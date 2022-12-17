2022 PNC Championship final round tee times, pairings announced as Team Thomas leads, Tiger Woods and Charlie close behind

The UFC wrapped up its calendar year with UFC Fight Night 216 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and the event produced a number of moves in this week’s rankings update. While the main event was a top-tier middleweight matchup between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland, the names surrounding either fighter on the rankings are tough to cause a big jump. Cannonier remains at No. 4 after picking up the split decision win, while Strickland falls one spot to No. 8.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO