ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An New Jersey man is under arrest after attempting to break into a home in Marietta and attack the homeowners. 32-year-old Harjit Singh attempted to break into a residence at 773 North Saint Mary’s Ln. Dec. 21. He knocked on the door just before noon. When the homeowners confronted him, he broke glass in and around the front door and tried to get into the home. He also vandalized the mailbox as well as plants and a table on the front porch. He used a piece of broken glass to attack one of the homeowners.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO