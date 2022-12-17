Read full article on original website
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
Christmas dinner giveaway to help the hungry
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Within one hour of being open on Tuesday, more than 50 people stopped by the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre to pick up fixings for a Christmas turkey dinner. "We're anticipating maybe a little bit more people because of the high prices of the...
Musicians spread holiday cheer to benefit Toys for Tots
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Christmas classics were played by a quartet of brass musicians on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre to spread some holiday cheer for folks leaving their offices and heading into Circle's Deli for lunch. "We are playing brass carols for Toys for Tots," explained Dan Van Why of...
'Hideout Elves' making holiday merry for folks in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — 'Tis the season to be jolly, and the Hideout Elves of Wayne County are doing just that. The group is named after the private community where they all live and where the mission started in 2016. "When we started, there was only a couple of...
Salvation Army hands out toys in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Salvation Army in Williamsport looked like Santa's workshop on Tuesday. The room was lined with presents for more than 800 kids around the county. Each bag of toys will go to a specific child. "No child should go without a toy at Christmas. Even if...
Scranton seafood shopping rush for the holidays
SCRANTON, Pa. — At a market in Scranton, the shoppers are as cold as the fresh fish on ice. But Ed Desmet from Newfoundland doesn't mind. He's one step closer to a hot meal he's been waiting all year to eat, and he's not waiting for the weekend. "We're...
Community garden in Scranton hosts Christmas party
SCRANTON, Pa. — Garden of Cedar, a new community space along Cedar Avenue, welcomed neighbors to sing carols and meet with Santa Claus Sunday afternoon. The community garden was developed by Lackawanna County native Frank Dubas who says the space will have its first growing season in 2023. "I...
Schuylkill Haven bakery expands
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
Changes coming to Newswatch 16's set — Check it Out with Chelsea
MOOSIC, Pa. — You might have noticed something different this week on Newswatch 16. Right now, our newscasts our being aired from a temporary studio while our main studio is under construction. Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub walks us through the changes coming to the new set.
Christmas meal giveaway in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Cars wrapped around the block outside the Scranton Cultural Center for the Friends of the Poor Christmas basket distribution. "Logistically, it is a well-oiled machine because we have volunteers who come year after year. Some of these people have been doing this since Family to Family got started," said Linda Robeson, Family to Family director.
Brunch with Santa in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Volunteers in Wilkes-Barre aimed to make holiday traditions a little more accessible this season. A few dozen families visited Firwood United Methodist Church on Saturday morning for a Christmas brunch all for children and adults with special needs. Santa was on hand, of course, for photos...
Christmas light display in Luzerne County
SUGARLOAF, Pa. — Light the Night at the Sugarloaf Golf Club is an immersive Christmas light experience. New this year is a mega tree that features more than 14,000 pixels making it one of the largest in the world. There's also marshmallow roasting, fire pits, and hot chocolate to...
Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House
SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
A look back at 2022 in the news
Newswatch 16's Lisa Washington shares some of the stories that made news in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania this year. It has been an eventful year in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, from shocking crimes to stunning acts of kindness. Here is a look back at 2022 in the news. 2022 Electric...
Northumberland County Children and Youth Services hands out toys
SUNBURY, Pa. — There are toys everywhere at the United Lutheran Church near Sunbury, and organizers say this is only a fraction of what they started with. This is the annual toy distribution held by Northumberland County Children and Youth. "We were having families here getting diapers, winter coats....
Santa makes pre-holiday stops in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Santa Claus took some time out of his busy schedule on Saturday to make the rounds across our area. His first stop was in Jefferson Township in Lackawanna County. Members of the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company took Santa around different neighborhoods aboard a firetruck...
Coats, toys donated to kids in Lackawanna County
OLYPHANT, Pa. — All tucked away under a tree of cans are gifts of coats for children in need in Lackawanna County. These presents will soon be found in the hands of children at the Throop and Dickson City Civic Centers. "Provide much-needed clothing to children," said Corey Shevchik....
Vendor fair in Luzerne County supports arts charity
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Encore School of Dance hosted a small business vendor fair for shoppers in Mountain Top. The fair supported the school's charitable foundation Northeast Dance Outreach which aims to bring the arts to underserved communities. "We've done a lot of events for children with disabilities; we...
Pottsville Salvation Army teams up with Toys for Tots for Christmas
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A line of parents wrapped around the Foursquare Gospel Church in Pottsville on Monday, waiting in the winter weather to get Christmas presents for their kids. The winter weather delayed the Pottsville Salvation Army and Schuylkill County Toys for Tots toy distribution last week. So, families...
Holiday tradition of last-minute shopping
MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — If you think her store looks stacked, Cindy Hudak would say you should have seen it two weeks ago. Hudak is the owner of Boxes & Bows in Mountain Top, better known to her as her "happy place." If you're a procrastinator when it comes...
