a solid position to earn their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. In fact, if three things go correctly on Christmas Eve, the Lions will hold the final NFC Wild Card spot by the time you tuck yourself into bed for a long winter’s nap.
NFL World Wants Patriots Coach Fired On Sunday
New England Patriots fans are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots offense is once again struggling to get going, this time against the Raiders. New England fans are done with offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. In fact, many fans want the Patriots coach to be fired. "Can they please...
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news
The Detroit Lions are having a surprising season. After a slow start to the 2022 season where they went just 1-6, the team has now won six of its last seven games and is a strong contender for a playoff spot. And the play from rookie pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston is a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Former Bengals player has bizarre moment after Cincinnati’s win over Buccaneers
The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon despite falling behind 17-3 in the first half. Cincinnati’s comeback started in the third quarter thanks to a botched fake punt by Tampa Bay. Former Bengals running back Giovanni Bernard, who joined the Bucs last season, didn’t...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0