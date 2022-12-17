CINCINNATI, Ohio — Mitchell Wilcox knew he was home when he recognized the smell of the Raymond James Stadium grass. The Bengals’ tight end is from the Tampa area and played his college football at South Florida — a school that plays their home games at Raymond James. He had 60-70 people in attendance to cheer him on, which made his touchdown, the final Bengals score of the day, that much more special.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO