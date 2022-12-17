Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Bengals call an audible on travel plans ahead of Christmas Eve tilt against Patriots
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals aren’t taking a wait-and-see approach to their travel plans as they do with the injury report each week. They planned to depart the day before the game, but will now leave on Thursday night. The forecast in Cincinnati for Friday is calling for heavy winds between 20 and 40 mph and heavy rain possible in the northeast.
Bengals rookie corner Cam Taylor-Britt suffers shoulder injury in win over Buccaneers
TAMPA, Florida — Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt suffered a shoulder injury early in the fourth quarter of a 34-23 win over Tampa Bay and didn’t return to the game. Taylor-Britt grabbed wide receiver Russell Gage at the first-down marker and pulled him down in a bear hug. He stayed on the field in obvious pain and was grabbing at his left shoulder after making the tackle.
In Deshaun Watson, the Browns have their own Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen — 2 others who got away: Mary Kay Cabot
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns have passed on some amazing quarterbacks over the past six years, but in trading for Deshaun Watson, they landed their version of Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen — two others who got away. After Saturday’s 13-3 victory over the Ravens, Watson reminded everyone...
Cleveland’s physical play on both ends bothered Jazz: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers were just a bit too physical for Utah in Monday’s 122-99 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jazz coach Will Hardy said Cleveland’s size and strength at both ends of the court was the difference in the game.
The best part of the Donovan Mitchell trade; is the Browns defense making a case for Joe Woods? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Cavs’ big homestand; why the Donovan Mitchell trade is still looking like a winner for the Cavs; the progress of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson; and we answer some Hey, Terry questions and provide some tips on plumbing.
Talking Deshaun Watson’s progression; Donovan Mitchell’s recent surge: Jeff Lloyd, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Jeff Lloyd of The Locked on Browns Podcast joins to...
Jets Tuesday report: Quinnen Williams, Corey Davis trending towards playing Thursday
The Jets have been holding walkthroughs this week as the prepare for the quick turnaround on Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That said, the arrow is pointing up for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (calf) and wide receiver Corey Davis (concussion). “Corey and Quinnen — Corey for sure, trending in the...
Our favorite photos from the Cleveland Browns 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson headed into his first game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday against the Ravens wanting to do something special for Browns fans, and he and his teammates delivered. Playing the role of spoiler, the Browns beat the Ravens 13-3 to improve to 6-8 and keep their...
Mitchell Wilcox rewarded with touchdown after elevation to No. 1 tight end role
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Mitchell Wilcox knew he was home when he recognized the smell of the Raymond James Stadium grass. The Bengals’ tight end is from the Tampa area and played his college football at South Florida — a school that plays their home games at Raymond James. He had 60-70 people in attendance to cheer him on, which made his touchdown, the final Bengals score of the day, that much more special.
Winners and losers from the Bengals’ 34-23 win over the Buccaneers
TAMPA, Florida — The Bengals earned perhaps their most unique win of the season with a 34-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Here are a few winners and losers from the afternoon:. Winner: Lou Anarumo. The Bengals’ defensive coordinator has been doing a bang-up...
Can the Browns make the playoffs? Yes, but it’s a long shot
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The AFC playoff picture continued taking shape in Week 15. The Browns aren’t out of it just yet after their win over Baltimore on Saturday, but they are barely hanging on. Let’s take a look at the playoff picture with three weeks left in the season.
Lamar Jackson’s absence exposes Ravens supporting cast in loss to Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t ask John Harbaugh about missing his quarterback. Yes, Harbaugh’s Ravens have only scored two offensive touchdowns in Lamar Jackson’s absence the last three weeks. And sure, Baltimore managed just 138 passing yards during Saturday’s 13-3 loss to the Browns. But in...
Nick Chubb idle with foot injury, Myles Garrett with illness: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- Nick Chubb, third in the NFL with 1,252 rushing yards, sat out Tuesday’s practice with a foot issue in preparation for Saturday’s Christmas Eve game against the Saints. Chubb didn’t mention the foot injury during his media availability in the locker room a couple of...
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ 34-23 win over the Bucs
TAMPA BAY, Florida -- After getting out the gate slow against the Bucs Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense rattled off 34 consecutive points to earn their eighth win in nine games and their sixth straight victory in Sunday’s 34-23 win vs. the Bucs. They also stayed undefeated against the NFC South as Burrow became the first Bengals quarterback with multiple 30 touchdown seasons.
Watch Joe Burrow’s TD pass to Tyler Boyd to give the Bengals a 20-17 lead vs. the Bucs
TAMPA BAY, Florida -- With their 20th consecutive point the Bengals took their first lead against the Buccaneers on Joe Burrow’s three-yard TD pass to Tyler Boyd. The Bengals took over at the 13-yard line after Tom Brady’s fumble. After a short pass to Ja’Marr Chase the Bengals ran the ball three times for very little gain. Then Burrow hit Boyd on a pass out near the pylon.
How Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals offense was dynamic while scoring 34 straight points after trailing 17-0, during Sunday’s 34-23 win over the Buccaneers. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with...
Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to watch for free (12/18/22)
The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). In their last game on Dec. 11,...
