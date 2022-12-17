Read full article on original website
Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win
Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Shock 'n Awful: Patriots Lose to Raiders on One of Dumbest Plays in NFL History; WATCH
The Patriots dropped to 7-7 in heartbreaking, yet inexplicable fashion with their 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15.
Former Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Ends Brief Retirement
Former Bucs' wideout, Cole Beasley, has found a new home after coming out of retirement.
Ndamukong Suh Blatantly Slapped Justin Fields in the Head While He Was Sliding and There Was No Flag
VIDEO: Ndamukong Suh gets away with slapping Justin Fields in the head.
NFL Network Makes Official Decision On Willie McGinest After Reviewing Incident
Matters have quickly gone from bad to worse for Willie McGinest in the wake of his arrest Monday. A veteran of 15 NFL seasons and member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, McGinest was charged with assault in connection to a nightclub fracas that took place on Dec. 9th. The football world ...
Steelers Fans Are Actually Agreeing With Antonio Brown
The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has the support of the fanbase on one argument.
Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired
We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh explains why OLB David Ojabo only played one snap in NFL debut
Rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo made his NFL debut for the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in their Week 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns. While he may not have made the biggest impact on the stat sheet, fans of the team are sure to warm up to his undeniable talent in the coming weeks as he hopefully gets more run with the defense.
Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Addresses Team Following AFC North Win Over Ravens
Kevin Stefanski addressed individual performances to the team following the 13-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Marcus Allen Takes Blame for Poor Special Teams Penalty
The Pittsburgh Steelers special teams ace said emotions got the best of him.
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
Steelers Might Actually Make the Playoffs
It's certainly not impossible, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have pulled off crazier.
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Mocked by Winning Giants - It's The Shoes
Apparently, the Washington Commanders quarterback's game-winning tradition caught the attention of the New York Giants.
Should Keelan Cole’s touchdown have counted for Raiders?
Before the New England Patriots self-destructed with one of the dumbest plays ever, the Las Vegas Raiders got a nice break on a play in the end zone. The Raiders were down 24-17 with 44 seconds left and had a 2nd-and-10 from the New England 30. Derek Carr threw a pass into the end zone... The post Should Keelan Cole’s touchdown have counted for Raiders? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Zolak has perfect reaction to disastrous Pats-Raiders finish
The wild ending to Sunday's New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game sparked plenty of stunned reactions. Perhaps the best one of all came on the Patriots' radio broadcast. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci could hardly contain himself as Jakobi Meyers tossed the ball into the hands of Chandler Jones, who returned it for the Raiders' game-winning TD. After Jones made his way into the end zone, an astonished Scott Zolak delivered a line that summed up what Patriots fans have been thinking all season.
Baltimore Ravens Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Star
Injuries have been an unfortunate common theme for the Baltimore Ravens in recent seasons. In 2021 they were derailed by key players being forced out of the lineup and they are in danger of it occurring again in 2022. An injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson sunk Baltimore in 2021 and...
Look: ESPN Reporter Is Getting Crushed For Interview Controversy
Giovani Bernard of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a Week 15 to forget, both on and off the field. In the midst of a second half collapse to the Cincinnati Bengals, Bernard muffed a snap on an attempted fake punt. His turnover resulted in three points for Joe Burrow and the Bengals, who would go ...
Former Patriots LB Willie McGinest Arrested on Assault Charge
The former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly turned himself in.
Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks receiving praise from NFL execs
Steve Wilks is doing one heck of a job with his Carolina Panthers, and the rest of the sport has certainly noticed. As noted by ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler on Saturday, a number of league executives have praised Carolina’s interim head coach for his ongoing tenure here in 2022. One AFC decision-maker, in, fact, believes a promotion for Wilks in 2023 should be an easy decision for owner David Tepper and company.
