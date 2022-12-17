ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Parents incarcerated at Rikers visit kids at Children's Museum of Manhattan

NEW YORK -- It's a one-of-a-kind program that allows parents in custody to spend time with their kids outside a jail setting. Monday, inmates serving time at Rikers Island got to spend time with their little ones at the Children's Museum of Manhattan."These individuals are going to be coming back into their communities and we want them to come back and reintegrate back into their communities better than how they were received in the justice system," said Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina. Elizabeth Thomlinson, a detainee on Rikers Island for an assault charge, said this was the first time she saw...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home March 8, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, cried outside a Sunset Park funeral home...
BRONX, NY
NY1

HIV heart to HIV heart: A historic moment for medicine in the Bronx

It was an emotional moment when Miriam Nieves met the family that changed her life. “I know that if it wasn’t for Brittany, I would not be here today,” Nieves said. Brittany Newton donated the heart and kidney that saved Nieves. The moment was not only transformative for these two families but for medicine.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Protesters Mob NYC Library Hosting Drag Story Hour for Kids

Protesters trying to shut down a public reading event geared toward neurodiverse children at a New York City library were met by a wall of LGBTQ supporters who showed up in support of the drag artists hosting the story hour. The standoff over a children's event outside the Andrew Heiskell...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Amateur bodybuilder stabbed man 16 times in Manhattan: DA

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An amateur bodybuilder visiting New York City was convicted of stabbing the host of the apartment he was staying at 16 times, officials said Thursday. Geoffrey Tracy, now 30, stabbed the victim in the neck, shoulder, arms, chest, ribs and back in 2018. The victim was unarmed, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

School facilities pose challenges to Mayor Adams’ healthy food agenda for NYC kids

Mayor Eric Adams’ efforts to up the quality of food served in NYC public schools may be slowed by an array of obstacles that could prove vexing — including the state of the school system’s kitchens. The city is poised Tuesday afternoon to announce a plan to upgrade dozens of school cafeterias to a more contemporary self-serve, grab-and-go model, but many kitchens in old school buildings are ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Living in a Secret Warehouse Loft in New York City

Whoever rents this super unique apartment is going to have a ton of space, 2 outdoor patios and a crazy view of Manhattan New York City. Talk to Tyler if you want this one @amaysingrentals on instagram. Its Good. via Cash Jordan. apartment tours. apartments. real estate. Matt Coneybeare. Matt...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC murders are down — but not for women and girls

Three years ago this month, when three teen boys held 18-year-old Barnard student Tessa Majors down near Morningside Park and stabbed her to death, it was enough of an aberration that all New York was shocked. Such femicide in New York City is no longer so unusual. With 2022 nearly over, 74 women and girls have been killed this year, at least a seven-year high, even as overall murders decline.  The increased danger for women and girls, on the streets and in their own homes, means we can’t call this year’s 11% decline in murders (through Dec. 11) an unqualified success. Yes, under Mayor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy