ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

19-year-old critical after Stonecrest shooting, police say

STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old has been rushed to the hospital after getting shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." His injuries are critical, according to police.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Apartment fire in northwest Atlanta, firefighters on scene

ATLANTA — Firefighters are battling an apartment fire that broke out Tuesday morning in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood. The fire started at a two-story complex off Oliver Street in northwest Atlanta. No one is inside the units impacted, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue. Currently, firefighters do not believe anyone was...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road

ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Johns Creek shooting suspect found dead

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in Johns Creek earlier this week has been found dead. Johns Creek Police Department announced Abdul Batin Rashid was found dead in Sandy Springs around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. He died "from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot," according to a release from the agency.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for burglarizing Buckhead home, firing shots

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to identify a man who fired shots into a home, broke in and left on foot. Atlanta police said the burglary happened on Dec. 5 in northwest Atlanta. Police shared surveillance video of a man leaving the home on Albemarle Drive. Police said an...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a robbery. Two men entered the Wendy’s at 1025 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW Sept. 6 around 12:35 a.m. They approached the victim and robbed them, going through the victim’s pockets and taking their cellphone.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Woman shot at Ponce shopping center near Plaza Theatre

ATLANTA — A woman was shot Monday afternoon on Ponce de Leon Avenue in the shopping center where the Plaza Theatre is located. Atlanta Police Department officers confirmed she was shot at the address that corresponds to the FedEx Office next to the theater's entrance. When officers arrived, they...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy