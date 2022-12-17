Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Set to Reopen its Prosper Store With a 2 Days CelebrationMadocProsper, TX
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens its First Location In LewisvilleMadocLewisville, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Athena Strand's Father Suing FedEx, Tanner Horner and Delivery Company that Hired HimLarry LeaseWise County, TX
Grapevine PD Warning Residents of Possible Contractor Scams Amid Tornado CleanupLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Related
Top 25 roundup: No. 22 Miami nips No. 6 Virginia
Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and dealt five assists as No. 22 Miami won its eighth straight and handed No.
Porterville Recorder
AIR FORCE 67, NORTHERN COLORADO 65
Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Heidbreder 2-5, Petraitis 1-1, Green 1-3, Taylor 1-5, C.Murphy 0-1, McCreary 0-1, Mills 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-2, Becker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 3, C.Murphy, McCreary). Turnovers: 7 (Heidbreder 2, Taylor 2, C.Murphy, Mills, Petraitis).
Porterville Recorder
Denver 105, Memphis 91
Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Morant 3-6, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Roddy 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jones 0-3, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Clarke, Roddy). Turnovers: 16 (Morant 7, Adams 2, Williams 2, Aldama, Brooks,...
Porterville Recorder
LITTLE ROCK 75, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 66
Percentages: FG .377, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hunter 3-6, Cooper 3-9, Klintman 1-3, Daughtery 0-1, Olowokere 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Cato 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cato 2, Hunter, Kayouloud, Klintman). Turnovers: 11 (Hunter 4, Cato 2, Kayouloud 2, Crafoord, Klintman, Olowokere). Steals: 2...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 81, THE CITADEL 74
Percentages: FG .467, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Ash 4-11, Morgan 2-9, McAllister 1-2, Clark 0-1, Smith 0-1, Durr 0-2, Maynard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spence 2, Clark). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 5, Durr 5, Smith 3, Ash 2, Morgan 2). Steals: 9 (Price...
Porterville Recorder
PACIFIC 74, LAMAR 65
Percentages: FG .491, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Avdalovic 5-8, Boone 2-3, Blake 2-7, Beard 1-2, Ivy-Curry 1-4, Martindale 0-1, Odum 0-2, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Freeman 2, Blake, Denson, Odum, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Boone 4, Beard 3, Denson 2, Ivy-Curry 2,...
Porterville Recorder
PROVIDENCE 103, NO. 24 MARQUETTE 98, 2OT
Percentages: FG .520, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (K.Jones 3-10, Joplin 2-4, Kolek 1-1, Prosper 1-3, S.Jones 0-1, Mitchell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ighodaro 2, Joplin, Mitchell). Turnovers: 12 (Kolek 6, Ighodaro 2, K.Jones 2, Joplin, Prosper). Steals: 11 (Kolek 5, K.Jones 3,...
Porterville Recorder
TENNESSEE TECH 104, KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN 72
Percentages: FG .417, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Woodard 2-4, Ware 2-8, Dumay 1-1, Pence 1-2, Ross 0-1, Shipp 0-1, B.Jones 0-2, Langston 0-3, McCallum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Langston 4, Dumay 3, Ross 3, Woodard 3, Pence 2, Ware 2).
Porterville Recorder
EASTERN WASHINGTON 130, NORTHWEST INDIAN COLLEGE 54
Percentages: FG .273, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Rogers 5-12, Rodriguez 3-9, Mora 2-6, Carlos 0-1, Deont.Begay 0-1, Woodward 0-1, Chaffin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Rogers 6, Bobb 2, Chaffin 2, Lane 2, Rodriguez 2, Mora). Steals: 3 (Rodriguez 2, Lane).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 12 BAYLOR 58, NORTHWESTERN STATE 48
Percentages: FG .317, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (J.Black 5-20, Haney 2-4, Sharp 0-1, Hill 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kuath). Turnovers: 10 (Haney 3, McDonald 2, Sharp 2, Hampton, J.Black, Prim). Steals: 7 (Haney 2, Sharp 2, J.Black, Kuath, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48
Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Knicks 132, Golden State 94
Percentages: FG .473, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Moody 3-6, Lamb 2-3, Poole 2-8, Jerome 1-2, Kuminga 1-2, D.Green 1-3, Baldwin Jr. 1-4, Thompson 1-5, Rollins 0-1, Wiseman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wiseman 2). Turnovers: 19 (Thompson 5, Poole 4, Kuminga 3, Jerome...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 9 ALABAMA 84, JACKSON STATE 64
Percentages: FG .348, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Evans 3-3, Cornelius 1-4, T.Young 1-4, C.Young 1-6, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 18 (Evans 6, Jones 3, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, T.Young 2, Adams, Bell, C.Young). Steals: 8 (C.Young 2, Cook, Cornelius,...
Porterville Recorder
WAGNER 58, DELAWARE STATE 51
Percentages: FG .333, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Hunt 4-6, Ezquerra 2-3, Price Noel 1-4, B.Brown 0-2, Moore 0-3, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Lewis). Turnovers: 14 (B.Brown 4, K.Lewis 3, Hughes 2, Ezquerra, Hunt, Moore, Price Noel, Taylor). Steals: 12 (B.Brown 3,...
Porterville Recorder
SAM HOUSTON STATE 107, ARLINGTON BAPTIST 26
Percentages: FG .176, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Murray 1-1, Minor 1-4, Ferrell 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Terrell 0-1, Bailey 0-2, Stafford 0-2, Hulse 0-3, Smith 0-3, Camp 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 7. Blocked Shots: 1 (Murray). Turnovers: 24 (Hulse 4, Minor 4, Stafford 3, Terrell 3, Walker...
Porterville Recorder
DAYTON 88, ALCORN STATE 46
Percentages: FG .279, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Wade 1-2, Brewton 1-4, Carter 0-1, Joshua 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Montgomery 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Marshall 3, Montgomery). Turnovers: 7 (Joshua 3, Wade 2, Kendall, McQuarter). Steals: 7 (Marshall 2, Wade 2, Carter, McQuarter, Montgomery).
Porterville Recorder
Washington 113, Phoenix 110
Percentages: FG .475, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Kuzma 5-10, Barton 2-4, Avdija 2-5, Morris 1-2, Kispert 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Avdija, Beal, Gibson, Morris). Turnovers: 9 (Barton 3, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Gafford, Gibson). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
Porterville Recorder
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 86, TEMPLE 78
Percentages: FG .475, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Davis 3-5, Fofana 2-2, Nugent 2-4, Phillip 2-5, Voyles 1-2, Styles 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Pollard, Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Phillip 3, Pollard 3, Fofana 2, Hupstead 2, Nugent 2, Styles, Thompson,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 22 MIAMI (FL) 66, NO. 6 VIRGINIA 64
Percentages: FG .367, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Vander Plas 4-9, Clark 1-3, McKneely 1-7, Beekman 0-1, Franklin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn, Franklin, Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Beekman 4, McKneely 2, Caffaro, Murray, Shedrick, Vander Plas). Steals: 6 (Clark 3, Gardner 2, McKneely).
Comments / 0