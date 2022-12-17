ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings’ Historic Comeback vs. Colts Is a Season-Altering Moment

By Conor Orr
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ofcvs_0jmKvFA800

Minnesota completed the largest comeback in NFL history in Saturday’s victory. It could tilt the balance of the team’s psyche—and season—in its favor.

The greatest comeback in NFL history was supposed to be a referendum. This was supposed to be the clubbing the Vikings received from an inferior opponent in a prime-time slot that convinced the world that they were as mediocre as we’ve believed them to be for the better part of 15 weeks. Most biomarkers of team health suggest they have an over-inflated record. They almost certainly do.

But on Saturday, they showed the kind of requisite fortitude that can transcend a season in which more has gone right for them than not. On Saturday, they faced a 33-point second-half deficit, they had two touchdowns peeled off the board due to gross officiating incompetence and still managed to absolutely pummel a jarringly conservative Colts team throughout an electric second half and overtime period.

In this particular situation, I don’t think we should care that Jeff Saturday was patrolling the opposite sideline. Yes, the television analyst-turned-head coach, who was suspiciously installed by the Colts’ CEO a few weeks ago, is still a black mark on the profession and a symbol of the collective cynicism of every NFL coaching underling hoping to climb the ladder the traditional way. But he has also shown a baseline level of competence in allowing his more experienced offensive and defensive coordinators to deliver a game plan into the headsets of their green dot wearers.

In short: The Vikings still faced a professional NFL team down 33 with half the game left to play and won. It still would have been cool if the Vikings were playing San Diego State. Since the 1930 NFL season, teams leading by 30 or more points were 1,548-1-1 (and in 1930, how can we be sure that one comeback didn’t include a team employing some kind of horse-mounted, rifle-wielding cowboy?). In the Super Bowl era, teams were 0–132 when trailing by at least 30 points. It still would have been noteworthy if the Vikings were playing the Orlando Guardians. This is amazing, season-altering, franchise-energizing, belief-instilling, snow-melting, spirit-lifting stuff. We’ll roast Saturday’s timeout usage and play call strategy approval at another time, likely at an end-of-season press conference somewhere when Jim Irsay tries to talk us into 17 more games of this.

It’s hard to love this Vikings team, not only from the perspective of a cold-hearted analyst but a mammoth-hearted fan. They have wilted in big spots this year, blowing high profile games to the Cowboys and Eagles that could have buttressed any confidence we had in Kevin O’Connell actually turning this thing around and not simply being the emotional antithesis of Mike Zimmer, which, after a long time at the helm, is enough emotional fuel to propel a team to a few more wins that would have been losses a year ago.

But their defense is still porous. Their running game is still maddeningly inconsistent. They are still one (God forbid) Justin Jefferson ankle tweak away from being the 2022 Los Angeles Rams .

That’s why Saturday’s win was so important. It doesn’t negate the previous 30 minutes of blocked punts and pick sixes.

But how could it not change some of the psychological data of this club? An NFL season is a series of moments that, when stitched together, create a story quilt of luck, resilience and some kind of astronomically improbable moments where a team outperformed their collective selves in a comically small period of time. The Vikings just decided to go bigger. To do it a little more theatrically.

We are still well within our rights to not trust this team. The same pieces of information that nearly turned Saturday’s game into a referendum are still with us now. That will just matter a great deal less to the Vikings who, at this moment, have to believe they can do anything.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident

A scary scene took place during the pregame warmups ahead of Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints when Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken out of the stadium on a cart after a collision with a Saints player. In a statement from the team shared by league insider Ian Read more... The post NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss

It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
The Spun

Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game

Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback

The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback. The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit on Saturday versus the Indianapolis Colts, somehow winning 39-36 in a game that will be eternally cherished by Vikings fans. Nothing started right for the Vikings and really didn’t improve until midway through the 3rd...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

OJ Simpson Reportedly Makes Surprising Media Decision

O.J. Simpson hasn't made too many media appearances over the years. Given his history, that is not surprising. However, on Sunday, the former NFL star running back, who was accused but acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole and her friend, Ron Goldman, will make a big appearance. "OJ SIMPSON on...
VikingsTerritory

There’s 1 Thing at Stake for Vikings This Weekend

Unless Justin Jefferson hitting the 2,000-yard mark is of the utmost importance to you, there’s really one thing at stake for the Minnesota Vikings this weekend against the New York Giants. And that’s playoff positioning. In theory, the Philadelphia Eagles could lose their next three games — let’s be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Cowboys HC has perfect response to big controversy vs. Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys held a three-point lead with only 1:20 remaining in the game and faced third-and-10. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who had scored three touchdowns in the previous four drives, had one timeout and were hoping for a miracle. Out of the shotgun, Dak Prescott threw a deep shot down...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

118K+
Followers
45K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy