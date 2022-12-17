ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

OKLAHOMA 62, FLORIDA 53

Percentages: FG .396, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill,...
NORMAN, OK
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48

Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
FRESNO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Utah 126, Detroit 111

UTAH (126) Markkanen 13-20 3-4 38, Vanderbilt 7-13 2-3 18, Kessler 5-7 0-2 10, Clarkson 7-15 4-6 21, Conley 3-7 0-1 7, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Fontecchio 0-1 0-0 0, Azubuike 1-1 0-0 2, Gay 2-7 3-3 8, Potter 0-0 0-0 0, Agbaji 1-2 0-0 3, Alexander-Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Beasley 7-15 0-0 17, Horton-Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-93 12-19 126.
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

No. 18 Indiana 96, Elon 72

ELON (2-11) Bowen 1-3 0-0 2, Sherry 3-3 0-0 7, Halloran 5-8 3-4 15, Pratt 3-9 0-0 7, Mackinnon 6-11 5-6 19, Ervin 4-11 1-3 12, Noord 1-5 0-0 3, Michael 2-3 3-4 7, Luessenhop 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 12-17 72. INDIANA (9-3) Kopp 4-9...
ELON, NC
Porterville Recorder

TENNESSEE TECH 104, KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN 72

Percentages: FG .417, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Woodard 2-4, Ware 2-8, Dumay 1-1, Pence 1-2, Ross 0-1, Shipp 0-1, B.Jones 0-2, Langston 0-3, McCallum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Langston 4, Dumay 3, Ross 3, Woodard 3, Pence 2, Ware 2).
LEXINGTON, KY
Porterville Recorder

SAM HOUSTON STATE 107, ARLINGTON BAPTIST 26

Percentages: FG .176, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Murray 1-1, Minor 1-4, Ferrell 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Terrell 0-1, Bailey 0-2, Stafford 0-2, Hulse 0-3, Smith 0-3, Camp 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 7. Blocked Shots: 1 (Murray). Turnovers: 24 (Hulse 4, Minor 4, Stafford 3, Terrell 3, Walker...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Lipscomb 75, Louisville 67

LIPSCOMB (8-5) Ognacevic 7-12 1-2 16, Asadullah 4-10 0-1 8, Benham 4-8 0-0 10, Boyd 8-11 3-3 23, Pruitt 2-5 2-2 7, McGinnis 2-8 1-2 5, Schner 2-3 0-0 4, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Murr 0-1 0-0 0, Asman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 7-10 75. LOUISVILLE (2-10) Curry 5-8...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

NO. 11 GONZAGA 85, MONTANA 75

Percentages: FG .500, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Moody 3-10, Bannan 2-2, Martin 2-3, Di.Thomas 1-4, Whitney 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 12 (Bannan 5, Di.Thomas 3, Martin, Moody, Nap, Vazquez). Steals: 4 (Oke 2, Anderson, Bannan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
SPOKANE, WA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 9 ALABAMA 84, JACKSON STATE 64

Percentages: FG .348, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Evans 3-3, Cornelius 1-4, T.Young 1-4, C.Young 1-6, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 18 (Evans 6, Jones 3, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, T.Young 2, Adams, Bell, C.Young). Steals: 8 (C.Young 2, Cook, Cornelius,...
JACKSON, MS
Porterville Recorder

AIR FORCE 67, NORTHERN COLORADO 65

Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Heidbreder 2-5, Petraitis 1-1, Green 1-3, Taylor 1-5, C.Murphy 0-1, McCreary 0-1, Mills 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-2, Becker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 3, C.Murphy, McCreary). Turnovers: 7 (Heidbreder 2, Taylor 2, C.Murphy, Mills, Petraitis).
GREELEY, CO
Porterville Recorder

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 81, THE CITADEL 74

Percentages: FG .467, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Ash 4-11, Morgan 2-9, McAllister 1-2, Clark 0-1, Smith 0-1, Durr 0-2, Maynard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spence 2, Clark). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 5, Durr 5, Smith 3, Ash 2, Morgan 2). Steals: 9 (Price...
DURHAM, NC
Porterville Recorder

BYU 90, LINDENWOOD 61

LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .371, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Burrell 4-6, Childs 3-7, Ware 2-2, T.Williams 1-1, Cole 1-4, Caldwell 1-7, Trimble 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Burrell). Turnovers: 11 (Caldwell 2, Childs 2, Ware 2, Burrell, Cole, Lemovou, Tracey, Trimble). Steals: 9...
PROVO, UT
Porterville Recorder

NO. 22 MIAMI (FL) 66, NO. 6 VIRGINIA 64

Percentages: FG .367, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Vander Plas 4-9, Clark 1-3, McKneely 1-7, Beekman 0-1, Franklin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn, Franklin, Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Beekman 4, McKneely 2, Caffaro, Murray, Shedrick, Vander Plas). Steals: 6 (Clark 3, Gardner 2, McKneely).
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

LITTLE ROCK 75, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 66

Percentages: FG .377, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hunter 3-6, Cooper 3-9, Klintman 1-3, Daughtery 0-1, Olowokere 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Cato 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cato 2, Hunter, Kayouloud, Klintman). Turnovers: 11 (Hunter 4, Cato 2, Kayouloud 2, Crafoord, Klintman, Olowokere). Steals: 2...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Porterville Recorder

Dayton 88, Alcorn St. 46

ALCORN ST. (3-9) Kendall 0-2 0-0 0, Joshua 2-7 1-2 5, McQuarter 3-9 0-0 6, Wade 3-9 0-0 7, Montgomery 5-13 1-2 11, Brewton 3-13 1-2 8, Marshall 2-8 3-6 7, Jordan 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 6-12 46.
DAYTON, OH
Porterville Recorder

Chicago 113, Miami 103

CHICAGO (113) DeRozan 9-14 6-6 24, Williams 2-8 1-2 6, Vucevic 13-17 0-0 29, Caruso 2-2 2-2 7, LaVine 7-13 4-5 21, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Drummond 0-0 1-2 1, Dosunmu 0-0 1-2 1, Dragic 3-7 0-0 8, White 3-10 5-5 14. Totals 40-73 20-24 113. MIAMI (103) Highsmith...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy