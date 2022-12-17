ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

APD: Multiple people shot at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lUZ1f_0jmKyYMo00

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that multiple people have been shot in southwest Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say they are on scene at 3000 Continental Colony Parkway after reports of people being shot.

The address appears to be an apartment complex named The Retreat at Greenbriar.

It is unclear how many people are injured and if someone is in custody.

We have a photographer headed to the scene and will update you on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. online and on the WSB-TV app.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrmQz_0jmKyYMo00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road

ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for burglarizing Buckhead home, firing shots

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to identify a man who fired shots into a home, broke in and left on foot. Atlanta police said the burglary happened on Dec. 5 in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a man leaving the home on Albemarle Drive. Police said an...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Community activist organizing ‘chaperones’ after Atlanta teens killed in shootout

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a teenager killed in a shootout over the weekend in southwest Atlanta says the boy was not confrontational. Speaking to reporters from her home on Monday, Natosha Hinton was visibly in pain as she talked about the loss of her youngest son, Justin Powell, 16. The teen was one of two teens killed Saturday afternoon.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate after person killed by MARTA train

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a MARTA train on Monday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Oakland City station. Officials say the person jumped onto the northbound tracks. The name of the person has not been released. Service was suspended for...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Grady Hospital asking for help identifying patient

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient that is currently in their care. Hospital officials say the patient is a Black male that was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 10 after being found unresponsive under a loading dock in Atlanta. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
215K+
Followers
148K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy