Minneapolis, MN

The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder

One Green Bay Packers player apparently learned nothing after Sunday’s all-time gaffe by the New England Patriots. Defensive back Rasul Douglas intercepted a pass from Baker Mayfield early in the 4th quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. And then Douglas pulled a page from Jakobi Read more... The post NFL world laughs at hilarious Packers blunder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars

The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff comments on game-winning TD vs. Jets

It was not clean and it was not easy, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions found a way to get the job done on Sunday as they scored a late touchdown to walk away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. Goff and the Lions’ offense struggled throughout the game, but they finally put it together when it mattered most, and they put the ball in the endzone to pick up the win. Following the game, Goff spoke about the final drive and his TD pass to Brock Wright.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake

It’s certainly not uncommon for officials to miss big calls in crucial moments – they’re human and many of the penalty decisions are judgment calls or hard decisions. But it doesn’t make them any less controversial. And one notable NFL rules analyst pointed out a critical mistake during Sunday afternoon’s New York Jets and Detroit Read more... The post Rules expert reveals terrible referee mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news

The Detroit Lions are having a surprising season. After a slow start to the 2022 season where they went just 1-6, the team has now won six of its last seven games and is a strong contender for a playoff spot. And the play from rookie pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston is a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Wants Patriots Coach Fired On Sunday

New England Patriots fans are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots offense is once again struggling to get going, this time against the Raiders. New England fans are done with offensive coordinator Matt Patricia. In fact, many fans want the Patriots coach to be fired. "Can they please...
The Big Lead

The Detroit Lions Are Beyond Belief

Fighting for their playoff lives, the Detroit Lions' offense went dormant against the New York Jets for 32 minutes, allowing an equally desperate Gang Green to usurp a 17-13 lead. Needing a touchdown to keep impossible dreams alive, Jared Goff assumed control of the ball with 4:37 to play and appeared to have a drive-starting big play to second-year tight end Brock Wright. The Notre Dame product, however, failed to reel in a throw slightly behind him for what would have been only his 26th career reception. Six plays later, coming out of the two-minute warning and facing fourth-and-inches from mid-field, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up some play-action misdirection designed to go to the kid who had just dropped the football. Fifty-one euphoric yards later and the Lions had what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown and a .500 record.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
Larry Brown Sports

NFL sends message to teams about firing coaches, executives

NFL teams seem to grow less and less patient with new head coaching hires every year, and the league feels that mindset has become an issue. The NFL sent a message to all 32 franchises at the owners’ meetings in Dallas this week informing them that teams have spent $800 million on coach and front-office firings over the past five years. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the memo was sent as a reminder that teams may want to give extra thought before making hasty decisions as the 2022 season nears its conclusion.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Decision

Matthew Stafford hasn't played a snap since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.  Now on injured reserve with a very slim chance of returning this season, whispers of a potential Stafford retirement have been growing with each passing week.  According to ...

