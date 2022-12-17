Man faces life term in prison for child sexual abuse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury has convicted a man of 13 felonies for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl over several months.

Muhammad Abid Sharif, 50, was found guilty Thursday and faces up to 75 years to life in prison, prosecutors said. An additional 19 years could be tacked on to that term.

In 2017, the teen and her mother arrived in the U.S. from Pakistan to live with Sharif, according to a release from the Kern County District Attorney’s office. Sharif began showing the girl pornographic videos and soon after started to sexually abuse her, using threats to force her to comply, prosecutors said. The abuse was reported in 2020 and Bakersfield police corroborated the allegations and arrested Sharif.

“When victims come forward and report abuse, well-trained investigators and prosecutors are ready to gather evidence and prosecute offenders that violate positions of trust and authority in order to exploit children,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

