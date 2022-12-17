Read full article on original website
OKLAHOMA 62, FLORIDA 53
Percentages: FG .396, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill,...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48
Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
Utah 126, Detroit 111
UTAH (126) Markkanen 13-20 3-4 38, Vanderbilt 7-13 2-3 18, Kessler 5-7 0-2 10, Clarkson 7-15 4-6 21, Conley 3-7 0-1 7, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Fontecchio 0-1 0-0 0, Azubuike 1-1 0-0 2, Gay 2-7 3-3 8, Potter 0-0 0-0 0, Agbaji 1-2 0-0 3, Alexander-Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Beasley 7-15 0-0 17, Horton-Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-93 12-19 126.
No. 18 Indiana 96, Elon 72
ELON (2-11) Bowen 1-3 0-0 2, Sherry 3-3 0-0 7, Halloran 5-8 3-4 15, Pratt 3-9 0-0 7, Mackinnon 6-11 5-6 19, Ervin 4-11 1-3 12, Noord 1-5 0-0 3, Michael 2-3 3-4 7, Luessenhop 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 12-17 72. INDIANA (9-3) Kopp 4-9...
TENNESSEE TECH 104, KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN 72
Percentages: FG .417, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Woodard 2-4, Ware 2-8, Dumay 1-1, Pence 1-2, Ross 0-1, Shipp 0-1, B.Jones 0-2, Langston 0-3, McCallum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Langston 4, Dumay 3, Ross 3, Woodard 3, Pence 2, Ware 2).
SAM HOUSTON STATE 107, ARLINGTON BAPTIST 26
Percentages: FG .176, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Murray 1-1, Minor 1-4, Ferrell 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Terrell 0-1, Bailey 0-2, Stafford 0-2, Hulse 0-3, Smith 0-3, Camp 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 7. Blocked Shots: 1 (Murray). Turnovers: 24 (Hulse 4, Minor 4, Stafford 3, Terrell 3, Walker...
Lipscomb 75, Louisville 67
LIPSCOMB (8-5) Ognacevic 7-12 1-2 16, Asadullah 4-10 0-1 8, Benham 4-8 0-0 10, Boyd 8-11 3-3 23, Pruitt 2-5 2-2 7, McGinnis 2-8 1-2 5, Schner 2-3 0-0 4, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Murr 0-1 0-0 0, Asman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 7-10 75. LOUISVILLE (2-10) Curry 5-8...
NO. 11 GONZAGA 85, MONTANA 75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Moody 3-10, Bannan 2-2, Martin 2-3, Di.Thomas 1-4, Whitney 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 12 (Bannan 5, Di.Thomas 3, Martin, Moody, Nap, Vazquez). Steals: 4 (Oke 2, Anderson, Bannan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
NO. 9 ALABAMA 84, JACKSON STATE 64
Percentages: FG .348, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Evans 3-3, Cornelius 1-4, T.Young 1-4, C.Young 1-6, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 18 (Evans 6, Jones 3, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, T.Young 2, Adams, Bell, C.Young). Steals: 8 (C.Young 2, Cook, Cornelius,...
AIR FORCE 67, NORTHERN COLORADO 65
Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Heidbreder 2-5, Petraitis 1-1, Green 1-3, Taylor 1-5, C.Murphy 0-1, McCreary 0-1, Mills 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-2, Becker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 3, C.Murphy, McCreary). Turnovers: 7 (Heidbreder 2, Taylor 2, C.Murphy, Mills, Petraitis).
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 81, THE CITADEL 74
Percentages: FG .467, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Ash 4-11, Morgan 2-9, McAllister 1-2, Clark 0-1, Smith 0-1, Durr 0-2, Maynard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spence 2, Clark). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 5, Durr 5, Smith 3, Ash 2, Morgan 2). Steals: 9 (Price...
BYU 90, LINDENWOOD 61
LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .371, FT .300. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Burrell 4-6, Childs 3-7, Ware 2-2, T.Williams 1-1, Cole 1-4, Caldwell 1-7, Trimble 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Burrell). Turnovers: 11 (Caldwell 2, Childs 2, Ware 2, Burrell, Cole, Lemovou, Tracey, Trimble). Steals: 9...
NO. 22 MIAMI (FL) 66, NO. 6 VIRGINIA 64
Percentages: FG .367, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Vander Plas 4-9, Clark 1-3, McKneely 1-7, Beekman 0-1, Franklin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn, Franklin, Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Beekman 4, McKneely 2, Caffaro, Murray, Shedrick, Vander Plas). Steals: 6 (Clark 3, Gardner 2, McKneely).
LITTLE ROCK 75, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 66
Percentages: FG .377, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hunter 3-6, Cooper 3-9, Klintman 1-3, Daughtery 0-1, Olowokere 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Cato 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cato 2, Hunter, Kayouloud, Klintman). Turnovers: 11 (Hunter 4, Cato 2, Kayouloud 2, Crafoord, Klintman, Olowokere). Steals: 2...
Dayton 88, Alcorn St. 46
ALCORN ST. (3-9) Kendall 0-2 0-0 0, Joshua 2-7 1-2 5, McQuarter 3-9 0-0 6, Wade 3-9 0-0 7, Montgomery 5-13 1-2 11, Brewton 3-13 1-2 8, Marshall 2-8 3-6 7, Jordan 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-68 6-12 46.
Chicago 113, Miami 103
CHICAGO (113) DeRozan 9-14 6-6 24, Williams 2-8 1-2 6, Vucevic 13-17 0-0 29, Caruso 2-2 2-2 7, LaVine 7-13 4-5 21, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Drummond 0-0 1-2 1, Dosunmu 0-0 1-2 1, Dragic 3-7 0-0 8, White 3-10 5-5 14. Totals 40-73 20-24 113. MIAMI (103) Highsmith...
