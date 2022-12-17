Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Jordan Bridge closure: Incinerator plant owner to remove damaged parts of trash conveyor belt
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of the Wheelabrator trash incinerating plant in Portsmouth is working to remove the damaged parts of a conveyor belt that has caused the stoppage of normal operations at the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge since Friday. The conveyor belt, which stretches across the entrance...
Families of deadly I-64 bus crash victims frustrated with lack of communication
Family members are looking for answers more than four days after a crash between a bus and semi on I-64 killed three people.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City
One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said. Read more: https://bit.ly/3VaZ5ML. Police: 1 dead after crash on Church Street in Elizabeth …. One person is dead following a Sunday evening crash on Church Street in Elizabeth City,...
Hampton 7-Eleven on N. King Street robbed, police investigate
Hampton 7-Eleven on N. King Street robbed, police investigate and ask for the public's help identifying the suspect
WAVY News 10
Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal bus, truck crash
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said. The crash happened early Friday morning near Williamsburg and the National Transportation Safety Board said it sent 10 investigators to conduct a safety investigation in cooperation with Virginia State Police. The two vehicles were traveling in eastbound lanes toward Norfolk when the “passenger bus merged into the tractor trailer’s path” and the “vehicles collided,” state police said in a news release. Three of the bus passengers, two Norfolk men in their 20s and a 19-year-old Chesapeake woman, died at the scene, state police said. The driver and the remaining passengers were taken to local hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Police said they expect to release further details later this week after consultation with prosecutors. The post Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal bus, truck crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police looking for missing man
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are looking for 56-year-old Robert Keyser, last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of 37th Street. Keyser is about 5-foot-10, 280 pounds and was last seen wearing a black cap, grey jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes, police said, and has an intellectual disability and may be in need of medical attention.
WAVY News 10
Double tragedy for family of 19-year-old killed in York County highway crash
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Montia Bouie, with roots in the Lambert’s Point section of Norfolk, is still trying to process the tragic events that claimed the 19-year-old’s life last week on Interstate 64 in York County. Reared by her grandmother in Greensboro, North Carolina,...
2 sent to hospital after 4-vehicle crash in Chesapeake
The investigation revealed the crash involved four vehicles Monday morning.
WITN
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have closed the case surrounding a fatal pedestrian hit and run after they said they discovered the driver involved died. Back on November 22nd, troopers responded to Highway 17 near Bridgeton just after 8 p.m. and found that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.
WAVY News 10
Info on SUV sought after shots fired into York County home
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in York County are looking for information after shots were fired into an occupied home late last month. The York County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt in the shooting, which happened on November 30 in the 100 block of Byrd Lane, just off George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown.
Brothers killed in bus crash on the way back from debut performance in Richmond
Three generations of a family in Norfolk are grieving after they say a crash on I-64 in Williamsburg took the lives of two loved ones.
WAVY News 10
Man gets 7 years after killing man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison after he fatally struck a man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk. Judge Mary Jane Hall on Friday sentenced Juan Franklin Ramirez-Urrea, 20, to seven active years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter from driving under the influence, and DUI, back in October, per a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
NBC12
Hopewell man found shot to death outside gas station
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Prince George are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Just before 11:30 p.m. police were called to the Shell gas station located at 5002 Oaklawn Boulevard due to reports of shots fired. When police arrived they found 25-year-old Quaheem Murphy of Hopewell...
Christmas ornaments missing for nearly a decade returned to owners in Virginia
Matt and Fran Pochily were moving to their new home, and during the process, they took most of their belongings but left behind items in their Norfolk attic and garage.
WAVY News 10
Police: Thousands stolen from James City County business
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Several thousand dollars of money and two shower kits valued at more than $600 were stolen from a James City County business last week, James City County Police said. Police are investigating what it said was a burglary to AP Homes Dec. 12...
Person killed after being struck by train in York Co., sheriff's office confirms
Officials say one person has died after being struck by a train Monday morning near the intersection of Mooretown Rd. and Cameron Cir.
WAVY News 10
Modified holiday schedule for Hampton Roads Transit
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit will have a modified schedule for the holidays in Norfolk. The Elizabeth River Ferry is closed on Christmas and other services will be on a Sunday schedule. On New Year’s Eve, bus, light rail, microtransit, Naval Station Norfolk Base Express and paratransit...
Driver arrested after pursuit through Currituck County
20-year-old Anthony Sulewski was arrested and charged with flee/elude arrest, failure to heed to lights and siren, reckless driving to endanger, left of center, injury to property and resisting public officer.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mess left behind from jewelry store burglary in Hampton
Hampton police are investigating a burglary from Dec. 15, and they told News 3 they're looking into a potential connection between two other burglaries in other cities on the same day.
