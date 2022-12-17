ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Daily Voice

K9 Units Help Track Down Fleeing Suspects After Chase In Southeast: Police

Two suspects unsuccessfully avoided justice after leading authorities on a chase throughout numerous towns in the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 9:45 a.m., police in northern Westchester County noticed a 2019 Toyota Camry traveling faster than 90 mph on Interstate 684 in Bedford. Officers then tried to pull the car over, but the vehicle did not stop, leading police into a chase, according to New York State Police Officer Aaron Hicks.
BEDFORD, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Firing Gun Inside Home In Ramapo

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly firing shots at his home. The incident took place in Rockland County in the Hillcrest area of Ramapo on Greenridge Way on Monday, Dec. 19. Responding units from the Ramapo Police were directed towards a specific home where the gunshots were...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police arrest suspected armed robber in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie police arrested 42-year-old Daniel Gorton on Saturday night on felony robbery charges. According to the police, officers responded to 531 Main Street at approximately 9 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, witnesses told police that a man had brandished a...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fallsburg man arrested for stabbing his grandfather

FALLSBURG – A 24-year-old Fallsburg man has been charged with assault for allegedly stabbing his grandfather in the abdomen. The incident occurred on Friday, December 16. The 69-year-old victim initially sought treatment at urgent care on Concord Road in Monticello but was taken by Mobile Medic Ambulance to Garnett Health Medical Center Catskills in Harris, but later transferred to Garnett Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill where he underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
FALLSBURG, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

