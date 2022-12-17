Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot and killed in Fulton County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed in Fulton County Thursday evening, police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. Authorities responded to 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. for a report of a shooting. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. This is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Suspect in June LaGrange murder arrested by Atlanta police
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a suspect in a June murder in LaGrange at Hartsfield-Jackson International Atlanta Airport Dec. 23. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens was arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. Stephens is accused of shooting Briyona Heard, Marquez Fitzpatrick and Laquan Dewberry Jun. 24.
Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex
A man was shot and killed Thursday night at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Potential car thieves stopped by Atlanta police
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta police officer stopped would-be car thieves on Marietta Street Dec. 14. The officer noticed a group of boys observing him as they walked down the street. He decided to return to the location after turning a corner. The boys were nowhere to be seen when he returned, so he went into a nearby parking deck.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint at popular Atlanta Publix, police say
ATLANTA — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday morning at a popular Atlanta Publix, not far from Ponce City Market, police said. Just after 9 a.m., police were called to a carjacking at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE. Investigators said that an unknown man approached the woman in the parking lot, where he pulled out a gun and demanded the woman's keys.
fox5atlanta.com
Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores
ATLANTA - Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores. Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.
2-year-old accidentally shoots themself, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A 2-year-old accidentally shot themself on Wednesday afternoon, according to Atlanta police. Police say they found the victim at the Atlanta fire station on Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta at around 5:30 p.m. The toddler was alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived and taken to the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in Atlantic Station shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a person of interest in the Nov. 26 double murder at Atlantic Station. The shooting left 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Kameron Jackson dead. According to APD, a dispute reportedly escalated to gunfire on the 17th Street bridge, killing...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for man wanted in connection to Atlanta fatal shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man they say is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning. The man was seen wearing a tan-colored jacket, with a white winter...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Names of victims in suspected Hall County murder-suicide released
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville man reportedly killed his mother and her twin sister in a murder-suicide Dec. 21. 24-year-old Andrew Newberry reportedly killed his 57-year-old mother Ruth and her twin sister Ruby in a home on the 4200 block of Holland Drive in Gainesville. Police responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. and found Ruth and Ruby’s bodies in a bedroom; they also found Andrew’s body in a living room, dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot by police officer after attempting to run officer over
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cartersville police officer shot a man early this morning while serving a warrant. The officer stopped the man’s car just after midnight at 1338 East Main St. The man refused to get out of the car and tried to run the officer over. The officer shot at the car, hitting the man with “non-life-threatening injuries.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man fatally shot during argument at gas station in southwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway at a gas station in southwest Atlanta. Police roped off an area around the BP in the 3500 block of Campbellton Road around 4:20 a.m. Thursday morning. According to the Atlanta Police Department, an argument between two males led...
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teenage girl shot during altercation in LaGrange
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenage girl was shot in the hand during an altercation along Borton Street in LaGrange. The 15-year-old was walking along Borton Street with her brother and a 12-year-old boy just before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The 12-year-old boy had stolen a handgun from a car earlier that day. The three struggled for the gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off and hit the girl in the hand.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan woman charged with DUI and vehicular homicide
A Newnan woman who allegedly caused a fatal head-on crash nearly a year ago was arrested on Monday. Jennifer Sue Mackey, 48, was charged last year with homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence of drugs but never booked into jail after allegedly crossing from the northbound lane of Highway 29 into the southbound lane and hitting a GMC Sonoma on Dec. 29, 2021.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested after attempting to break into Marietta home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An New Jersey man is under arrest after attempting to break into a home in Marietta and attack the homeowners. 32-year-old Harjit Singh attempted to break into a residence at 773 North Saint Mary’s Ln. Dec. 21. He knocked on the door just before noon. When the homeowners confronted him, he broke glass in and around the front door and tried to get into the home. He also vandalized the mailbox as well as plants and a table on the front porch. He used a piece of broken glass to attack one of the homeowners.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Serial burglar arrested by Atlanta police Dec. 5
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a serial burglar after he broke into a business Dec. 5. Leslie Cook broke into a business on Peachtree Street Dec. 5 and was spotted by a police officer. The officer arrested Cook after a short foot chase and determined that he was responsible for the burglary.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old girl who disappeared
ATLANTA — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a home in Hickory Blend Court in Atlanta on Wednesday after Nalani West disappeared from the house around 5:30 p.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County shooting leaves man in critical condition, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old male was shot in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening, according to police. Authorities responded to the 5600 block of La Fleur Trail after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with an apparent gunshot wound and he was later transported to a hospital in critical condition.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal October fire in South Fulton determined to be arson, $10K reward offered
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - City of South Fulton fire officials say an October fire that killed four people, including a 7-year-old and her grandmother, appears to have been intentionally set. On the morning of Oct. 19, a large house fire broke out on Oswego Drive. Four people died...
