Indianapolis, IN

OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title

1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title. The heroes of the 2022 Vikings may be talked about for a long time, depending on how well the Vikings do in the postseason. No matter how far the Vikings go, the win against the Colts will be mentioned for decades whenever a team is down big. Most of the credit will certainly go to the two that are viewed as the builders of the team — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The 5 Teams Vikings Could Face in Playoffs

The Minnesota Vikings climbed to 11-3 in 2022, stunningly actionizing the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday over the Indianapolis Colts. Kevin O’Connell’s team also clinched the NFC North, a feat that eluded Minnesota for five years. Minnesota is now guaranteed to host at least one playoff...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The NFL Has Learned Its Lesson with the 2022 Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have now been the architects of two miraculous comebacks this season, and overall, they’ve won seven games via 4th quarter comebacks led by QB Kirk Cousins. In Week 10, they orchestrated a 17-point comeback to topple the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Then in Week 15, they nearly doubled that impressive outing by overcoming a 33-point deficit against the Colts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Big Lead

Rex Ryan Rips Colts After Blowing 33-Point Lead: 'Absolutely Atrocious'

The Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-point lead yesterday to the Minnesota Vikings and set a new NFL record in the process for the biggest blown lead of all time. It was shocking to watch. Everything went right for the Colts and then everything went horrifically wrong. Rex Ryan was distraught about it on ESPN this morning and ripped into the franchise for what he labeled an absolutely embarrassing collapse. He also said that Jeff Saturday being a former coworker does not absolve him of criticism or blame. Rex Ryan went off on Jeff Saturday & the colts for giving up 33 points & losing to the Vikings ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ’€ðŸ’€ pic.twitter.com/H22u8etGFW Yeah. Ryan's got the right of it. There is no shortage of ways to describe how bad this loss was. An effort of such catastrophic proportions falls on the shoulders of everybody but Saturday feels most at fault. The downsides of being the head honcho.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Ravens Rumors: Sammy Watkins Claimed on Waivers After Packers Release

After his release by the Green Bay Packers on Monday, veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins has quickly found a new home, albeit a familiar one. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Watkins was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Ravens, whom he played for during the 2021 season. Watkins...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 16?

After 15 weeks of the 2022 season, the playoff picture is taking shape in the NFL. Three divisions are already decided. The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the action by taking care of the rival Seattle Seahawks to capture the NFC West. The Minnesota Vikings are the champions of the NFC North after the biggest comeback in NFL history. Despite getting a scare from the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West for the seventh straight season.
Bleacher Report

Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings: Positional Overview, Guide and Advice

Week 16 is the fantasy football semifinals in most leagues, and the best strategy at this point is to not get too clever. Fantasy managers are always looking for the best sleeper throughout the year to get an edge on their opponents, but at this point, stick with what you know. The waiver wire can be good to replace an injured player like Jonathan Taylor, but don't bench a regular starter for a risky bet.
247Sports

Minnesota flips Army All-American wide receiver TJ McWilliams from Purdue

We're less than a week from National Signing Day now, and Minnesota Gopher Football coach PJ Fleck and his staff are doing all they can to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class. The Gopher staff got some good news today as they were able to flip Indiana wide receiver and Army All-American TJ McWilliams from Purdue. McWilliams finished his senior season with 38 catches for 447 yards (11.7 ypc) and three touchdowns, and that's off the 2021 junior campaign, in which he caught 36 passes for 434 yards and seven touchdowns. He also totaled 756 kick return yards the last two seasons, with two return scores. The multi-sport standout out of Indianapolis (Ind.) will wrap up his prep career in San Antonio in January at the Army All-American Bowl.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Fringe NFL Playoff Contenders That Would Be Better Off Missing the Postseason

The NFL playoff bracket is starting to materialize after five teams clinched a spot this past weekend, but there are still eight berths up for grabs heading into the final three weeks of the 2022 regular season. With only five teams officially eliminated at this juncture, there are plenty of...
Bleacher Report

Report: NFL Insiders 'Convinced' Colts' Jim Irsay Will Pursue Jim Harbaugh to Be HC

The Indianapolis Colts may target Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported multiple league sources are "convinced" Colts owner Jim Irsay has Harbaugh at the top of his wishlist. It looks likely that Jeff Saturday, Irsay's unconventional midseason hire, will not get the job on a full-time basis after the Colts blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

