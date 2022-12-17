Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Three BYU Football Freshmen Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – A trio of true freshmen from the 2022 BYU football roster are in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Those three players are offensive lineman Talin Togiai and cornerbacks Korbyn Green and Nathaniel Gillis. All three players were part of BYU’s 2022 signing class, and each redshirted this season.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Hires Former Utah Great Sione Pouha To Defensive Staff
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has hired a former Utah Utes star and assistant coach Sione Pouha to be on the defensive staff. Pouha was out of coaching during the 2022 season. However, he is returning to the sidelines to team up with newly hired defensive coordinator Jay Hill.
kslsports.com
BYU Rolls Through Lindenwood For Fourth Consecutive Win
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball continues its winning ways as they cruised through Lindenwood, 90-61. The Cougars are now up to four consecutive victories. BYU didn’t overlook the new D1 Lindenwood Lions, as they took care of business. Four BYU players scored in double-figures led by Fousseyni Traore putting together a season-high 21-point performance.
kslsports.com
Where Does BYU Football’s 2023 Recruiting Class Stand?
PROVO, Utah – The 2023 BYU football recruiting class will be BYU’s first as a member of the Big 12 Conference. That fact alone is a reason for excitement but also daunting. Because now, BYU has a set of teams they will be stacking their selves up against...
kslsports.com
BYU’s Dallin Hall Earns First WCC Freshman Of The Week Honor
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball freshman Dallin Hall has quickly made for himself. The former Fremont High star has emerged as the starting point guard for the Cougars. Since he was inserted into the starting lineup, BYU has posted a 3-1 record that includes a win over rival Utah last week.
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham, Utah Football Gearing Up For Historic Early Signing Day
SALT LAKE CITY- The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the Utes. Just when it seemed like they were down and out for the 2022 season, fate worked its magic and Utah did what Utah always seems to do best: take advantage of it. A second straight Pac-12 Championship appearance and dominating win later, everything is looking a little rosier for Utah, including recruiting. Ahead of early signing day on December 21, head coach Kyle Whittingham and Utah football are preparing for what will likely be a historic signing class for the program.
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Is Looking For A Bounce Back Against TCU
SALT LAKE CITY- By and large Utah basketball has exceeded expectations early in the 2022-2023 season. That doesn’t mean the handful of losses the Utes have experienced (they are currently 9-3) haven’t hurt any less though. Perhaps the toughest loss to date for the Runnin’ Utes came last Saturday against rival BYU. However, head coach Craig Smith says Utah basketball is ready to bounce back on Wednesday night against No. 20 TCU.
kslsports.com
BYU Picks Up Commitment From Transfer Portal RB Aidan Robbins
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has received a transfer portal commitment from UNLV’s Aidan Robbins. Robbins ran for 1,011 yards during the 2022 season with the Rebels. He joins a BYU running back room that loses Chris Brooks, Lopini Katoa, and potentially Jackson McChesney. Robbins began his college...
247Sports
Talin Togiai, Nathaniel Gillis both to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
BYU's 2022 season is officially in the books, but that doesn't mean that the news has stopped rolling in. Since BYU's New Mexico Bowl win over SMU on Saturday night, a pair of players have announced their intentions to transfer from BYU. Cornerback Nathaniel Gillis hit the portal on Sunday. Today, offensive lineman Talin Togiai announced his intentions to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal as well. Both players were part of BYU's 2022 recruiting class and will be transferring with four years left to play.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters Took Advantage Of Starting QB Opportunity
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, represents the wild nature of the 2022 BYU football season. From fourth-string quarterback to New Mexico Bowl Offensive MVP. A former three-star recruit that had attention on the recruiting trail as an 8th grader from Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Maiava-Peters was trending up in BYU’s quarterback room. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said last spring that Maiava was one of the most improved players in the QB room.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Climbs Up Latest AP Poll
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah women’s basketball continues their climb up the AP Top 25 Poll landing at No. 12. The Utes remain undefeated on the season at 10-0 and currently boast the top offense in the country. Utah is one of five ranked Pac-12 teams with Stanford coming in...
kslsports.com
TCU’s Sonny Dykes Named Associated Press Coach Of The Year
AP – TCU‘s Sonny Dykes was named The Associated Press Coach of the Year on Monday after leading the No. 3 Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff in his first season with the school. Dykes received 37 of 46 first-place votes and 120 points from AP Top...
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Men’s Basketball Torches Westmont For Fourth Straight Win
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers torched the Westmont Warriors for their fourth consecutive victory, extending their longest winning streak of the season. The Blazers hosted the Warriors at Burns Arena in St. George, Utah on Monday, December 19. Utah Tech beat Westmont, 80-53. It was the...
Man steals from SMU during New Mexico Bowl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While football fans around the country were watching BYU drive down the field in the New Mexico Bowl Saturday, a fan was sneaking on the SMU sideline to steal equipment. According to a criminal complaint filed by UNM police, 20-year-old Calvin Castillo snuck down onto the SMU sideline during the third quarter […]
Former Red Raiders WR and Coach Hired as North Texas HC
Former Texas Tech receiver and coach Eric Morris has been named as the new head coach for the North Texas Mean Green.
Late Kick: TCU's magical ride comes to an end against Michigan in the CFP Semifinal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight as to why Michigan will outmatch TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal.
The Pit nearly sells out for father-son matchup Lobo basketball game
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a sea of red as 14,534 fans packed The Pit on Sunday afternoon. It was a near sellout to see Richard Pitino and the Lobos take on his dad, Rick Pitino, and his Iona team. “If they get crowds like this every game, they are going to be tough to […]
ABC 4
Brand new Ute merchandise just in time for the Rose Bowl
Our set looks quite a bit shinier than usual this morning, that’s because the PAC-12 Championship trophy stopped by for a visit! The huge trophy left the glass case at the University of Utah just for a few moments to inspire fans to grab their new gear for the upcoming Rose Bowl. Abby Hirshberg, Senior Merchandising Manager from Utah Red Zone at the University of Utah Campus Store is here showing us all the latest in Ute merchandise!
Richard Pitino, New Mexico beat Rick Pitino and Iona 82-74
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It was a very public two-hour, father-son bonding experience between New Mexico coach Richard Pitino and his dad, noted coach Rick Pitino of Iona, on Sunday. And in the end, the son prevailed 82-74 as the Lobos (11-0) got 22 points from Jaelen House and 17 from K.J. Jenkins. The Gaels were led by 22 from post Nelly Joseph. “I’m just really happy for him, 11-0,” Rick Pitino said. “This is a rebuilding job and he’s done it in one year. I’m just beaming with pride with what he’s accomplishing. I’m disappointed in my team but I’m so happy for him.” The younger Pitino tried to downplay the relationship factor.
upr.org
Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate
Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
