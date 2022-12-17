ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Bengals rookie corner Cam Taylor-Britt suffers shoulder injury in win over Buccaneers

TAMPA, Florida — Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt suffered a shoulder injury early in the fourth quarter of a 34-23 win over Tampa Bay and didn’t return to the game. Taylor-Britt grabbed wide receiver Russell Gage at the first-down marker and pulled him down in a bear hug. He stayed on the field in obvious pain and was grabbing at his left shoulder after making the tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
The best part of the Donovan Mitchell trade; is the Browns defense making a case for Joe Woods? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Welcome to this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Cavs’ big homestand; why the Donovan Mitchell trade is still looking like a winner for the Cavs; the progress of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson; and we answer some Hey, Terry questions and provide some tips on plumbing.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mitchell Wilcox rewarded with touchdown after elevation to No. 1 tight end role

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Mitchell Wilcox knew he was home when he recognized the smell of the Raymond James Stadium grass. The Bengals’ tight end is from the Tampa area and played his college football at South Florida — a school that plays their home games at Raymond James. He had 60-70 people in attendance to cheer him on, which made his touchdown, the final Bengals score of the day, that much more special.
CINCINNATI, OH
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals’ 34-23 win over the Bucs

TAMPA BAY, Florida -- After getting out the gate slow against the Bucs Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense rattled off 34 consecutive points to earn their eighth win in nine games and their sixth straight victory in Sunday’s 34-23 win vs. the Bucs. They also stayed undefeated against the NFC South as Burrow became the first Bengals quarterback with multiple 30 touchdown seasons.
CINCINNATI, OH
Watch Joe Burrow’s TD pass to Tyler Boyd to give the Bengals a 20-17 lead vs. the Bucs

TAMPA BAY, Florida -- With their 20th consecutive point the Bengals took their first lead against the Buccaneers on Joe Burrow’s three-yard TD pass to Tyler Boyd. The Bengals took over at the 13-yard line after Tom Brady’s fumble. After a short pass to Ja’Marr Chase the Bengals ran the ball three times for very little gain. Then Burrow hit Boyd on a pass out near the pylon.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

