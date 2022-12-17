Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Harvey Weinstein convicted of some charges in his sexual assault trialAmy NiuLos Angeles, CA
The Best Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
A sheriff's deputy is under investigation after accidentally broadcasting on her police radio what appeared to be an intimate encounter with a man, say reports
The recording, obtained by TMZ, appears to show the Los Angeles female deputy giggling with a man and discussing her underwear.
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
After convicting Harvey Weinstein of rape, a Los Angeles jury deadlocks on factors that could have increased his sentence
After convicting former film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape and sexual assault, a Los Angeles jury could not reach a unanimous verdict Tuesday on alleged aggravating factors that could have increased his sentence.
ABC7 Chicago
Amber Heard says she's settled Johnny Depp defamation case
Amber Heard announced Monday that she and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, have settled their high-profile defamation case. "After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia," she wrote in an Instagram post. She...
ABC7 Chicago
Britney Spears' dad insists 13-year conservatorship saved her life
Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is speaking out for the first time since her 13-year conservatorship ended just over a year ago. Britney's father claimed that his conservatorship over his daughter may have saved not only her life, but her relationship with her children. "Without my help, Britney might be...
ABC7 Chicago
Robert De Niro's NY home burglarized while actor was home
NEW YORK -- A woman broke into actor Robert De Niro's upper east side townhouse early Monday morning and began bagging up Christmas presents under the tree, according to police. Shanice Aviles, 30, was arrested on burglary charges after she was spotted entering De Niro's home at 2:45 a.m. Police...
Comments / 0