WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A pedestrian has been killed after a hit-and-run in West Hartford on Tuesday evening. Police said shortly after 5 p.m., West Hartford police responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian traffic accident near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane. When they got to the scene, medical care was given to the victim but despite life-saving efforts, they suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

WEST HARTFORD, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO