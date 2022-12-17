Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in West Hartford hit and run: Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A pedestrian has been killed after a hit-and-run in West Hartford on Tuesday evening. Police said shortly after 5 p.m., West Hartford police responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian traffic accident near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane. When they got to the scene, medical care was given to the victim but despite life-saving efforts, they suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.
Eyewitness News
I-95 closed in Old Saybrook due to motor vehicle collision
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say I-95 is closed in Old Saybrook after a 2-car collision Tuesday morning. Around 7:15 A.M., Connecticut state police received calls for a motor vehicle collision between exits 66 and 67. Officials have confirmed that an extrication is underway LifeStar has been called. The...
NBC Connecticut
1 Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 2 East in Glastonbury
One person has serious injuries after a crash on Route 2 east in Glastonbury on Sunday. State police said an East Hartford man was traveling near exit 12 when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle entered the grassy median, went up an embankment, collided with trees and then...
Interstate 95 North reopens in Old Saybrook after 2-car crash
A two-car crash caused delays on Interstate 95 North in Old Saybrook Tuesday morning.
Eyewitness News
I-95 south in Milford is congested due to a crash
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Interstate 95 in Milford caused a significant backup on Tuesday morning. According to the Department of Transportation, a vehicle overturned between exits 38 and 36 on the southbound side of the highway. The incident was first reported just before 10 a.m. The right...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Injured After Being Pulled From Car That Crashed in Wallingford
Police are investigating after a woman sustained injuries during a car crash in Wallingford Monday evening. The crash happened on Route 5, also known as North Colony Road, in front of Staples Plaza. Responding officers said a woman was extricated and she has moderate injuries. The scene remains active. No...
23-Year-Old Woman Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On I-91 In North Haven
A 23-year-old Connecticut woman was killed in a crash after hitting a car and being thrown from her vehicle onto the roadway where she was hit by a tractor-trailer. The crash took place in New Haven County around 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, on I-91 southbound near Exit 9 in North Haven.
Police ID Boy, Age 16, Shot While Riding Bike On New Haven Street
Police have identified a 16-year-old Connecticut boy who was shot and killed while riding his bike. Joshua Vazquez, of New Haven, was killed around 4:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19 on Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue. Responding officers located Vazquez who had been shot. American Medical Response transported...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Brigham Tavern Road Lights
Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Hartford Tuesday night. Hartford schools searching internationally for teachers.
New Britain Herald
Condo fire reported in Newington
NEWINGTON – Firefighters responded to a condo fire Monday night. The blaze was reported around 6:46 p.m. at 504 Churchill Drive, where firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from the garage of the unit. Kirk Rosemond, public information officer for the Newington Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire was also...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
North Haven woman killed after thrown from her car, struck by another car on I-91: State police
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A North Haven woman is dead after she was thrown from her car during a crash and then struck by another vehicle. Police said 23-year-old Cassandra Carlson was driving at a "high rate of speed" behind another car in the left-center lane on Interstate 91 south.
Eyewitness News
Man survives being shot in the head in Norwich
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the head in an apparent drive-by shooting that happened at a convenience store in Norwich early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened at the Ravi Mart at 243 Central Ave. Around 12:35 a.m., they said they received a call from William...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After Getting Shot Multiple Times in Hamden
A man has died after he was shot multiple times in Hamden on Sunday. Officers were called to North Street around 12 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found 37-year-old John Williams, of Hamden, in a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. He...
Branford Man Killed In Downtown Car Crash
A 25-year-old Branford man named Max Peters died following a two-car crash at a notorious highway-adjacent downtown intersection. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway broke that news in a Friday afternoon email press release. In a separate email press release, Shumway also noted that, on Monday morning, city police responded to a shooting-hoax call in the Hill (See more on that below.)
Driver Shot, Crashes, Flees
An exchange of gunfire in the Edgewood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon ended with a driver getting hit by a bullet, crashing his car, then fleeing. The incident occurred at the intersection oof Brownell and Maple Streets shortly before 1:30 p.m. Witnesses later told police they saw gunfire coming from inside a...
Eyewitness News
16-year-old shot, killed on Valley Street in New Haven
With 113 million people planning to travel at least 50 miles or more this holiday season, safety is a chief concern for families. AAA said that of those people, 90 percent will travel by car. Now, this is a big Fruit Loop. And it's trending on Dec. 20. Updated: 34...
Eyewitness News
1 person dead after head on collision in Winsted
WINSTED, Conn. (WFSB) - A Winsted resident has lost their life after a head on collision on route 8 last night. Police say shortly after 5:30 p.m. they responded to an accident in front of the Winsted Sewer Treatment plant on North Main Street. Their investigation revealed that Rhea Williams,...
Eyewitness News
Meet K9 Casus Belli and Officer Mona from East Hartford Police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on Amazing K9 Duos we sat down with Officer Todd Mona and K9 Casus Belli from the East Hartford Police Department. K9 Casus Belli is a patrol dog as well as a gun de4tection dog for East Hartford. Officer Mona says he has been...
Crews battle fire at vacant New Haven house
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are trying to find what caused a fire to break out Tuesday morning in the basement of a vacant home in New Haven. “There was no power to the building as far as we could tell,” New Haven Deputy Chief Bruce Galaski said. “The investigators are looking at it […]
