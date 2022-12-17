LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. The Kings won three straight games for the second time this season, and Pheonix Copley made 24 saves to join teammate Jonathan Quick in winning three consecutive starts. Quick’s wins came Nov. 5-10, during a four-game win streak. Drew Doughty had a power-play goal, and Adrian Kempe had two assists as the Kings took opener of the three-game Freeway Faceoff rivalry series. Frank Vatrano scored on the power play and Lukas Dostal allowed four goals on 41 shots as the Ducks failed in their bid to get their first three-game winning streak of the season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO