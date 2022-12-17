ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwestern 92, Ill.-Chicago 54

ILL.-CHICAGO (8-5) Fens 0-3 0-0 0, Carter 3-11 1-3 8, Clay 3-7 0-0 7, Jones 1-4 2-4 4, Okani 3-5 5-7 12, Jackson 1-3 1-2 3, Anderson 2-4 1-1 6, Skobalj 3-4 0-0 9, Saragba 0-0 2-2 2, Brownell 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 17-44 12-19 54. NORTHWESTERN (9-2) Beran 4-8...
Snyder named All-American for third straight year

Porterville High graduate Grant Snyder capped one of the most storied careers in Air Force Academy history by earning All-America honors for the third straight time. Snyder, a senior, was named as an honorable mention selection by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches, ACWPA, as a utility player. Snyder was a second-team selection in 2020 and honorable mention choice in 2021.
