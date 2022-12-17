Read full article on original website
Patriots Captain Reveals Bill Belichick’s Message After Raiders Loss
LAS VEGAS — Bill Belichick preached the importance of unity after his New England Patriots suffered the unlikeliest of losses Sunday. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24 at Allegiant Stadium after linebacker Chandler Jones picked off an unnecessary Jakobi Meyers lateral and returned it 48 yards for a walk-off touchdown — the first of its kind in NFL history.
Jakobi Meyers Embraced By This Patriots Legend After Crushing Loss
LAS VEGAS — Julian Edelman had a front-row seat to one of the worst and most inexplicable losses in Patriots history. Edelman was in a field-level box behind the end zone that Chandler Jones ran into after picking off Jakobi Meyers’ ill-advised lateral on the final play of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas. The longtime New England receiver posted a profanity-laden video moments after watching his former team suffer a last-second, 30-24 loss to the Raiders.
Were Patriots Screwed By Refs On Tyquan Thornton Incompletion?
LAS VEGAS — The Patriots ultimately were their own worst enemies during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but they also might’ve been on the wrong end of some bad officiating. Trailing 10-3 on a second-and-6 with 1:29 left in the first half, Mac...
Josh McDaniels Reacts To ‘Most Insane Ending’ After Patriots-Raiders
Josh McDaniels, like so many others who watched the unspeakable conclusion to Sunday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots, couldn’t have ever pictured an NFL contest ending in such a manner. “I mean, this is football, the ball bounces crazy ways,” McDaniels told reporters...
Julian Edelman Calls Out NFL On Twitter After Dolphins-Bills Game
Julian Edelman wasn’t pleased with how the final game on the NFL’s Week 15 Saturday slate was officiated. Both the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins were victims of questionable calls by referees at Highmark Stadium. The critical AFC East matchup effectively was decided on a costly whistle when Miami cornerback Kader Kohou was flagged for pass interference with 45 seconds left to play in the game. With the game tied at 29, the game-changing penalty brought the Bills all the way down to the Dolphins’ 10-yard line where they were easily able to set themselves up for the game-winning field goal.
Patriots Wideout Disagrees With Controversial Raiders Touchdown
Count DeVante Parker among those who believed Keelan Cole did not get both feet down on his late touchdown against the Patriots. The New England wide receiver took to Twitter on Sunday to dispute Cole’s game-tying score, which came in the final minute of the Patriots’ 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
What Mac Jones Said About Jakobi Meyers After Heartbreaking Patriots Loss
LAS VEGAS — Jakobi Meyers is one of the most well-liked and respected players in the Patriots locker room. So, it’s not surprising that everyone went to bat for the Patriots receiver after his ill-advised lateral caused a disastrous 30-24 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Among the...
Jakobi Meyers Explains What Went Wrong On Devastating Final Play
LAS VEGAS — When reporters entered a dead-silent Patriots locker room at Allegiant Stadium, Jakobi Meyers was hunched over at his stall, still wearing his grass-stained No. 16 jersey. After a few minutes, New England’s best wide receiver removed his shoulder pads, turned toward the assembled media and, eyes...
Ray Lewis Throws Ruthless Comments Toward Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers
Everyone has thrown jokes toward Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in recent days, and they don’t seem to be ending any time soon. As you’ve seen by now, the Patriots wide receiver threw the ball on an unnecessary lateral that resulted in his quarterback being shoved into the ground by pass rusher Chandler Jones on the breathtaking final play of New England-Las Vegas as the Raiders walked off with the improbable win.
What Did Josh McDaniels Say To Mac Jones During On-Field Embrace?
Following an unspeakable loss to the Raiders on Sunday afternoon, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones received a message from Las Vegas head coach and former New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. McDaniels’ message wasn’t exactly clear, though he seemed to strike an optimistic tone when speaking with the second-year quarterback who...
Agony Of Defeat: Patriots Radio Crew Stunned By Raiders Finish
The New England Patriots made history Sunday, in just about the worst way possible. The Patriots, in their agonizing defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, became just the third team in NFL history to fall at the hands of a fumble recovery with time expiring. They did so in a beautifully dark way with their best running back and wide receiver combining to make a boneheaded play to basically hand the game away to Josh McDaniels’ squad.
Patriots Fans Will Hate These Mac Jones-Chandler Jones T-Shirts
Trying to tick off a Patriots fan this holiday season? Well, look no further than the T-shirt that Action Network’s Darren Rovell tweeted Monday, one day after New England’s embarrassing loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. The Patriots crumbled in stunning fashion Sunday, with two ill-advised laterals...
Do Patriots Have Case Blaming Refs For Unimaginable Ending?
New England Patriots fans may have a bone to pick with referee Ron Tolbert after his unbelievable ruling Sunday afternoon. The Patriots fell to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in one of the worst losses a playoff-hopeful could imagine. The 30-24 verdict left fans shocked, but was preceded by another moment that left people shaking their heads in disbelief.
Trent Brown Likes Post About Patriots Moving On From Mac Jones
There was a common message that floated around the New England Patriots’ locker room following Sunday’s horrific loss to the Las Vegas Raiders: “Stay united.”. It appears Trent Brown didn’t get that message. Just one day after suffering one of the most mind-bending losses in NFL...
NFL Twitter Buries Mac Jones For Tackle Attempt On Chandler Jones
An unbelievably ugly end to the Patriots-Raiders game will not be forgotten anytime soon. With the game tied at 24-24 with just seconds left, all New England needed to do was take a knee to head to overtime. Instead, the Patriots decided to hand the ball to running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who then lateraled the ball to Jakobi Meyers before the receiver’s errant pass to quarterback Mac Jones was caught by Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones. Chandler Jones returned it to the end zone for a game-winning touchdown, giving the Raiders a 30-24 victory.
Rhamondre Stevenson Blames Himself After Disastrous Patriots Loss
LAS VEGAS — Jakobi Meyers’ inexplicable, game-losing lateral will get much of the attention after the Patriots’ disastrous loss to the Raiders on Sunday. But Meyers never would’ve been in a position to make that play had it not been for Rhamondre Stevenson’s equally ill-advised lateral.
Patriots Bring Back Familiar Linebacker To Practice Squad
The New England Patriots quickly moved to fill the open spot on their practice squad following Cameron McGrone’s departure. The Patriots announced they are bringing back a familiar face in linebacker Terez Hall after the Indianapolis Colts poached McGrone on Tuesday and signed the 2021 sixth-round pick to their active roster.
NFL Analyst Points To Patriot As ‘Most Versatile’ At His Position
The New England Patriots season hasn’t exactly been full of positive developments, but the emergence of a couple of youngsters has been notable. Josh Uche has emerged as one of the most effective pass rushers in the entire NFL, compiling 10.5 sacks over a six-game stretch. Rhamondre Stevenson has become New England’s best offensive weapon, compiling 1,295 yards from scrimmage on 243 touches — including a team-high 60 catches through 14 games. Kyle Dugger has continued to be the Patriots’ most versatile defender, emerging as a real candidate to receive a contract extension before his walk year in 2023.
Are You Kidding Me?! Mind-Blowing Final Play Costs Patriots In Unspeakable Loss
If you thought the “Miami Miracle” was bad, the New England Patriots blew that stupidity out of the water on the final play of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. With 10 seconds remaining in a 24-all tie game, Patriots running back Rhamondre...
What Were Patriots Thinking On This Disastrous Play Vs. Raiders?
LAS VEGAS — The first half of Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game ended in miserable fashion for New England. With 35 seconds left before halftime at Allegiant Stadium, an ill-timed miscommunication on special teams allowed Las Vegas linebacker Malcolm Koonce to block a Michael Palardy punt, giving the Raiders possession at the Patriots’ 20-yard line.
