The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO