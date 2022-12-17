Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Old Yellowstone District to ring in the holidays with Christmas caroling, pub crawl
CASPER, Wyo. — Looking to spread some Christmas cheer and raise people’s spirits? The Old Yellowstone District in downtown Casper will host the inaugural Sing and Crawl — a community pub crawl and caroling event — on Thursday, Dec. 22, beginning at 6 p.m. The adults-only...
Trails Center announces Christmas, New Year’s holiday closures in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center announced its holiday closure schedule. The Trails Center will be closed on Christmas, on Monday, Dec. 26 and on Sunday, Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Trails Center is otherwise open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week at 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper. Admission is free.
PHOTOS: Santa Sees Casper Kiddos While The Grinch Gets Got by Casper Police
It was a busy day at the David Street Station. Santa Claus himself found himself holding court in 'The Den' and, while the big guy saw a cacophony of Casper kiddos, Casper Police were on the clock, keeping an eye out for a certain mean, green, and relatively lean Grinch.
(COLUMN) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Reading ‘Stay Calm and Dance On’
If you’re looking for a fun, light-hearted and quick read over the holidays (or any time, really) then local author Sharon Obert’s Stay Calm and Dance On might just be the book for you!. What would you do if you discovered your mom was from another planet? (There’s...
Release: Wyo Rescue Mission says beds are plentiful as bitter cold moves through Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper is preparing for a possible influx of need ahead of dangerously cold weather this week. According to a release, as of Tuesday the mission is serving 145 people and says it has room for “plenty more.”. “While most of...
(PHOTOS) Casper Speedway delivers holiday cheer with drive-thru light show
CASPER, Wyo. — Those looking for a way to enjoy the holiday season from the comfort of their car need look no further than the drive-thru light display hosted by Casper Speedway. The light show will run on the remaining Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays of the month. The racetrack...
First Interstate Bank donates more than 12,000 items through Coats and More Drive
CASPER, Wyo. — Team members from First Interstate Bank recently collected and donated 12,232 clothing items from its annual Coats and More Drive to help keep community members warm this winter. Items collected included coats, hats, mittens, scarves, socks and snow boots, and they were given to local nonprofit...
Casper City Council approves restaurant liquor license for Antojitos Shiwas
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved a request from the Mexican restaurant Antojitos Shiwas for a restaurant liquor license. Antojitos Shiwas Restaurant & Mini Market held its grand opening at 611 W. Collins Drive in October. The business started as a food truck before finding a brick-and-mortar home inside the space that was previously occupied by Grab and Go Gourmet.
Climb Wyoming to offer free professional career training to single mothers
CASPER, Wyo. — Climb Wyoming will host an information meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 for single mothers to learn about a free Professional Career training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Casper office, located at 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. Climb’s...
-55 Degree Wind Chills Possible In SE Wyoming This Week
The National Weather Service says wind chills in southeast Wyoming this week could dip to a frigid -55 degrees this week. Meanwhile, Casper is expecting actual low temperatures--not just wind chills, but temperatures--of -20 or colder. The agency issued this special weather statement:. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather...
You Must Taste The Smoked Prime Rib At This Unique Craft Brewpub In Wyoming
Ale Works Smoke Prime Rib in Casper, Wyoming is a beloved dining destination known for its delicious prime rib. Located in the heart of downtown, this cozy restaurant has been serving up perfectly cooked prime rib to locals and tourists alike for years.
With minus-25-degree cold in forecast, City of Casper issues frozen water pipe advisory
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect some very cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. After a low of around 16 overnight Tuesday, Casper can expect a low of minus 25 overnight Wednesday, a high of minus 11 on Thursday and a low of minus 22 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Friday is forecast near 14 degrees before temperatures closer to and above freezing return over Christmas weekend.
FLASHBACK: Recap of Casper Police Standoff in November
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In mid-November, the Casper Police Department’s Special Response Team surrounded a house, hoping a wanted suspect was inside. The day after the standoff, Richard Roeber provided this update on the situation.
4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Windchills of minus 50 degrees possible by late Wednesday as arctic blast approaches Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — A blast of bitter cold weather will bring temperatures down to minus 26 degrees by Wednesday night, with windchills as low as minus 50 degrees possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “The dangerously cold windchills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as...
With 100% chance for snow Wednesday, City of Casper warns streets will be slick, bitter cold hampers de-icer’s effect
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has a 100% chance of snow on Wednesday with 1–3 inches expected, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow showers are expected to occur mainly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. After a high near 27 degrees on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to plummet in Casper as an Arctic cold front moves in. The overnight low on Wednesday is expected to drop to minus 25 degrees in Casper, according to the NWS in Riverton. On Thursday, the high is expected to be around minus 8 degrees, with an overnight low of minus 19 degrees forecast.
Hogadon monitoring forecast, will close if Arctic cold front brings unsafe conditions to Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin management has yet to decide whether the ski area will be open or closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, the City of Casper said in a press release Tuesday. With some dangerously low temperatures and high winds possible on Casper Mountain, Hogadon...
(VIDEO) Casper City Council holding final regular meeting of 2022 on Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will hold its final regular meeting of 2022. Prior to the start of the regular meeting, the City Council will be asked to give direction as to whether additional funding should be allocated to allow the City Hall remodel project to move forward. That discussion will happen during a pre-meeting work session.
Temps as low as minus 25 degrees expected for Casper area this week
CASPER, Wyo. — An arctic blast is expected to bring temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees to the Casper area just ahead of Christmas this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest air should move in by midweek, with temperatures ranging from a high of 22 degrees on Wednesday to a low of minus 25 degrees overnight. Thursday’s high is expected to be just minus 16 degrees, plunging again to minus 25 degrees at night. A high of 10 degrees is expected on Friday.
100% chance of snow Wednesday in Casper before overnight low of minus 26 degrees; high of minus 12 degrees Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Some snow and very cold temperatures are on the way to Casper ahead of Christmas. Casper has a 100% chance of snow on Wednesday with 1–3 inches expected, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Wednesday is forecast near 28 degrees,...
