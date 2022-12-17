ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Christmas dinner giveaway to help the hungry

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Within one hour of being open on Tuesday, more than 50 people stopped by the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre to pick up fixings for a Christmas turkey dinner. "We're anticipating maybe a little bit more people because of the high prices of the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Salvation Army hands out toys in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Salvation Army in Williamsport looked like Santa's workshop on Tuesday. The room was lined with presents for more than 800 kids around the county. Each bag of toys will go to a specific child. "No child should go without a toy at Christmas. Even if...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Community garden in Scranton hosts Christmas party

SCRANTON, Pa. — Garden of Cedar, a new community space along Cedar Avenue, welcomed neighbors to sing carols and meet with Santa Claus Sunday afternoon. The community garden was developed by Lackawanna County native Frank Dubas who says the space will have its first growing season in 2023. "I...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill Haven bakery expands

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Christmas meal giveaway in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Cars wrapped around the block outside the Scranton Cultural Center for the Friends of the Poor Christmas basket distribution. "Logistically, it is a well-oiled machine because we have volunteers who come year after year. Some of these people have been doing this since Family to Family got started," said Linda Robeson, Family to Family director.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Brunch with Santa in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Volunteers in Wilkes-Barre aimed to make holiday traditions a little more accessible this season. A few dozen families visited Firwood United Methodist Church on Saturday morning for a Christmas brunch all for children and adults with special needs. Santa was on hand, of course, for photos...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Christmas light display in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF, Pa. — Light the Night at the Sugarloaf Golf Club is an immersive Christmas light experience. New this year is a mega tree that features more than 14,000 pixels making it one of the largest in the world. There's also marshmallow roasting, fire pits, and hot chocolate to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton woman wins Publishers Clearing House

SCRANTON, Pa. — Publishers Clearing House was warming up for a big reveal in Scranton and then approached the house of a winner equipped with roses, balloons, and champagne, finally coming to the door of Chasity Pringle's home with a check for $10,000. "You didn't give up, and it...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

A look back at 2022 in the news

Newswatch 16's Lisa Washington shares some of the stories that made news in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania this year. It has been an eventful year in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, from shocking crimes to stunning acts of kindness. Here is a look back at 2022 in the news. 2022 Electric...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Santa makes pre-holiday stops in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Santa Claus took some time out of his busy schedule on Saturday to make the rounds across our area. His first stop was in Jefferson Township in Lackawanna County. Members of the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company took Santa around different neighborhoods aboard a firetruck...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Vendor fair in Luzerne County supports arts charity

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Encore School of Dance hosted a small business vendor fair for shoppers in Mountain Top. The fair supported the school's charitable foundation Northeast Dance Outreach which aims to bring the arts to underserved communities. "We've done a lot of events for children with disabilities; we...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday tradition of last-minute shopping

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — If you think her store looks stacked, Cindy Hudak would say you should have seen it two weeks ago. Hudak is the owner of Boxes & Bows in Mountain Top, better known to her as her "happy place." If you're a procrastinator when it comes...
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy