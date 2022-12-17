Read full article on original website
Rock Hill Police locate two children in separate abduction cases during traffic stop
Mom has ‘hindered the investigation’ in search for missing 11-year-old girl, prosecutors say. Law enforcement provided WBTV with a summary of what happened days before Madalina Cojocari was reported missing. Board set to vote on interim Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent. Updated: 3 hours ago. The board meeting is happening...
Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
3 juveniles, 1 adult charged in Weddington house fire
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County deputies have charged four people in connection with a fire that burned down a home under construction. Toward the end of November, firefighters from Wesley Chapel, Stallings and Charlotte fire departments were called to a three-story home close to completion in a Weddington neighborhood.
School bus video shows last time missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl was seen, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Authorities released surveillance video on Tuesday, independently confirming when a missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl was last seen. A vigil was also held as the FBI, SBI and Cornelius Police Department continue to investigate the disappearance of Madalina Cojocari. Madalina’s mother and stepfather said they last saw...
Gastonia man points gun at delivery driver, officers before shooting, Gastonia Police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man is facing charges after pointing a gun at a delivery driver and officers before Monday’s officer-involved shooting, Gastonia Police said. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Hudson Blvd. A […]
Cornelius community holds vigil for missing 11-year-old
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education members have named Dr. Crystal Hill as the new interim superintendent. What goes into a search? We ask former law enforcement about Madalina Cojocari’s disappearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. The disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has touched hundreds across the country, including retired police...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police cruiser involved in crash on I-485 inner in northeast Charlotte
It’s not immediately known when the road will reopen. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. right in front of the WBTV station at West Morehead Street and Julian Price Place. Part of Brookshire Blvd. in northwest Charlotte temporarily closed for road work. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:20 AM...
Caught on camera: Shots fired at mail carrier delivering packages in Madison Park
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education members have named Dr. Crystal Hill as the new interim superintendent. What goes into a search? We ask former law enforcement about Madalina Cojocari’s disappearance. Updated: 1 hour ago. The disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has touched hundreds across the country, including retired police...
Suspect arrested, not struck after Gastonia Police officer fires gun
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department arrested an armed suspect on Monday evening. Police say around 6:03 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Hudson Blvd, officers received a call that a suspect pointed a gun at a food delivery driver while she was making a delivery at a ground-floor apartment.
4 teens accused of torching three-story home in Union County, deputies say
WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four teenagers are facing charges after a large, three-story house in a Weddington neighborhood was intentionally set on fire last month, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The Wesley Chapel Fire Department said firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:18...
‘We’re not going to let this guy die’: Four soldiers run towards danger during NC Mall shooting
People working in the mall say they knew something was wrong way before the shots because people were arguing.
Gastonia police officer fires weapon after encountering armed person at a home; road closed
GASTONIA, N.C. — An officer with the Gastonia Police Department fired their gun after they encountered an armed subject Monday night. At about 6 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of East Hudson Boulevard about someone who had a gun. The armed person was believed...
1 person hurt after stabbing in southeast Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is seriously hurt after a stabbing in southeast Charlotte early Sunday, according to MEDIC. It happened on Marvin Road near an apartment complex around 2 a.m. MEDIC said one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Channel 9 has reached out to the...
Mother Of Missing 11-Year-Old Madalina Cojocari Appears In Court, Bond Increased
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, appeared in court Tuesday morning. Cojocari’s bond was increased to $250,000. If she does post bond, she will be required to wear an electric monitoring device. In court, an official said that she has “hindered the...
Woman arrested after man stabbed to death in Alexander County, deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was charged with murder Tuesday after a man was found stabbed to death at a home in Alexander County, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to the stabbing at a home on US Highway 64/90 West in the Ellendale Community around 2:40 […]
Search ongoing for Madalina Cojocari as mother appears in court
We might not have a white Christmas, but we'll definitely have a cold one!. Mom has ‘hindered the investigation’ in search for missing 11-year-old girl, prosecutors say. Law enforcement provided WBTV with a summary of what happened days before Madalina Cojocari was reported missing. Board set to vote...
New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance
Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
41 pounds of marijuana seized in North Carolina after chase, crash
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are facing drug charges following a brief chase that ended in a crash, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over for a stoplight violation. Investigators say the driver failed to stop for blue lights and […]
Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
Stepfather of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl makes first court appearance
The Kannapolis Police Department recently obtained warrants for the arrests of Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun. Water sprinkler ices over portion of Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury. Updated: 13 hours ago. It’s not immediately known when the road will reopen. Busy travel season picks up ahead of the holidays.
