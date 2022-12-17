Just call Meghan Trainor’s son Riley “Elsa,” because he is completely unbothered by the snow. The “Made You Look” singer shared new pictures of her 22-month-old son, who she shares with husband Daryl Sabara, all bundled up on the slopes of Lake Tahoe yesterday. He is the happiest little boy on the planet! In the first photo, the “Kid on Christmas” singer sits on a bank of snow with Riley in her lap. They are both dressed in matching all-black puffy outfits. Except Riley is wearing his with a brown fuzzy bear-ears hood and teal eyeglasses as he looks at puffy...

1 DAY AGO