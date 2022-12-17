ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Royer
2d ago

All those comments from people that know nothing about the football and rebuilding. He's using Mullens lackluster recruits. There's no hot seat yet. He'll have a chance to at least prove himself in coming seasons.

Rick H
2d ago

6-6 teams and sub.500 teams don't belong in bowl games. Too many bowl games lead to subpar teams and performances. Actual football doesn't matter anymore since it's all about the $$$$$.

saturdaydownsouth.com

If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong

As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
The Comeback

Paul Finebaum calls Florida’s season a ‘disaster’

Despite having one of the biggest victories of the season this weekend, defeating Pac-12 champion Utah Utes, the Florida Gators season turned out to be a disappointment to many, including ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. “I thought it was a disaster,” Finebaum said. “I say that because there has been an expectation that Florida got the best Read more... The post Paul Finebaum calls Florida’s season a ‘disaster’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Early Signing Day Primer: What you need to know about Florida's 2023 class

Florida is set to put a holiday bow on Billy Napier’s first full recruiting cycle in Gainesville, beginning with Early Signing Day on Wednesday. The Gators already have 21 commitments in Napier’s “bump” class, and remain in play for a few targets set to make their decisions when the signing period opens Wednesday. Napier’s current class ranks 11th nationally in the 247 composite and 5th in the SEC, behind Alabama, archrival Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jalen Lee, former Florida DL, announces SEC West transfer destination

Jalen Lee, a former Florida defensive lineman with starting experience, has announced a commitment to play for a new program. Lee shared on social media that he would play next season at LSU. He’s from Watson, Louisiana, so he fits the mold that Brian Kelly established to look for transfer portal players from Louisiana.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Chief Borders, former Florida LB, announces B1G transfer destination

Chief Borders, a reserve linebacker at Florida for 2 seasons, is headed to the B1G. Borders announced on his Twitter account on Tuesday that he had committed to Nebraska, joining new head coach Matt Rhule in Lincoln. Borders graduated from Heard County High School in Carrollton, Ga., but is originally...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

American Heritage star Mark Fletcher commits to Hurricanes over Florida

The Hurricanes picked up a major addition when a local star picked them over rival Florida. American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher committed to Miami on Sunday after considering UM and UF, joining the Hurricanes’ highly-rated recruiting class. Fletcher, who was previously committed to Ohio State, said after American Heritage’s loss to Miami Central (and future teammate Rueben Bain) in ...
Ocala Gazette

Living history lesson

The Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022—Celebrating 500 Years of Cattle in Florida is in the history books. And horsewomen like Ocalans Jennifer Schuck and Wendy Wilson can attest that even with aching muscles, adrenalin-inducing stampedes and no showers for a week, they had an amazing experience and made new lifetime friends.
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
WCTV

I-10 in Suwannee County back open after major traffic jam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Suwannee County was back open Sunday night after a major traffic jam slowed traffic to crawl. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were three tractor-trailers involved in collisions near Mile Marker 298 around 9 p.m. One of the commercial vehicles had overturned...
WCJB

Guy Fieri gives Ocala Police Department officers free pizza

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Food Network star stopped by the Ocala Police Department to surprise officers with free pizza. The police department posted photos of their encounter with TV host Guy Fieri over the weekend. Officers say he donated 10 pies to police who were working overnight. In the...
fox35orlando.com

Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing in Gainesville, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A suspect was taken into custody following a deadly stabbing in Gainesville Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on SW 26th Drive, near SW 23rd Street. No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back...
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man shot dead at The Point Apartments

A Gainesville man was shot and killed after an argument with his neighbor in an apartment complex three miles away from UF campus Friday, the Gainesville Police Department announced. Law enforcement officials received a call at 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon about gunshots at The Point Apartments, located at 3100 SW...
