Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Trails Center announces Christmas, New Year’s holiday closures in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center announced its holiday closure schedule. The Trails Center will be closed on Christmas, on Monday, Dec. 26 and on Sunday, Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Trails Center is otherwise open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week at 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper. Admission is free.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper City Council approves restaurant liquor license for Antojitos Shiwas

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved a request from the Mexican restaurant Antojitos Shiwas for a restaurant liquor license. Antojitos Shiwas Restaurant & Mini Market held its grand opening at 611 W. Collins Drive in October. The business started as a food truck before finding a brick-and-mortar home inside the space that was previously occupied by Grab and Go Gourmet.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Climb Wyoming to offer free professional career training to single mothers

CASPER, Wyo. — Climb Wyoming will host an information meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 for single mothers to learn about a free Professional Career training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Casper office, located at 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. Climb’s...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week

The National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, Casper is expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

With minus-25-degree cold in forecast, City of Casper issues frozen water pipe advisory

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect some very cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. After a low of around 16 overnight Tuesday, Casper can expect a low of minus 25 overnight Wednesday, a high of minus 11 on Thursday and a low of minus 22 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Friday is forecast near 14 degrees before temperatures closer to and above freezing return over Christmas weekend.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

FLASHBACK: Recap of Casper Police Standoff in November

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In mid-November, the Casper Police Department’s Special Response Team surrounded a house, hoping a wanted suspect was inside. The day after the standoff, Richard Roeber provided this update on the situation.
CASPER, WY
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

With 100% chance for snow Wednesday, City of Casper warns streets will be slick, bitter cold hampers de-icer’s effect

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has a 100% chance of snow on Wednesday with 1–3 inches expected, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow showers are expected to occur mainly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. After a high near 27 degrees on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to plummet in Casper as an Arctic cold front moves in. The overnight low on Wednesday is expected to drop to minus 25 degrees in Casper, according to the NWS in Riverton. On Thursday, the high is expected to be around minus 8 degrees, with an overnight low of minus 19 degrees forecast.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(VIDEO) Casper City Council holding final regular meeting of 2022 on Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will hold its final regular meeting of 2022. Prior to the start of the regular meeting, the City Council will be asked to give direction as to whether additional funding should be allocated to allow the City Hall remodel project to move forward. That discussion will happen during a pre-meeting work session.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Temps as low as minus 25 degrees expected for Casper area this week

CASPER, Wyo. — An arctic blast is expected to bring temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees to the Casper area just ahead of Christmas this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest air should move in by midweek, with temperatures ranging from a high of 22 degrees on Wednesday to a low of minus 25 degrees overnight. Thursday’s high is expected to be just minus 16 degrees, plunging again to minus 25 degrees at night. A high of 10 degrees is expected on Friday.
CASPER, WY

