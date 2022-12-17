ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Nevius: 49ers feeling pretty great amid roller-coaster season

By CW NEVIUS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOckD_0jmKxR9W00

There’s no getting around it.

This has been a weird season for the 49ers.

They came out of the gate full of Super Bowl swagger. And promptly belly-flopped.

They lost two of their first three games to teams — Denver and Chicago — they clearly should have beaten.

They hosted the Kansas City Chiefs ... and they were demolished. The final score was 44-23 and it wasn’t that close. Fred Warner called the game “embarrassing.”

So when we were told last week that if the Niners defeated Seattle Thursday night, they would win the NFC West, the reaction among many of us was ...

Really?

Even Kyle Juszczyk seemed a little taken aback.

“Two months ago we were 3-4 (after the KC loss),” he marveled after the convincing 21-13 win in Seattle.

A quick look back reminds us how lost in the wilderness Santa Clara’s home team really was.

Early on, there were reams of copy discussing the passing accuracy of heir-apparent quarterback Trey Lance. There was lots of sound and fury, but you’d have to say the jury was still out on Lance as QB1.

And then he broke his ankle in the second game of the season.

That led to the Miracle of St. Garoppolo, where Jimmy G stepped in, out of exile on a practice field, and led the 49ers on a 7-3 stretch that put them right back in the playoff picture.

And then he broke his foot.

Frankly, those broken bones are probably the only way Brock Purdy gets on the field. We can joke about Mr. Irrelevant, but let’s keep in mind that all 32 NFL teams passed on him — seven times — until he was finally chosen with the final choice in the final round of the 2022 draft.

Now, as we know, Purdy has become a national darling. He’s getting hits on the TV sports shouting shows and even the East Coast media is slowly turning a gaze to the west.

He is intriguing. I don’t want to jinx him, but he’s got a little Joe Montana in him. He’s bouncy and quick, one of those guys who effortlessly outruns defenders when they charge him on rollouts. He puts the ball right on receivers’ hands. He even looks good in a helmet. (Not everyone does.)

Needless to say, he’s put the whole future-quarterback-of-the-49ers question in a blender.

If he plays at this level (and the playoffs are already a given), there’s no way Garoppolo comes back. He’ll free-agent himself somewhere else and God knows, we wish him well. What terrible luck with injuries.

Meanwhile, Lance has to be wondering, “Who is this guy?” A minute ago he was the prohibitive starter. Now what?

Finally, keep this in mind — as the season began, Purdy was on his way out of here. The team had signed Nate Sudfeld to be the No. 3 quarterback, and had given him $2 million in guaranteed money.

But in the final exhibition game, as some columnists wrote (ahem), Purdy looked promising. He was quick, decisive and nimble.

Kyle Shanahan noticed and decided to cut Sudfeld and keep Purdy. File that under “decisions that look inconsequential until later, when they become hugely important.”

Which brings us to Shanahan, who has had his own journey of discovery as the season has unfolded.

During the 3-4, Valley of Despair days, Shanahan was routinely added to lists of “coaches on the hot seat.” Now it is not outlandish to say he’ll be in the conversation for Coach of the Year.

To those who wondered aloud if Shanny had lost his mojo as an offensive mind, Thursday night’s outcome must have been especially sweet in the Shanahan house.

Of course, the play everyone is talking about is Purdy’s double pump-fake screen passes — one to the left and then one to the right — only to unexpectedly turn and hit George Kittle over the middle. Kittle then unscrolled one of his trademark runs after the catch, turning it into the game’s first touchdown.

It was the kind of flashy and elegant play design that must have had offensive coordinators all over the country — remember, this was a nationally televised game — nodding in approval. Imagine fellow musicians applauding after a killer guitar solo.

As we all know now, the play is called “Hollywood,” because it requires Kittle to do some acting, pretending he’s just blocking. At times, they’ve even had Kittle fall down, just to sell the concept.

But what most of us didn’t know, until it was tweeted out by analyst and former player Ross Tucker, was that the play was from an old Bill Walsh call sheet. Tucker even tweeted a video showing Steve Young pump-faking both screens and then hitting the tight end over the middle for a touchdown.

Nice callback, Kyle. Back to the old 49ers.

It’s a theme at this point of this quirky, roller-coaster season. Can it be that, after all this, the 49ers have finally found their groove? And a relatively unknown quarterback will lead them?

It’s happened before ... as Kittle reminded everyone after the game.

He appeared at the postgame TV shot wearing a T-shirt on which he’d written, “‘Feels great baby,’ 10.”

That, of course, was another callback, this one to Garoppolo’s postgame national TV interview with Erin Andrews in 2019. She noted the win made them 8-0 and asked, “How’s that feel?”

“Feels great, baby,” Garoppolo said.

That team went all the way to the Super Bowl. And now this one is making the same kind of noises.

It must feel great.

Even if it took a while to get there.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

