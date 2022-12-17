Read full article on original website
Kyle Royer
2d ago
All those comments from people that know nothing about the football and rebuilding. He's using Mullens lackluster recruits. There's no hot seat yet. He'll have a chance to at least prove himself in coming seasons.
4
Rick H
2d ago
6-6 teams and sub.500 teams don't belong in bowl games. Too many bowl games lead to subpar teams and performances. Actual football doesn't matter anymore since it's all about the $$$$$.
3
Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prisonDon JohnsonKeystone Heights, FL
There May Not be Snow, but Gainesville Offers Plenty for the Holidays.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Reminder: Clay County temporary recycling drop-off stations permanently closedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
saturdaydownsouth.com
If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong
As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy recaps Las Vegas Bowl, says 'Billy Napier has a lot to address'
Florida ended the season on Saturday with a 30-3 blowout loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. ESPN’s Greg McElroy believes the defeat will be particularly stinging for Florida coach Billy Napier in the offseason. Florida finished with a 6-7 record after it dropped 3 straight contests...
Paul Finebaum calls Florida’s season a ‘disaster’
Despite having one of the biggest victories of the season this weekend, defeating Pac-12 champion Utah Utes, the Florida Gators season turned out to be a disappointment to many, including ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. “I thought it was a disaster,” Finebaum said. “I say that because there has been an expectation that Florida got the best Read more... The post Paul Finebaum calls Florida’s season a ‘disaster’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Billy Napier's first season at Florida
It’s almost always an up-and-down time in a coach’s first year at a new program, and Gators head coach Billy Napier’s first season at Florida did have its down moments. Napier’s team finished out the season at 6-7 with a 3-5 record in the conference. “I...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Early Signing Day Primer: What you need to know about Florida's 2023 class
Florida is set to put a holiday bow on Billy Napier’s first full recruiting cycle in Gainesville, beginning with Early Signing Day on Wednesday. The Gators already have 21 commitments in Napier’s “bump” class, and remain in play for a few targets set to make their decisions when the signing period opens Wednesday. Napier’s current class ranks 11th nationally in the 247 composite and 5th in the SEC, behind Alabama, archrival Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.
WR Tyree Patterson Flips From Florida to UCF
Former Florida commit Tyree Patterson quickly flips his pledge to UCF.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jalen Lee, former Florida DL, announces SEC West transfer destination
Jalen Lee, a former Florida defensive lineman with starting experience, has announced a commitment to play for a new program. Lee shared on social media that he would play next season at LSU. He’s from Watson, Louisiana, so he fits the mold that Brian Kelly established to look for transfer portal players from Louisiana.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chief Borders, former Florida LB, announces B1G transfer destination
Chief Borders, a reserve linebacker at Florida for 2 seasons, is headed to the B1G. Borders announced on his Twitter account on Tuesday that he had committed to Nebraska, joining new head coach Matt Rhule in Lincoln. Borders graduated from Heard County High School in Carrollton, Ga., but is originally...
News4Jax.com
Gators Breakdown: What did we learn about the Gators in Napier’s first season? | Early Signing Period Preview
Florida finishes Billy Napier’s first season at 6-7 and there are many more questions than answers after a disappointing finish. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) share what they learned from Napier’s first year as well...
American Heritage star Mark Fletcher commits to Hurricanes over Florida
The Hurricanes picked up a major addition when a local star picked them over rival Florida. American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher committed to Miami on Sunday after considering UM and UF, joining the Hurricanes’ highly-rated recruiting class. Fletcher, who was previously committed to Ohio State, said after American Heritage’s loss to Miami Central (and future teammate Rueben Bain) in ...
Living history lesson
The Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022—Celebrating 500 Years of Cattle in Florida is in the history books. And horsewomen like Ocalans Jennifer Schuck and Wendy Wilson can attest that even with aching muscles, adrenalin-inducing stampedes and no showers for a week, they had an amazing experience and made new lifetime friends.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
fox35orlando.com
Near-freezing temperatures expected overnight in Florida, the coldest of the season so far
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Many Central Florida residents can expect a sunny, but cool day Sunday thanks to a breezy north wind. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s north to the upper 60s south. The overnight low temperatures, however, will be the coldest of the season so far,...
fox35orlando.com
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department
OCALA, Fla. - It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department. The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins...
Florida woman claims top lottery prize
A trustee of the J&V Family Trust claimed a $1 million top prize playing Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game, according to an announcement from the Florida Lottery on Friday.
wuft.org
Gainesville becomes first city in Florida to apply ‘fair chance hiring’ to private employers
Gainesville became the first city in Florida to pass a fair chance hiring ordinance that applies to private employers. Cheers followed the city commission’s unanimous final vote at Thursday’s meeting. The ordinance prevents potential employers – only those with 15 employees or more – from asking questions about...
WCTV
I-10 in Suwannee County back open after major traffic jam
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Suwannee County was back open Sunday night after a major traffic jam slowed traffic to crawl. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were three tractor-trailers involved in collisions near Mile Marker 298 around 9 p.m. One of the commercial vehicles had overturned...
WCJB
Guy Fieri gives Ocala Police Department officers free pizza
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Food Network star stopped by the Ocala Police Department to surprise officers with free pizza. The police department posted photos of their encounter with TV host Guy Fieri over the weekend. Officers say he donated 10 pies to police who were working overnight. In the...
fox35orlando.com
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A suspect was taken into custody following a deadly stabbing in Gainesville Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on SW 26th Drive, near SW 23rd Street. No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man shot dead at The Point Apartments
A Gainesville man was shot and killed after an argument with his neighbor in an apartment complex three miles away from UF campus Friday, the Gainesville Police Department announced. Law enforcement officials received a call at 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon about gunshots at The Point Apartments, located at 3100 SW...
