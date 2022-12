EUGENE, Ore. – Collegiate Baseball released its preseason poll for the 2023 season with Oregon ranked 19th heading into the season. Oregon is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw the Ducks qualify for the postseason for the second consecutive season, where they played in the Louisville Regional. Oregon finished the 2022 season 36-25 and fourth in the Pac-12 Conference with an 18-12 league record.

