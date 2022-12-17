Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
Wildly Popular Upstate Cookie Shack Announces Hudson Valley Pop Up In Time For Holidays
Maybe you've ordered from them previously during one of their other highly attended Hudson Valley cookie pop-ups, perhaps you've tasted their delicious treats while visiting Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck (where they are sold on a regular basis), or remember last holiday season when they teamed up with our friends at Newburgh Brewing Company for a cookie and beer event?
Beware of New York ‘Porch Pirates’ Across Hudson Valley
Just before the holidays, Hudson Valley residents believe the same "porch pirate" has stolen gifts outside local homes. Can you help identify the suspect?. Poughkeepsie, New York residents are hoping for help to find an alleged "porch pirate." Porch Pirate In Poughkeepsie, New York Caught on Video. A concerned Poughkeepsie,...
“Amazing” New Owner Announced for Favorite Hudson Valley Restaurant
The good news continues to pour in for fans of Armadillo, one of the Hudson Valley's favorite Mexican restaurants in Kingston, NY. Not only are they reopening, but the announcement of new ownership has rallied many loyal customers. Big News from the Armadillo in Kingston, NY. The new ownership announcement...
NY’s Biggest Tree Discovered In Schagticoke, How Big Is It?
In New York we pride ourselves on striving to be the best, the biggest and most badass at everything. We have the most successful Major League Baseball team of all-time in the New York Yankees. We have the World's biggest city, Manhattan. We even have the world's biggest kaleidoscope! Now we just might have another landmark to brag about.
Many Shots Fired At Home With Teens From Hudson Valley, New York Inside
Police need help after shots rang out directed towards a Hudson Valley home with 40 people inside, including many teens. On Friday, Dec. 16, around 11:10 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call, reporting shots fired at 77 Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties. Shots...
Why Are Celebrities Flocking to this One Ulster County Lowes?
In Los Angeles, paparazzi love hanging out on Rodeo Drive to catch a glimpse of a Hollywood A-lister. In Ulster County, all they need to do is camp out at the local home improvement store. Celebrities in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that the Hudson Valley been a celebrity...
Sullivan County studies ways to revive Monticello's long-closed Broadway Theater
MONTICELLO − The Broadway Theater in Monticello has been closed for more than 30 years. Now it might finally see a new life. The Sullivan County Land Bank, which has acquired the theater, is using an Empire State Development grant to study how that might be done, and what that new life could be.
Hudson Valley’s Most Expensive Home to be Auctioned Off
After sitting unsold on the open market for over a year, the highest bidder can now own the Hudson Valley's most unique home. The no-reserve auction is being called a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to own Ledgerock Mansion. The Hyde Park/Rhinebeck estate went on the market in 2021 for $45 million but has yet to find a buyer. According to the listing agent, Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living, the property will now go to auction in January.
Win Tickets To Third Eye Blind at the Palace Theatre in Albany March 28th
Third Eye Blind is coming to Albany this spring for a one-night concert event! On March 28th they will be heading to the Palace Theatre as part of their 2023 U.S Tour!. Since their start in 1997, Third Eye Blind has grown to be a worldwide success thanks to their extremely dedicated fanbase that continues to grow every year. They have released five best-selling albums, and their newest album, "Our Bande Apart" is another banger! Some songs that highlight their prolific career include Semi-Charmed Life, Jumper, and Never Let You Go.
Snacks From Around the World at Poughkeepsie Store
Snacks from around the world are becoming extremely popular gifts on social media. Did you know you can get these snacks right here in the Hudson Valley?. Is it me or does holiday shopping get more and more difficult every single year?. Most people buy the things they want and...
Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York
An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
Popular Downtown Albany Rest/Bar for 15 yrs Closing Well-Known Cafe Moving In
A popular restaurant and bar that has been a staple in downtown Albany for fifteen years announced that they would be closing for good. Although this is sad news, there is a neighboring cafe that will move into that space because of the closure. One Restaurant Closes Another Cafe Moves...
‘Fox and Friends’ Team Enjoys Cookies from Marlboro, New York Cookie Company
If you have a sweet tooth, love a baked treat and live in the Hudson Valley you probably have heard of Halfsies Cookie Company. The from-scratch cookie company, out of Marlboro New York, is known for their delectable cookies (that are so big they need to be cut in half) and their wide variety of flavors (I Hate Raisins" Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake Vanilla Chip).
‘Jewel of the Hudson Valley’ Getting $25 Million Upgrade
Groundbreaking has begun on a major construction project that will enhance one of the Hudson Valley's most beautiful places. This week Governor Hochul announced a $25 million improvement plan that will construct a new visitor center and bring improvements and upgrades to the "jewel of the Hudson Valley." Over the...
3 Pop Up Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks Now Open
Well, the one thing that is cool about all this cold weather is it means our Hudson Valley outdoor pop-up ice rinks are up and running. Just today the Town of Newburgh Recreation Department at Chadwick Lake shared that they have got their rink set up awaiting a deep freeze. They expect it to open soon due to our falling temperatures.
In Touch – Lynne Meloccaro, Dutchess County SPCA
Welcome, Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs, and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. Happy Holidays! It’s one week until Christmas! I hope you are ready to celebrate all of your upcoming special occasions. Most of all, I wish you much love and happiness wherever you find yourself this December. This week’s guest is Lynne Meloccaro, executive director of the Dutchess County SPCA. The SPCA is not only the go-to organization for all animal welfare issues, but they’re also helping the people of the Hudson Valley in ways you may have never considered. Lynne also talks about the best tips when it comes to adopting a pet for the holidays.
Woodstock Film Festival Awarded Major Grant Funding Across Three Year Span
The Hudson Valley is home to some pretty significant yearly events, one of the most popular, especially lately, is the Woodstock Film Festival. For more than 20 years, the Woodstock Film Festival has provided opportunities for both emerging an established filmmakers, and promoted culture, diversity, community, educational opportunities and economic growth.
Alleged Animal Abuser from Upstate NY Charged after Grisly Find
The animal abuse allegations made against a woman in Troy are disturbing, to say the least - but kudos to our local law enforcement for doing what was necessary to make sure people like this don't ever own an animal again. According to a release by the Albany Police Department,...
Dutchess County begins holiday enforcement campaign
Dutchess County is joining law enforcement across the state to crack down on impaired driving during the holiday season.
