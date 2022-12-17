Boardman downs Girard for 3rd straight win
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s girls basketball went into Girard for a Saturday afternoon game and came out with a big road win 47-32 over the Indians.
View the highlights from the game above.Clark, Boardman snap East Liverpool win streak
Boardman’s Kenzie Riccitelli set the pace early for the Spartans with an offensive rebound and bucket to go up 9-4 early. They would take a 20-16 lead in the break.
Girard would cut into that lead most of the third quarter, with a few Allison Durkin baskets with assists from Sieasia Triplett to go down 4.
But Sarah Bero would be an X-factor for the Spartans late, finishing through contact a couple times to extend the Boardman lead late during a fourth quarter run.
Girard drops to 5-3 on the season, while Boardman improves to 4-3 and are in the middle of a three-game win streak.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0