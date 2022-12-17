Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Bills QB Josh Allen to Dolphins fans: 'Go home!'
It was a hard-fought comeback battle for the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen against the Dolphins on Saturday. The Bills (11-3) defeated the Dolphins (8-6) by a score of 32-29. Trailing late, Allen helped his team rip off 11-straight points for the victory. After, as he usually does, Allen had...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Josh Allen does not want a Dome in Buffalo, and thinks the people that want one are soft
Josh Allen is a funny guy and he loves the City of Buffalo. He told Kyle Brandt of the NFL Network that he loves the snow and does not want to play in a Dome. A matter of fact, Josh Allen thinks playing is a Dome is a soft take.
FOX Sports
Nick won't pretend Josh Allen is a Top 3 QB in the AFC | What's Wright?
Is Nick Wright being biased when comparing Josh Allen's performance with the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 to Patrick Mahomes' performance with the Kansas City Chiefs? The questions is raised after some interesting Tweets during yesterday's games are brought up, and Nick Wright defends his opinion on the Buffalo QB. Watch as he explains why his win against the Miami Dolphins doesn't take away the fact that he's been subpar all season, anointed far too early than can be justified.
Steelers expect QB Kenny Pickett to get the start against Raiders
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett should leave the concussion protocol this week, clearing the way for him to start on Saturday against Las Vegas. Pickett did not play in Sunday’s 24-16 victory over Carolina after sustaining his second concussion in two months early in a loss to Baltimore on Dec. 11. Mitch Trubisky played well while filling in, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett will play against the Raiders (6-8) if there are no setbacks.
The Ringer
Trevor Lawrence Has Arrived and More NFL Week 15 Takeaways. Plus, Dolphins Star Christian Wilkins on the Bills Loss and Outlook on the Rest of the Season.
Kevin and Lindsay share their thoughts and reactions from a weekend of games that has a case to be considered the best in NFL history, including all the comebacks and close games, why teams won’t want to see the Jaguars and Lions in the playoffs, who will earn the no. 1 seed between the Chiefs, Bills, and Bengals, and much more (0:52). Then, they are joined by Miami Dolphins star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to recap the loss in the snow against the Bills, explain what makes Mike McDaniel special, and share his thoughts on the rest of the season (44:25).
Ravens receiving corps takes another hit: Duvernay on IR with foot injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens put Devin Duvernay on injured reserve Tuesday in another blow to their increasingly maligned wide receiver group. Duvernay was limited in practice by a foot injury, and the team announced a short time later that he was going on IR. The Ravens claimed veteran receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Sports Hit The Trifecta
The 716 was able to do something that has never happened before in the history of Buffalo professional athletics. I don't know if many people actually have even thought about this before it happened, but since we are all superfans of Buffalo Sports, I know that we're delighted that it has finally occurred.
