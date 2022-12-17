ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

kslsports.com

Utah Tech Announces 2023 Football Schedule

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Utah Tech Trailblazers released their 2023 football schedule which will begin on Saturday, September 2 on the road. In 2023, Utah Tech will play against teams in the WAC and the ASUN conferences as the two football conferences united to form a new nine-team ASUN-WAC Conference.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Tech Men’s Basketball Torches Westmont For Fourth Straight Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers torched the Westmont Warriors for their fourth consecutive victory, extending their longest winning streak of the season. The Blazers hosted the Warriors at Burns Arena in St. George, Utah on Monday, December 19. Utah Tech beat Westmont, 80-53. It was the...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
SignalsAZ

Christmas Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley

With Christmas Day right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. Prescott Valley Civic Center. The Prescott Valley Civic Center...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Christmas Closures for Flagstaff, Sedona

With Christmas Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Flagstaff, and Sedona. City of Flagstaff. Flagstaff city administration functions will be closed on December 25 and 26, for the Christmas...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages

For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Security cameras catch burglar inside Arizona home

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - Police in northern Arizona need help to identify who burglarized a family's home and stole thousands of dollars, and the crime was caught on camera. Early Dec. 17, Cottonwood Police say a masked suspect walked into the unlocked home while a husband, wife, two kids and two dogs were asleep.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
890kdxu.com

A Local Favorite Is Closing Down

From their salads, to their sandwiches, the hot rolls... The CHOCOLATE CAKE. It's all going away, and I'm not happy about it. Magleby's, a favorite in St. George, is closing it's doors December 22, 2022. Magelby's is located on Auto Mall Drive (Formerly Hilton Drive) inside the Desert Garden Inn,...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Board Announces New Chair and Vice Chair

At the regular Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting on December 7, 2022, the Board voted to make Vice-Chair James Gregory the Chairman for next year and Supervisor Harry Oberg the new Vice-Chair. Chair Mary Mallory said, “It has been an honor to serve as the Chair of the Board...

