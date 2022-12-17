ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

A loss for ACC as Virginia falls to Houston, but a win for college basketball at large

By Luke DeCock
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOSly_0jmKzC5R00

The ACC’s last unbeaten team fell not with the bang of a last-second shot or the whine of a shot-clock buzzer –— which, in all honesty, Virginia fans would probably prefer, given the choice. Houston took all the drama out of the final few minutes, sending the home fans to the exits and the Cavaliers into the conference season with record finally blemished.

That said as much about how good Houston is as it did anything about Virginia. Everything the Cavaliers are good at, year after year, the Cougars were better at Saturday: Tougher, rangier, more cohesive, more resilient. The game turned on one play with a little more than three minutes to go, when the Cavaliers were trying to rally from a double-digit deficit, and the building started to believe that they could.

Jamal Shead took a dribble handoff at the free throw line, cut down the right side of the lane and … that was it. He found no opposition on his way to the rim, nor did Houston find any opposition the rest of the way to a 69-61 win. That’s exactly what Virginia does to people on offense and the kind of complete breakdown that so rarely happens to Virginia on defense.

“What a wonderful atmosphere,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “The crowd was great. Our young men played hard. That was always going to be there. But the tougher, sounder team on the defensive end won the game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHmbO_0jmKzC5R00
Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) shoots over Virginia’s Reece Beekman (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Erin Edgerton) Erin Edgeerton/AP

Still, as Virginia heads into ACC play Tuesday at Miami, the Cavaliers won’t see an opponent quite like this until the postseason. Duke may have more skill, and North Carolina more depth, but neither is the finely tuned, balanced unit Houston is right now, swarming on defense, opportunistic on offense. From Houston’s campus to NRG Stadium, site of the Final Four in April, it’s a mere 18 minutes, no traffic.

Houston won its home half of this series handily last year, one of the Cavaliers’ many dispiriting losses to start a subpar season, but by any metric these are two of the 10 best teams in the country this year, both only a few years removed from a Final Four appearance — Kihei Clark, now in his 14th season as Virginia’s point guard, remains the ageless link between the 2019 national title and now — and both making strong cases to return.

Which means it is yet another season when Duke and Carolina got all the attention, only for Virginia to emerge as the team to beat by Christmas, although in this case that’s more about Virginia bouncing back from last year’s lackluster campaign to return to its usual standards than it is UNC or Duke, both of which will surely be up there at the end.

That wasn’t entirely unexpected — the Cavaliers were the consensus preseason pick to finish third in the ACC, so it’s not like they came out of nowhere — but in a year when the rest of the ACC once again hasn’t found itself on the steadiest footing to start, Virginia is no longer a huge part of the problem but may in fact be the solution.

Which made Saturday a big test not only for the Cavaliers but for the ACC at large, because these are the teams by which everyone will be measured in March. The ACC’s best wins, collectively, at the moment, are Virginia over Baylor (in Las Vegas) and Duke (at home) and UNC (in New York) over Ohio State. None of those really dazzles. The league needed this one and didn’t get it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8GoB_0jmKzC5R00
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett yells during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Erin Edgerton) Erin Edgeerton/AP

Still, there’s reason to rejoice it was played at all. On a Saturday afternoon full of eminently watchable college basketball, in that narrow window between Thanksgiving and exams and the big bowl games when the sport actually has a big chunk of the national stage to itself for the last time until March, this stood out as an old-fashioned nonconference test in front of a partisan crowd, the kind that’s increasingly rare these days.

This wasn’t part of an island tournament or made-for-television event in an empty NBA building or neutral-site cash grab, but the second leg of a home-and-home between two elite programs that aren’t afraid to go on the road (in Houston’s case, to be fair, not entirely by choice). North Carolina used to do that with Kentucky. Duke will do it — for the first time in more than two decades — over the next two seasons against Arizona.

It may be hard on coaches, but it’s good for the game. Twenty-five-odd years ago, when Duke and Michigan played in December, the world stopped to watch. Times have certainly changed since then — only the NFL can capture an audience like that now — but games like this may be the medicine college basketball refuses to take for what ails it.

Never miss a Luke DeCock column. Sign up at tinyurl.com/lukeslatest to have them delivered directly to your email inbox as soon as they post.

Luke DeCock’s Latest: Never miss a column on the Canes, ACC or other Triangle sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charlottesville29.com

2022 Dish of the Year: Mike Davidson at The Ivy Inn

[O]nly in the good company of a regular might a first-time visitor learn about one of the best intermezzos around: a two-bite gyro built from ground lamb, house-made yogurt, aged feta cheese and fluffy pita bread. “My favorite dish in Charlottesville,” announces the discerning local sitting across from me when the nosh appears. Silence falls on the table as four of us contemplate the joy of soft meat, softer bread and the communion of fresh dill, coriander and garlic.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County man honored as 2022 Southeastern Farmer of the Year

For Robert Saunders, whose family runs a wholesale nursery, orchard and farm market in Piney River, farming is in his blood. “My dad passed away in March 2022. He loved farming with a passion, which he instilled in his children and many others,” said Saunders, who this week was named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has announced that two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama. A third suspect remains at large at this time according to the HPD.. Allegedly...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA School of Medicine finds antidepressant use combined with inflammation while pregnant could lead to babies’ neurodevelopmental changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine are working to understand how antidepressant use could impact pregnancies. In the study, Doctor John Lukens and his team found a potential connection between antidepressants and inflammation on the mother’s end, with her baby’s brain development. He says they think it could lead to an increased risk of autism.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Shots fired incident updated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early Saturday morning Charlottesville police responded to a shot fired report. When they arrived, they found one male victim who was sent to UVA medical center for a gunshot wound. They have a suspect, Anthony Paige, a 28-year-old Charlottesville resident. this shooting occurred at 2:20...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
19K+
Followers
463
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy