Boise, ID

MIX 106

Why A Former Boise State Coach Will Never Coach Again

Former Boise State Coach Chris Petersen emerged again from his not-so-quiet retirement. Mr. Petersen is a college football analyst for Fox's college football coverage. He breaks down and reviews highlights every Saturday evening during the network's college football coverage. The once headline reluctant coach has shown a surprising knack for television.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Wagner flips from North Texas, verbally commits to Boise State

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team claimed its second victory over North Texas this week, on Wednesday, this time beating out the Mean Green for prized tight end recruit Matt Wagner. Wagner, a three-star prospect from Rock Hill High School in Prosper, Texas, verbally committed to North...
BOISE, ID
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Wisconsin S heading to Mountain West program via transfer portal

A former Wisconsin player announced where he’ll be continuing his college career on Monday. It was former Badgers safety Titus Toler. Toler was a former 3-star recruit out of Bellflower, California in the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite. Toler is going to be a member of the Boise State football team next season.
MADISON, WI
MIX 106

It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]

The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

A Boise Donut Shop That Ranks as One of the Best in America

As we approach Christmas, is your break room at work turning into a place for more and more treats, too? I noticed the other day at work that our break room had boxes and boxes of donuts — all from different place. So, I started to wonder... which place is the best place for donuts in the Boise area?
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

The state of family farms in the Gem State

BOISE, Idaho — All the growth in the Treasure Valley comes at a cost. Prime development land also happens to be prime farmland and a prime climate for growing food. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) found farmland in Canyon and Ada counties is disappearing faster than any other area of the Gem State, as the Treasure Valley continues to top lists as one of the fastest growing places in the nation.
ADA COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Who Employs The Most People in Boise?

As we wrap up 2022, a lot of us are looking ahead to the new year and wondering what's in store for us. For some people, the goal will be looking for a new job or making a career change. What should the criteria be for someone who is looking for a new employer? One could argue how many employees a company has could be a good indicator of what it's like to work there.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Holiday Hero: The Boise Grinch

BOISE, Idaho — Did you know the Grinch has a cave right here in Boise? He does, and you still have time to visit. If you dare!. The Boise Grinch is a Christmas favorite in his neighborhood. He lives on Caswell Street and people come from all over to visit him.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

You Have to See Idaho’s Most Charming Bed and Breakfast

Idaho is full of fun, quirky, beautiful and incredible places to stay. The gem state has some fantastic Bed and Breakfast spots worth exploring. Before we get to the most charming in the state, take a look at this place in Boise that lets you experience far away destinations from right here in Idaho with its unique theme rooms.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

New Boise Weather Predictions Show Chances of a White Christmas in 2022

You’ve been singing along with Bing Crosby for weeks, but did you ever stop to think about how meteorologists actually define a “White Christmas?”. We’d venture to guess, most of us picture big fluffy snowflakes falling gently outside the window while we curl up with a steaming cup of coffee and watch the kids unwrap their gifts on Christmas morning. It’s like something straight out of a Thomas Kinkade painting.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise is Home to Idaho’s Best All You Can Eat Buffet

According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

BREAKING NEWS: Idaho State Police Find Lost 84-Year-Old Nampa Man

KTVB reports the Idaho State Police have ended the search for missing R.J. Lewis of Nampa as of late Wednesday night. The 84-year-old man had left his home on his own accord yesterday. It was reported that Lewis got into his black 2001 Ford F250 at 12:30 p.m., and hadn't been seen or heard from since.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Mexican Restaurants in Boise

Will the Boise area ever have enough food options? NOPE. There’s always room for more food!. The Treasure Valley has so many great restaurants, and an especially large selection of Mexican food restaurants in the area. We’ve covered the Top 10 Mexican Food Restaurants before, but we wanted to provide a more updated list for you — featuring the Top 5 Highest Rated & Reviewed Mexican Restaurants in Boise 👇
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area

Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID

