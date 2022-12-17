Read full article on original website
Patriots Captain Reveals Bill Belichick’s Message After Raiders Loss
LAS VEGAS — Bill Belichick preached the importance of unity after his New England Patriots suffered the unlikeliest of losses Sunday. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24 at Allegiant Stadium after linebacker Chandler Jones picked off an unnecessary Jakobi Meyers lateral and returned it 48 yards for a walk-off touchdown — the first of its kind in NFL history.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Josh McDaniels Reacts To ‘Most Insane Ending’ After Patriots-Raiders
Josh McDaniels, like so many others who watched the unspeakable conclusion to Sunday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots, couldn’t have ever pictured an NFL contest ending in such a manner. “I mean, this is football, the ball bounces crazy ways,” McDaniels told reporters...
Jakobi Meyers Explains What Went Wrong On Devastating Final Play
LAS VEGAS — When reporters entered a dead-silent Patriots locker room at Allegiant Stadium, Jakobi Meyers was hunched over at his stall, still wearing his grass-stained No. 16 jersey. After a few minutes, New England’s best wide receiver removed his shoulder pads, turned toward the assembled media and, eyes...
Patriots Wideout Disagrees With Controversial Raiders Touchdown
Count DeVante Parker among those who believed Keelan Cole did not get both feet down on his late touchdown against the Patriots. The New England wide receiver took to Twitter on Sunday to dispute Cole’s game-tying score, which came in the final minute of the Patriots’ 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Julian Edelman Calls Out NFL On Twitter After Dolphins-Bills Game
Julian Edelman wasn’t pleased with how the final game on the NFL’s Week 15 Saturday slate was officiated. Both the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins were victims of questionable calls by referees at Highmark Stadium. The critical AFC East matchup effectively was decided on a costly whistle when Miami cornerback Kader Kohou was flagged for pass interference with 45 seconds left to play in the game. With the game tied at 29, the game-changing penalty brought the Bills all the way down to the Dolphins’ 10-yard line where they were easily able to set themselves up for the game-winning field goal.
What Mac Jones Said About Jakobi Meyers After Heartbreaking Patriots Loss
LAS VEGAS — Jakobi Meyers is one of the most well-liked and respected players in the Patriots locker room. So, it’s not surprising that everyone went to bat for the Patriots receiver after his ill-advised lateral caused a disastrous 30-24 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Among the...
Ray Lewis Throws Ruthless Comments Toward Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers
Everyone has thrown jokes toward Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in recent days, and they don’t seem to be ending any time soon. As you’ve seen by now, the Patriots wide receiver threw the ball on an unnecessary lateral that resulted in his quarterback being shoved into the ground by pass rusher Chandler Jones on the breathtaking final play of New England-Las Vegas as the Raiders walked off with the improbable win.
Agony Of Defeat: Patriots Radio Crew Stunned By Raiders Finish
The New England Patriots made history Sunday, in just about the worst way possible. The Patriots, in their agonizing defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders, became just the third team in NFL history to fall at the hands of a fumble recovery with time expiring. They did so in a beautifully dark way with their best running back and wide receiver combining to make a boneheaded play to basically hand the game away to Josh McDaniels’ squad.
Patriots Fans Will Hate These Mac Jones-Chandler Jones T-Shirts
Trying to tick off a Patriots fan this holiday season? Well, look no further than the T-shirt that Action Network’s Darren Rovell tweeted Monday, one day after New England’s embarrassing loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. The Patriots crumbled in stunning fashion Sunday, with two ill-advised laterals...
NFL Twitter Buries Mac Jones For Tackle Attempt On Chandler Jones
An unbelievably ugly end to the Patriots-Raiders game will not be forgotten anytime soon. With the game tied at 24-24 with just seconds left, all New England needed to do was take a knee to head to overtime. Instead, the Patriots decided to hand the ball to running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who then lateraled the ball to Jakobi Meyers before the receiver’s errant pass to quarterback Mac Jones was caught by Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones. Chandler Jones returned it to the end zone for a game-winning touchdown, giving the Raiders a 30-24 victory.
Rhamondre Stevenson Blames Himself After Disastrous Patriots Loss
LAS VEGAS — Jakobi Meyers’ inexplicable, game-losing lateral will get much of the attention after the Patriots’ disastrous loss to the Raiders on Sunday. But Meyers never would’ve been in a position to make that play had it not been for Rhamondre Stevenson’s equally ill-advised lateral.
Wise Guys Clearly Had Inside Track On Jalen Hurts Injury, Capitalized With MVP Bets
Prior to initial injury reports centering on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, the sharpest of sharps seemingly already had an inside track on the information. And it led wise guys to quickly shift gears to Patrick Mahomes while throwing down bets and money on the NFL MVP award rather than waiting for the news to break.
NFL Analyst Points To Patriot As ‘Most Versatile’ At His Position
The New England Patriots season hasn’t exactly been full of positive developments, but the emergence of a couple of youngsters has been notable. Josh Uche has emerged as one of the most effective pass rushers in the entire NFL, compiling 10.5 sacks over a six-game stretch. Rhamondre Stevenson has become New England’s best offensive weapon, compiling 1,295 yards from scrimmage on 243 touches — including a team-high 60 catches through 14 games. Kyle Dugger has continued to be the Patriots’ most versatile defender, emerging as a real candidate to receive a contract extension before his walk year in 2023.
Snoop Dogg Hilariously Speculates What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Loss
It’s official: Everyone (and we mean everyone) is getting their laughs about the Patriots now. New England’s unthinkable mental fumble at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t going away. Jakobi Meyers’ lateral falling right into the hands of Chandler Jones is going to be played for years to come.
Jets QB Mike White Still Being Evaluated, Uncertain for Thursday vs. Jags
As profootballtalk reports, New York Jets (7-7) quarterback Mike White is still being evaluated, and his status for Thursday’s contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars remains up in the air. White suffered a fractured rib in Week 14, which forced him to miss Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions....
How Robert Saleh Felt Jets QB Zach Wilson Performed Vs. Lions
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was back behind center Sunday against the Detroit Lions after three straight weeks of being inactive with Mike White starting. Wilson, who was elevated to second string this week before White was ruled out with a ribs injury, last started against the New England Patriots in Week 11. Jets head coach Robert Saleh struck an optimistic tone following New York’s 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions when asked about the play of Wilson.
Stephen A. Smith Rips Jakobi Meyers For ‘Dumbest Play’ In NFL History
Jakobi Meyers held himself accountable Sunday after the New England Patriots’ gut-wrenching 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Really, what else could the Patriots receiver do after such a dumbfounding decision on the game’s final play?. “Let’s be clear: We appreciate the fact that...
Matt Ryan’s Wife Has Great World Cup Tweet After Colts’ Collapse
Sports fans were treated to one hell of a weekend, a sentiment that could be made even before the NFL’s Week 15 Sunday slate started. Saturday saw a trio of tightly contested NFL games, the last of which saw Josh Allen and the Bills outlast the Miami Dolphins in snowy Buffalo. And less than 12 hours after the AFC East showdown wrapped up, France and Argentina kicked off what proved to be arguably the greatest World Cup Final match ever played.
Ex-Patriot Praises Jakobi Meyers For Accountability After Blunder
Jakobi Meyers made the biggest mistake of his NFL career Sunday in Las Vegas. But the Patriots receiver owned it in a way many other players would not have. After New England’s 30-24 loss to the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, a teary-eyed Meyers stood at his locker and fielded a series of questions about his role in the game’s final sequence: an ill-advised, multi-lateral play that resulted in a game-winning defensive touchdown for Vegas linebacker Chandler Jones.
