iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Chicago

Amber Heard says she's settled Johnny Depp defamation case

Amber Heard announced Monday that she and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, have settled their high-profile defamation case. "After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia," she wrote in an Instagram post. She...
VIRGINIA STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Britney Spears' dad insists 13-year conservatorship saved her life

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is speaking out for the first time since her 13-year conservatorship ended just over a year ago. Britney's father claimed that his conservatorship over his daughter may have saved not only her life, but her relationship with her children. "Without my help, Britney might be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Robert De Niro's NY home burglarized while actor was home

NEW YORK -- A woman broke into actor Robert De Niro's upper east side townhouse early Monday morning and began bagging up Christmas presents under the tree, according to police. Shanice Aviles, 30, was arrested on burglary charges after she was spotted entering De Niro's home at 2:45 a.m. Police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

