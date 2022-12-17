ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wildly Popular Upstate Cookie Shack Announces Hudson Valley Pop Up In Time For Holidays

Maybe you've ordered from them previously during one of their other highly attended Hudson Valley cookie pop-ups, perhaps you've tasted their delicious treats while visiting Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck (where they are sold on a regular basis), or remember last holiday season when they teamed up with our friends at Newburgh Brewing Company for a cookie and beer event?
RENSSELAER, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley’s Most Expensive Home to be Auctioned Off

After sitting unsold on the open market for over a year, the highest bidder can now own the Hudson Valley's most unique home. The no-reserve auction is being called a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to own Ledgerock Mansion. The Hyde Park/Rhinebeck estate went on the market in 2021 for $45 million but has yet to find a buyer. According to the listing agent, Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living, the property will now go to auction in January.
HYDE PARK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Win Tickets To Third Eye Blind at the Palace Theatre in Albany March 28th

Third Eye Blind is coming to Albany this spring for a one-night concert event! On March 28th they will be heading to the Palace Theatre as part of their 2023 U.S Tour!. Since their start in 1997, Third Eye Blind has grown to be a worldwide success thanks to their extremely dedicated fanbase that continues to grow every year. They have released five best-selling albums, and their newest album, "Our Bande Apart" is another banger! Some songs that highlight their prolific career include Semi-Charmed Life, Jumper, and Never Let You Go.
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York

An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘Fox and Friends’ Team Enjoys Cookies from Marlboro, New York Cookie Company

If you have a sweet tooth, love a baked treat and live in the Hudson Valley you probably have heard of Halfsies Cookie Company. The from-scratch cookie company, out of Marlboro New York, is known for their delectable cookies (that are so big they need to be cut in half) and their wide variety of flavors (I Hate Raisins" Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake Vanilla Chip).
MARLBORO, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Pop Up Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks Now Open

Well, the one thing that is cool about all this cold weather is it means our Hudson Valley outdoor pop-up ice rinks are up and running. Just today the Town of Newburgh Recreation Department at Chadwick Lake shared that they have got their rink set up awaiting a deep freeze. They expect it to open soon due to our falling temperatures.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

In Touch – Lynne Meloccaro, Dutchess County SPCA

Welcome, Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs, and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. Happy Holidays! It’s one week until Christmas! I hope you are ready to celebrate all of your upcoming special occasions. Most of all, I wish you much love and happiness wherever you find yourself this December. This week’s guest is Lynne Meloccaro, executive director of the Dutchess County SPCA. The SPCA is not only the go-to organization for all animal welfare issues, but they’re also helping the people of the Hudson Valley in ways you may have never considered. Lynne also talks about the best tips when it comes to adopting a pet for the holidays.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
