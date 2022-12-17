NEW YORK -- It's a one-of-a-kind program that allows parents in custody to spend time with their kids outside a jail setting. Monday, inmates serving time at Rikers Island got to spend time with their little ones at the Children's Museum of Manhattan."These individuals are going to be coming back into their communities and we want them to come back and reintegrate back into their communities better than how they were received in the justice system," said Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina. Elizabeth Thomlinson, a detainee on Rikers Island for an assault charge, said this was the first time she saw...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO