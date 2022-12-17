ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

3 juveniles, 1 adult charged in Weddington house fire

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County deputies have charged four people in connection with a fire that burned down a home under construction. Toward the end of November, firefighters from Wesley Chapel, Stallings and Charlotte fire departments were called to a three-story home close to completion in a Weddington neighborhood.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Gastonia man points gun at delivery driver, officers before shooting, Gastonia Police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man is facing charges after pointing a gun at a delivery driver and officers before Monday’s officer-involved shooting, Gastonia Police said. Suspect arrested after Gastonia officer-involved shooting: PD Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Hudson Blvd. A […]
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Cornelius community holds vigil for missing 11-year-old

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education members have named Dr. Crystal Hill as the new interim superintendent. What goes into a search? We ask former law enforcement about Madalina Cojocari’s disappearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. The disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has touched hundreds across the country, including retired police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Caught on camera: Shots fired at mail carrier delivering packages in Madison Park

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education members have named Dr. Crystal Hill as the new interim superintendent. What goes into a search? We ask former law enforcement about Madalina Cojocari’s disappearance. Updated: 1 hour ago. The disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has touched hundreds across the country, including retired police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Suspect arrested, not struck after Gastonia Police officer fires gun

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department arrested an armed suspect on Monday evening. Police say around 6:03 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Hudson Blvd, officers received a call that a suspect pointed a gun at a food delivery driver while she was making a delivery at a ground-floor apartment.
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

4 teens accused of torching three-story home in Union County, deputies say

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four teenagers are facing charges after a large, three-story house in a Weddington neighborhood was intentionally set on fire last month, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The Wesley Chapel Fire Department said firefighters from multiple agencies were called around 3:18...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Search ongoing for Madalina Cojocari as mother appears in court

We might not have a white Christmas, but we'll definitely have a cold one!. Mom has ‘hindered the investigation’ in search for missing 11-year-old girl, prosecutors say. Law enforcement provided WBTV with a summary of what happened days before Madalina Cojocari was reported missing. Board set to vote...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

New details in Cornelius girl's disappearance

Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove to Michigan the night of her disappearance following a dispute between him and the girl’s mother. New details in Cornelius girl’s disappearance. Court documents offer more details about 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Her stepfather reportedly drove...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Masked gunman robs Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man who was able to sneak a gun past a security guard robbed a fish arcade in Salisbury, according to police. The robbery was reported at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday at the Ace Arcade on Statesville Boulevard. According to the report, the man walked...
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy