Early Signing Day Primer: What you need to know about Florida's 2023 class
Florida is set to put a holiday bow on Billy Napier’s first full recruiting cycle in Gainesville, beginning with Early Signing Day on Wednesday. The Gators already have 21 commitments in Napier’s “bump” class, and remain in play for a few targets set to make their decisions when the signing period opens Wednesday. Napier’s current class ranks 11th nationally in the 247 composite and 5th in the SEC, behind Alabama, archrival Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.
Jalen Lee, former Florida DL, announces SEC West transfer destination
Jalen Lee, a former Florida defensive lineman with starting experience, has announced a commitment to play for a new program. Lee shared on social media that he would play next season at LSU. He’s from Watson, Louisiana, so he fits the mold that Brian Kelly established to look for transfer portal players from Louisiana.
If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong
As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
Jennah Isai leaves Oregon women's basketball team due to 'personal reasons'
Oregon freshman guard Jennah Isai was noticeably missing in San Diego in the team's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon radio broadcaster Terry Jonz indicated before and after the win that Isai had left the team to deal with "personal reasons". Further details on Isai's status with the team are unknown at this juncture and head coach Kelly Graves was not asked about the departure during the postgame radio interview nor was he made available to reporters following the win.
Greg McElroy recaps Las Vegas Bowl, says 'Billy Napier has a lot to address'
Florida ended the season on Saturday with a 30-3 blowout loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. ESPN’s Greg McElroy believes the defeat will be particularly stinging for Florida coach Billy Napier in the offseason. Florida finished with a 6-7 record after it dropped 3 straight contests...
Chief Borders, former Florida LB, announces B1G transfer destination
Chief Borders, a reserve linebacker at Florida for 2 seasons, is headed to the B1G. Borders announced on his Twitter account on Tuesday that he had committed to Nebraska, joining new head coach Matt Rhule in Lincoln. Borders graduated from Heard County High School in Carrollton, Ga., but is originally...
Oregon State Football: Early Signing Day Preview
The NCAA Early Signing Period opens tomorrow, and the Beavers have set up one of their most promising recruiting classes in years. 247Sports has Oregon State ranked 49th in the nation while Rivals.com slots them in at 50th; 8th overall in the Pac-12. 19 Players are expected to sign tomorrow. It’s Jonathan Smith’s 2nd highest-rated recruiting class (2019 came in at 42nd). Here’s a quick look at who to keep an eye out for:
Top Running Back Recruit Could Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
The college football recruitment process takes twists and turns, and it appears one potentially flipped commitment Monday will greatly benefit Oregon. Jayden Limar, a four-star running back out of Lake Stevens High School in Washington, is reportedly tabbed to join the Ducks. According ...
PODCAST: Bo Nix is Back and we've got more recruiting news
The biggest news of the Oregon offseason is Bo Nix announcing he's back for a second season with the Oregon Ducks in 2023. What do we know about Dante Moore and UCLA? Could Oregon lose another commitment? Who could Oregon be flipping? We talk all things recruiting and Bo Nix on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
Transfer portal and NIL deals shaking up college football in Oregon
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Outside of bowl games, NFL draft decisions and recruit commitments, the transfer portal has become the new college football focus at this time of year. With players able to make money off their name, image and likeness, schools large and small feel the shakeup every year, including Summit High grad Ben Graziani and his Southern Oregon Raiders.
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Billy Napier's first season at Florida
It’s almost always an up-and-down time in a coach’s first year at a new program, and Gators head coach Billy Napier’s first season at Florida did have its down moments. Napier’s team finished out the season at 6-7 with a 3-5 record in the conference. “I...
Brad’s Blog: Beyond the Philomath located in Oregon
It’s become common knowledge around Philomath that the city’s name is derived from two Greek words — “Philos” meaning “love” and “math” meaning “learning.” This reference to Philomath and “love of learning” pops up at special events, public speeches and here at Philomath News is the name of a column that former mayor Eric Niemann writes.
Oregon Basketball Reveals A Boatload Of Nike Basketball PEs For The 2022-2023 Season
The Oregon Ducks have been getting that preferential treatment from Nike for decades, receiving several more Player Exclusive issues in comparison to other Nike outfitted schools. And why not? The founders of the brand have roots in Eugene, and they want nothing less than the best of the best for the student athletes donning the green and yellow.
Ducks Rising collective announces advisory board including LaMichael James, Cam McCormick; launching baseball initiative
Ducks Rising, the membership-based collective supporting University of Oregon athletes through name, image and likeness opportunities, is adding an advisory board of current and former players, player parents and business leaders and launching a baseball-focused operation to its infrastructure. Former Ducks running back LaMichael James, current tight end Cam McCormick,...
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Eugene (Oregon)
Known for its beautiful natural settings and many-faceted outdoor activities, you’ll never be at a loss for things to do in Eugene, Oregon. From scenic bikeways to lush forestry and nature trails by the mile to picturesque lakes and waterways, the city is not short on natural beauty. Organic...
Pruning roses too early may invite disease: Ask an expert
Gardening season may be in the rearview mirror, but there are still plenty of questions to ask. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in, and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
UO team works in burned forestland to give bees a better chance
EUGENE, Ore. — Up close, bees are beautiful creatures. There are quite a few varieties of them in the Pacific Northwest but they are in trouble. Their numbers are down. In Oregon, a few types are on or headed for the Endangered Species Act list. That's a concern for University of Oregon assistant professor Lauren Ponisio.
Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze
Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months
The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two months involving teenagers who died while in the agency’s custody, records obtained by the Capital Chronicle show. The settlements with the families totaled nearly $2.6 million, and one will lead to some policy changes at a provider that contracts with the youth […] The post Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Showers Tuesday then chance of freezing rain later in the week
Tuesday expect showers with highs in the 40s, then expect a dry day Wednesday with partial clearing. Our next storm moves in Thursday afternoon, bringing the potential of freezing rain for areas north of Eugene.
