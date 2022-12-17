ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Vikings Stage Greatest Comeback In NFL History, Win After Digging 33-0 Hole

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBMEQ_0jmKvXny00

If you took the Indianapolis Colts and the 3.5 point spread, you had to be feeling pretty good at halftime, being up 33-0.

Unfortunately for Colts fans, there’s also a second half in games. That’s when the Minnesota Vikings awoke and clinched the NFC North title Saturday, storming back to victory with the biggest comeback in NFL history.

The Vikings scored 14 points in the third quarter, then 22 in the fourth to tie the game after a Colts field goal. The game then went to overtime, and the Vikings pulled it out with a field goal, winning 39-36. Yes, the Colts beat the spread. But they made you sweat.

The 33-point comeback exceeded the previous record of 32, set by the Buffalo Bills in the 1992 playoffs against the Houston Oilers. The win means the Vikings not only won the NFC North, but they held on to the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed, still one game ahead of the San Francisco 49ers. That’s a key to home-field advantage in the playoffs.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Mocks Donald Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ Of $99 Digital Trading Cards

James Austin Johnson returned as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live as the show chose the most mocked topic of the week for its cold open: The former president’s real-life hawking of $99 digital trading cards. SNL didn’t have to stray too far from the truth for its satire, not just of Trump grifting for money, but of the entire world of NFTs, in which people have been paying top dollar for items that exist only in the virtual world. “You can also get them for free by just going online and looking at them maybe, I don’t know,” Johnson as Trump...
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
Deadline

Salma Hayek Says Lap Dance In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek is joining the world of Magic Mike in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. When the teaser trailer dropped for the Steven Soderbergh film, the steamy scenes between Hayek and Channing Tatum got major buzz. Now the Oscar-nominated star is opening up about the scene and how challenging it was to shoot. In the trailer, Tatum’s Mike Lane shows Hayek’s character what he really does and a sensual lap dance ensues. “It’s very physically challenging,” Hayek said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.” It was in the middle of a press tour for...
Deadline

Sonya Eddy Dies: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Was 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for her long run as head nurse Epiphany Johnson on ABC’s General Hospital among dozens of other credits, has died. Octavia Spencer announced Eddy’s passing on Instagram. Spencer said Johnson died Monday, but did not reveal details about her cause of death. She was 55. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!,” Spencer captioned her post next to a photo of Eddy. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Marcus Coloma Exits 'General Hospital'...
Deadline

Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness

UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes franchise history in Week 15 win vs. Texans

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes claimed a few pieces of franchise history during the team’s Week 15 win over the Houston Texans. During the course of the game, Mahomes ran for his 11th career rushing touchdown. In doing so, Mahomes now has the most rushing touchdowns by a QB in franchise history in their career. It breaks the tie that he held with Alex Smith (10) for the most rushing touchdowns by a QB in franchise history. Keep in mind, this is only the fifth year that Mahomes has been a starter for the team. It’s also not the only record that Mahomes claimed from Smith on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Big Lead

The Detroit Lions Are Beyond Belief

Fighting for their playoff lives, the Detroit Lions' offense went dormant against the New York Jets for 32 minutes, allowing an equally desperate Gang Green to usurp a 17-13 lead. Needing a touchdown to keep impossible dreams alive, Jared Goff assumed control of the ball with 4:37 to play and appeared to have a drive-starting big play to second-year tight end Brock Wright. The Notre Dame product, however, failed to reel in a throw slightly behind him for what would have been only his 26th career reception. Six plays later, coming out of the two-minute warning and facing fourth-and-inches from mid-field, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up some play-action misdirection designed to go to the kid who had just dropped the football. Fifty-one euphoric yards later and the Lions had what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown and a .500 record.
DETROIT, MI
Deadline

Drew Griffin Dies: CNN Investigative Correspondent Was 60

Drew Griffin, CNN’s award-winning Senior Investigative Correspondent, died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, his family told the network. He was 60. “Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a note to staff. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.” Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story CNN's Chris Licht: "So Much Of What Passes For News Is Name-Calling, Half-Truths And Desperation" Related Story Kim Simmonds Dies: Savoy Brown Founder, Influential UK Blues Musician Was 75 According to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Deadline

Jeremy Clarkson Responds To Meghan Markle Column Backlash: “I’m Horrified To Have Caused So Much Hurt”

Jeremy Clarkson has said he is “horrified” his incendiary comments about Meghan Markle in a newspaper column have “caused so much hurt.” The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm star caused outraged over the weekend in an article for The Sun in the UK, in which he said the Duchess of Sussex should be “made to parade naked  through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her.” Clarkson added that, “Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.” The line was a clear reference to a pivotal scene in HBO’s Game of Thrones, when — spoilers follow...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly couldn’t believe Aaron Rodgers would sail such an awful INT

Throughout his future Hall of Fame career, Aaron Rodgers has developed a reputation for driving a dragger into an opponent’s heart any chance he gets. It’s essentially why the Green Bay Packers have been so successful, unleashing many different variations of the Lambeau Leap during his tenure over the last 15 years. This trend didn’t seem so certain to continue early on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
Deadline

James Gunn Shoots Down Claim Gal Gadot Was “Booted” From DC Universe After ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Axing

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tasked to shake up the DC Universe and in doing so have scrapped several ideas from the past regime like Henry Cavill’s return as Superman and Patty Jenkins’ take on Wonder Woman 3. Many fans have speculated that with the axing of the third installment of the Wonder Woman film, Gal Gadot had been “booted” from DC. However, Gunn provided some clarity about Gadot and where she currently stands. “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal,” Gunn replied. Gunn’s response could be interpreted in two ways: 1. Gadot is still working with...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Patriots' Quarterback Drama

New England Patriots fans were taken aback Tuesday by what appeared to be a rift between starting quarterback Mac Jones and a prominent teammate. Bill Barnwell of ESPN floated the idea of New England going in a different direction at quarterback over the offseason. It would behoove Bill Belichick ...
Deadline

Deadline

149K+
Followers
41K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy