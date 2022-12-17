Read full article on original website
Underage duo accused of beating 64-year-old in Hudson
Two children have been ordered to appear at Columbia County probation after they allegedly punched and kicked a 64-year-old man.
K9 Units Help Track Down Fleeing Suspects After Chase In Southeast: Police
Two suspects unsuccessfully avoided justice after leading authorities on a chase throughout numerous towns in the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 9:45 a.m., police in northern Westchester County noticed a 2019 Toyota Camry traveling faster than 90 mph on Interstate 684 in Bedford. Officers then tried to pull the car over, but the vehicle did not stop, leading police into a chase, according to New York State Police Officer Aaron Hicks.
Liquor Seized From Bridgeport Grocery Store, Owner, Employee Charged, Police Say
An owner and an employee were busted for allegedly selling more than just food at a Fairfield County grocery store. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 at De Castillo Grocery Store at 1160 State St. The bust comes on the heels of an investigation...
Bullets Fired During Teen Party At Hudson Valley Vacation Rental, Police Say
Police are searching for suspects after shots rang out during a party attended by more than 40 teens and young adults at a vacation rental in the Hudson Valley.The incident took place in Ulster County around 11 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 in Saugerties.Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call, reporting…
Police investigating shots fired at Saugerties house party
The Saugerties Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired incident that allegedly happened at a house party on Friday. No one has been charged with anything as of yet in this case.
Monticello Man Charged With Burglarizing Beer World Twice, Police Say
An area man was busted following an investigation into allegedly burglarizing Beer World twice last month. Sullivan County resident Justus L. McMoore, age 37, of Monticello, was charged on Friday, Dec. 16, with two counts of grand larceny and petit larceny, said Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police. McMoore...
Man Accused Of Firing Gun Inside Home In Ramapo
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly firing shots at his home. The incident took place in Rockland County in the Hillcrest area of Ramapo on Greenridge Way on Monday, Dec. 19. Responding units from the Ramapo Police were directed towards a specific home where the gunshots were...
Middletown police investigate 3 attempted break-ins
Middletown police are investigating three break-ins in town.
Police: Student sent for psych evaluation after threat at FDR High School in Hyde Park
Town of Hyde Park police say the 15-year-old made threatening statements about hurting other students at the high school.
Man Nabbed For Stabbing Grandfather in South Fallsburg, Police Say
An area man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his grandfather. The incident took place in Sullivan County on Friday, Dec. 16, in South Fallsburg. According to Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a person who had been stabbed and sought treatment at an urgent care facility in Monticello.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police arrest suspected armed robber in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie police arrested 42-year-old Daniel Gorton on Saturday night on felony robbery charges. According to the police, officers responded to 531 Main Street at approximately 9 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, witnesses told police that a man had brandished a...
Teen Girl Admits To Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain: DA
A teenager has admitted to fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said. The 15-year-old defendant, who was not identified, pleaded guilty to the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Headlines: Car flips onto live power lines, pedestrian hit, Poughkeepsie armed robbery
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fallsburg man arrested for stabbing his grandfather
FALLSBURG – A 24-year-old Fallsburg man has been charged with assault for allegedly stabbing his grandfather in the abdomen. The incident occurred on Friday, December 16. The 69-year-old victim initially sought treatment at urgent care on Concord Road in Monticello but was taken by Mobile Medic Ambulance to Garnett Health Medical Center Catskills in Harris, but later transferred to Garnett Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill where he underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office participates in “Shop with a Cop”
MONTICELLO – With the holiday season starting this week for the residents of Sullivan County, sheriff’s deputies spent Sunday, December 18 bringing cheer to the less fortunate young members of the community. Through the generosity of the Walmart Foundation, 40 children from around the county were treated to...
Poughkeepsie man arrested on weapons charges
A Poughkeepsie man is facing multiple weapons charges after police began investigating a report of shots fired.
Former Dutchess County lawyer accused of grand larceny
A former lawyer from Hopewell Junction has been indicted for allegedly stealing over $450,000 from disabled and vulnerable clients, the state attorney general's office said Monday.
Student Accused Of Making Threat To Cause Mass Harm To FDR-Hyde Park HS
A 15-year-old Hudson Valley high school student has been charged with making a threat of mass harm after school officials became aware and turned the information over to police. The teen was charged in Dutchess County on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Franklin D. Roosevelt High School-Hyde Park student was taken...
Felon pleads guilty to illegally possessing an AR-15
Ubrich could face a maximum sentence of 10 years for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Alleged Animal Abuser from Upstate NY Charged after Grisly Find
The animal abuse allegations made against a woman in Troy are disturbing, to say the least - but kudos to our local law enforcement for doing what was necessary to make sure people like this don't ever own an animal again. According to a release by the Albany Police Department,...
