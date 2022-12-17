Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title
1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title. The heroes of the 2022 Vikings may be talked about for a long time, depending on how well the Vikings do in the postseason. No matter how far the Vikings go, the win against the Colts will be mentioned for decades whenever a team is down big. Most of the credit will certainly go to the two that are viewed as the builders of the team — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.
The 5 Teams Vikings Could Face in Playoffs
The Minnesota Vikings climbed to 11-3 in 2022, stunningly actionizing the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday over the Indianapolis Colts. Kevin O’Connell’s team also clinched the NFC North, a feat that eluded Minnesota for five years. Minnesota is now guaranteed to host at least one playoff...
Watch: Kevin O'Connell chokes up in locker room speech after famous Colts win
'I will ride with this group!'
ESPN Was Not Impressed — At All — With Kirk Cousins vs. Colts
ESPN Was Not Impressed — At All — With Kirk Cousins vs. Colts. The Minnesota Vikings orchestrated the largest comeback in NFL history on Saturday, and quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t really have much to do with it, according to ESPN. Of course. Cousins slung 4 touchdown passes...
The NFL Has Learned Its Lesson with the 2022 Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have now been the architects of two miraculous comebacks this season, and overall, they’ve won seven games via 4th quarter comebacks led by QB Kirk Cousins. In Week 10, they orchestrated a 17-point comeback to topple the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Then in Week 15, they nearly doubled that impressive outing by overcoming a 33-point deficit against the Colts.
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special. There cannot be middle ground, so the 2022 Minnesota Vikings are both — incredibly fraudulent and incredibly special at the same time, according to NFL Network and, in particular, Kyle Brandt. The Vikings completed the largest comeback...
Rex Ryan Rips Colts After Blowing 33-Point Lead: 'Absolutely Atrocious'
The Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-point lead yesterday to the Minnesota Vikings and set a new NFL record in the process for the biggest blown lead of all time. It was shocking to watch. Everything went right for the Colts and then everything went horrifically wrong. Rex Ryan was distraught about it on ESPN this morning and ripped into the franchise for what he labeled an absolutely embarrassing collapse. He also said that Jeff Saturday being a former coworker does not absolve him of criticism or blame. Rex Ryan went off on Jeff Saturday & the colts for giving up 33 points & losing to the Vikings ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ’€ðŸ’€ pic.twitter.com/H22u8etGFW Yeah. Ryan's got the right of it. There is no shortage of ways to describe how bad this loss was. An effort of such catastrophic proportions falls on the shoulders of everybody but Saturday feels most at fault. The downsides of being the head honcho.
Ravens Rumors: Sammy Watkins Claimed on Waivers After Packers Release
After his release by the Green Bay Packers on Monday, veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins has quickly found a new home, albeit a familiar one. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Watkins was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Ravens, whom he played for during the 2021 season. Watkins...
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 16?
After 15 weeks of the 2022 season, the playoff picture is taking shape in the NFL. Three divisions are already decided. The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the action by taking care of the rival Seattle Seahawks to capture the NFC West. The Minnesota Vikings are the champions of the NFC North after the biggest comeback in NFL history. Despite getting a scare from the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West for the seventh straight season.
Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Positional Overview, Guide and Advice
Week 16 is the fantasy football semifinals in most leagues, and the best strategy at this point is to not get too clever. Fantasy managers are always looking for the best sleeper throughout the year to get an edge on their opponents, but at this point, stick with what you know. The waiver wire can be good to replace an injured player like Jonathan Taylor, but don't bench a regular starter for a risky bet.
Minnesota flips Army All-American wide receiver TJ McWilliams from Purdue
We're less than a week from National Signing Day now, and Minnesota Gopher Football coach PJ Fleck and his staff are doing all they can to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class. The Gopher staff got some good news today as they were able to flip Indiana wide receiver and Army All-American TJ McWilliams from Purdue. McWilliams finished his senior season with 38 catches for 447 yards (11.7 ypc) and three touchdowns, and that's off the 2021 junior campaign, in which he caught 36 passes for 434 yards and seven touchdowns. He also totaled 756 kick return yards the last two seasons, with two return scores. The multi-sport standout out of Indianapolis (Ind.) will wrap up his prep career in San Antonio in January at the Army All-American Bowl.
Fringe NFL Playoff Contenders That Would Be Better Off Missing the Postseason
The NFL playoff bracket is starting to materialize after five teams clinched a spot this past weekend, but there are still eight berths up for grabs heading into the final three weeks of the 2022 regular season. With only five teams officially eliminated at this juncture, there are plenty of...
Michigan's Blake Corum '50-50' on Returning to School, Entering 2023 NFL Draft
Michigan running back Blake Corum hasn't made a final decision on whether to return to the Wolverines next season or declare for the 2023 NFL draft. Corum told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he's "50-50" and still weighing his options:. Corum also said recently that he'll come to a decision "sooner...
Report: NFL Insiders 'Convinced' Colts' Jim Irsay Will Pursue Jim Harbaugh to Be HC
The Indianapolis Colts may target Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported multiple league sources are "convinced" Colts owner Jim Irsay has Harbaugh at the top of his wishlist. It looks likely that Jeff Saturday, Irsay's unconventional midseason hire, will not get the job on a full-time basis after the Colts blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.
Rams' Matthew Stafford Says He's Not Retiring from NFL amid Recovery from Neck Injury
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said on his wife Kelly Stafford's podcast The Morning After that he is not retiring from the NFL. The Rams placed Stafford on injured reserve Dec. 3 because of a neck injury, and his status going forward was uncertain. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Nov....
College Football Bowl Picks 2022: Predictions for Most Underrated Games on Slate
The college football bowl season gives us a chance to celebrate teams that flew under the radar in the regular season. The Duke Blue Devils were not in the national conversation much, but they were one of the most surprising teams in the ACC. Duke plays the UCF Knights in...
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 16: Standings and Matchups to Watch
If it feels like almost all of the teams in the NFL are holding on to playoff hopes, however, slim, the feeling isn't wrong. Heading down the stretch, a number of clubs remain in the running for the postseason, while positioning remains in flux. Below, we'll break down the current...
