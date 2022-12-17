Read full article on original website
Related
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Announces 2023 Football Schedule
ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech Trailblazers released their 2023 football schedule which will begin on Saturday, September 2 on the road. In 2023, Utah Tech will play against teams in the WAC and the ASUN conferences as the two football conferences united to form a new nine-team ASUN-WAC Conference.
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Men’s Basketball Torches Westmont For Fourth Straight Win
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers torched the Westmont Warriors for their fourth consecutive victory, extending their longest winning streak of the season. The Blazers hosted the Warriors at Burns Arena in St. George, Utah on Monday, December 19. Utah Tech beat Westmont, 80-53. It was the...
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished
Last-known person to see Steven Koecher alive in Las Vegas-area neighborhood details odd conversation moments before he vanished. “I can't forget that,” the person believed to be among the last to see Steven Koecher alive said about their conversation with the missing man 13 years later.
Utah Hiker Reports Man for Threatening to Shoot Her Over Her Off-Leash Dog
A Utah hiker says she was in the right to walk her dog unleashed on a trail, but a man carrying a firearm and machete disagreed. Jaden Turner enjoyed hiking with her cattle dog, Caz– that is until Dec. 5th. On that day, she was exploring the Tukupetski Trail in Washington County when something terrible happened, making her want to give up hiking for good.
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Christmas Day right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. Prescott Valley Civic Center. The Prescott Valley Civic Center...
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Flagstaff, Sedona
With Christmas Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff city administration functions will be closed on December 25 and 26, for the Christmas...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
fox10phoenix.com
Security cameras catch burglar inside Arizona home
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - Police in northern Arizona need help to identify who burglarized a family's home and stole thousands of dollars, and the crime was caught on camera. Early Dec. 17, Cottonwood Police say a masked suspect walked into the unlocked home while a husband, wife, two kids and two dogs were asleep.
890kdxu.com
A Local Favorite Is Closing Down
From their salads, to their sandwiches, the hot rolls... The CHOCOLATE CAKE. It's all going away, and I'm not happy about it. Magleby's, a favorite in St. George, is closing it's doors December 22, 2022. Magelby's is located on Auto Mall Drive (Formerly Hilton Drive) inside the Desert Garden Inn,...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Board Announces New Chair and Vice Chair
At the regular Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting on December 7, 2022, the Board voted to make Vice-Chair James Gregory the Chairman for next year and Supervisor Harry Oberg the new Vice-Chair. Chair Mary Mallory said, “It has been an honor to serve as the Chair of the Board...
Comments / 0