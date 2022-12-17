Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Woman Learns That Her Stomach Produces Alcohol After Getting Charged with a DUIIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Related
Fallen FDNY firefighter from Islip saves 5 lives through organ donations
LiveOnNY confirms that Islip native William Moon has saved five lives through organ donations.
NBC New York
Protesters Vandalize NYC Councilmember's Home Over Library Drag Story Hour for Kids
Protesters upset over a reading event for children that featured drag artists at a New York Public Library allegedly vandalized the home of a Manhattan councilmember who showed his support for the LGBTQ-friendly event. NYC Councilmember Erik Bottcher, who represents Chelsea, said two people were arrested after they got inside...
Parents incarcerated at Rikers visit kids at Children's Museum of Manhattan
NEW YORK -- It's a one-of-a-kind program that allows parents in custody to spend time with their kids outside a jail setting. Monday, inmates serving time at Rikers Island got to spend time with their little ones at the Children's Museum of Manhattan."These individuals are going to be coming back into their communities and we want them to come back and reintegrate back into their communities better than how they were received in the justice system," said Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina. Elizabeth Thomlinson, a detainee on Rikers Island for an assault charge, said this was the first time she saw...
Bronx woman sells afro-centric ornaments to represent Black culture
Tiffany St. Christopher, the owner of The ChristmUs Corner, says finding decorations that reflect Black culture hasn't always been easy.
pix11.com
3-year-old in foster care died from amphetamine overdose in the Bronx
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The updated death certificate of 3-year-old Shalize Carter Clarke, who died in a Bronx foster home March 8, revealed she died from acute amphetamine intoxication. “They are failing children over and over,” the child’s godmother, Yvette Ramos, cried outside a Sunset Park funeral home...
Family to travel to NYC in search of son who ‘disappeared without a trace’
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A family plans to travel to New York City to search for their missing son who “disappeared without a trace” back in September. Drexyll Tolstoy, 26, was last seen near West 106th Street and Columbus Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD. “The […]
Asylum seeker kills himself at NYC shelter, marking 2nd suicide in city shelter
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An asylum seeker killed himself at a New York City shelter, marking the second such suicide in the city, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said Monday. Officials have not shared the man’s name or specified when or where exactly he died. “Another person who came to our country in desperate need and […]
NY1
HIV heart to HIV heart: A historic moment for medicine in the Bronx
It was an emotional moment when Miriam Nieves met the family that changed her life. “I know that if it wasn’t for Brittany, I would not be here today,” Nieves said. Brittany Newton donated the heart and kidney that saved Nieves. The moment was not only transformative for these two families but for medicine.
NBC New York
Face Recognition Tech Gets Girl Scout Mom Booted From Rockettes Show — Due to Where She Works
A recent incident at Radio City Music Hall involving the mother of a Girl Scout is shedding light on the growing controversy of facial recognition, as critics claim it is being used to target perceived enemies — in this case, by one of the most famous companies in the country.
NBC New York
Protesters Mob NYC Library Hosting Drag Story Hour for Kids
Protesters trying to shut down a public reading event geared toward neurodiverse children at a New York City library were met by a wall of LGBTQ supporters who showed up in support of the drag artists hosting the story hour. The standoff over a children's event outside the Andrew Heiskell...
Popular wedding venue faces backlash for recent renovations to ballroom
A popular wedding venue in Morris County is receiving backlash for some major renovations the venue recently underwent.
Man, 36, beaten, robbed inside Brooklyn deli, 2 suspects sought
The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted for beating a man during a robbery in a deli last month in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Amateur bodybuilder stabbed man 16 times in Manhattan: DA
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An amateur bodybuilder visiting New York City was convicted of stabbing the host of the apartment he was staying at 16 times, officials said Thursday. Geoffrey Tracy, now 30, stabbed the victim in the neck, shoulder, arms, chest, ribs and back in 2018. The victim was unarmed, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg […]
School facilities pose challenges to Mayor Adams’ healthy food agenda for NYC kids
Mayor Eric Adams’ efforts to up the quality of food served in NYC public schools may be slowed by an array of obstacles that could prove vexing — including the state of the school system’s kitchens. The city is poised Tuesday afternoon to announce a plan to upgrade dozens of school cafeterias to a more contemporary self-serve, grab-and-go model, but many kitchens in old school buildings are ...
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Living in a Secret Warehouse Loft in New York City
Whoever rents this super unique apartment is going to have a ton of space, 2 outdoor patios and a crazy view of Manhattan New York City. Talk to Tyler if you want this one @amaysingrentals on instagram. Its Good. via Cash Jordan. apartment tours. apartments. real estate. Matt Coneybeare. Matt...
Man stabbed at NYC homeless shelter; 1 arrested, another still at large
Officials are investigating a stabbing attack on a homeless man by two people inside a Manhattan homeless shelter early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
NYC has spent $60M to help new migrant students as schools scramble to meet basic needs
Thousands of students from asylum-seeking families have entered New York City's public school system this year. During a special City Council hearing this week, officials detailed how the surge of students from asylum-seeking families has strained the city’s school system. [ more › ]
NYC murders are down — but not for women and girls
Three years ago this month, when three teen boys held 18-year-old Barnard student Tessa Majors down near Morningside Park and stabbed her to death, it was enough of an aberration that all New York was shocked. Such femicide in New York City is no longer so unusual. With 2022 nearly over, 74 women and girls have been killed this year, at least a seven-year high, even as overall murders decline. The increased danger for women and girls, on the streets and in their own homes, means we can’t call this year’s 11% decline in murders (through Dec. 11) an unqualified success. Yes, under Mayor...
Enormous Crowds by Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Are Out of Control
This is why people avoid tourist traps!
NYC spotlights sanitation workers in 2023 calendar
Supervisor Dzara Melcone, a member of DSNY's Bureau of Information Technology, pictured in the June photo of DSNY's 2023 calendar. Now in its eighth year, the calendar honors the New York City Sanitation Department’s employees. [ more › ]
Comments / 0