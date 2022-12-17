Read full article on original website
Woman shot in NE Atlanta after telling suspects she reported earlier fight to cops
A woman was shot in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning after she told the alleged assailants she’d called police to report an earlier altercation during which she had to use pepper spray, according to authorities.
19-year-old critical after Stonecrest shooting, police say
STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old has been rushed to the hospital after getting shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." His injuries are critical, according to police.
Families grapple with teens’ deaths days after fatal SW Atlanta apartment shooting
Dangerous Dwellings: Two families grieve teens' deaths at one of Atlanta's dangerous apartment complexes; deaths come a day after AJC story that details 272 "persistently dangerous' apartment complexes across metro area.
Apartment fire in northwest Atlanta, firefighters on scene
ATLANTA — Firefighters are battling an apartment fire that broke out Tuesday morning in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood. The fire started at a two-story complex off Oliver Street in northwest Atlanta. No one is inside the units impacted, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue. Currently, firefighters do not believe anyone was...
Flames erupt in Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood | What we know
ATLANTA — A large fire broke out in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood near Midtown early Tuesday morning. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the blaze on Morningside Drive which appeared to be behind a home. The battalion chief on scene told 11Alive that an RV caught fire and spread to a...
DeKalb jury awards $160 million verdict after Underground Atlanta shooting deaths
A DeKalb County jury has awarded a $160 million verdict to the families of two men killed at an Underground Atlanta rap ...
Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road
ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears...
Confiscating loads of guns at funerals 'it's getting very bad' says Atlanta funeral director
In the 40 years that Willie Watkins has had his funeral home business in Atlanta, he’s seen plenty, good and not so good. As Atlanta police and others wrestle with how to deal with the increase in gun violence, Watkins says “it’s getting very bad.”
Johns Creek shooting suspect found dead
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in Johns Creek earlier this week has been found dead. Johns Creek Police Department announced Abdul Batin Rashid was found dead in Sandy Springs around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. He died "from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot," according to a release from the agency.
Man wanted for burglarizing Buckhead home, firing shots
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to identify a man who fired shots into a home, broke in and left on foot. Atlanta police said the burglary happened on Dec. 5 in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a man leaving the home on Albemarle Drive. Police said an...
Man fatally shot in SW Atlanta’s Amal Heights neighborhood
A man was shot and died shortly after arriving at a hospital early Saturday evening, according to police.
Latest fatal shooting of teens again rattles Atlanta families, officials
Three weeks after a 12- and 15-year-old were fatally shot near Atlantic Station, gun violence has claimed the lives of two more of Atlanta’s children.
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a robbery. Two men entered the Wendy’s at 1025 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW Sept. 6 around 12:35 a.m. They approached the victim and robbed them, going through the victim’s pockets and taking their cellphone.
Police release identities of two teens killed in southwest Atlanta shootout
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Medical Examiners Office has released the identities of the two young boys killed in what officials referred to as a shootout over a dispute on social media. Justin Powell was identified as the 16-year-old victim. Powell's family provided FOX 5 with a photo of him.
Woman injured in shooting outside Plaza Theatre, police say
A shooting in the parking lot of Atlanta’s Plaza Theatre and shopping center has left one person injured Monday afternoon, according to police.
Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
Police give 'all clear' after standoff at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Officers with Atlanta Police are giving an "all clear" after responding to a standoff at an apartment complex in the Mechanicsville area of Atlanta. At this time, there is very little information about the incident. However, we do know it happened at a complex on Fulton Street.
Woman shot at Ponce shopping center near Plaza Theatre
ATLANTA — A woman was shot Monday afternoon on Ponce de Leon Avenue in the shopping center where the Plaza Theatre is located. Atlanta Police Department officers confirmed she was shot at the address that corresponds to the FedEx Office next to the theater's entrance. When officers arrived, they...
DeKalb jail officer fired due to arrest on Gwinnett shoplifting charges
A DeKalb County detention officer was fired from his job “moments” before he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on shoplifting charges out of Gwinnett County, officials said.
2 teens killed, 3 other youths injured in SW Atlanta shootout
Investigators believe a fight on social media led to a shootout Saturday afternoon, killing two teenagers and leaving th...
