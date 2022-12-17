ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man faces life term in prison for child sexual abuse

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xCRd_0jmKtrKo00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury has convicted a man of 13 felonies for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl over several months.

Muhammad Abid Sharif, 50, was found guilty Thursday and faces up to 75 years to life in prison, prosecutors said. An additional 19 years could be tacked on to that term.

Pimp gets 27 years, 8 months for trafficking underage girls

In 2017, the teen and her mother arrived in the U.S. from Pakistan to live with Sharif, according to a release from the Kern County District Attorney’s office. Sharif began showing the girl pornographic videos and soon after started to sexually abuse her, using threats to force her to comply, prosecutors said. The abuse was reported in 2020 and Bakersfield police corroborated the allegations and arrested Sharif.

“When victims come forward and report abuse, well-trained investigators and prosecutors are ready to gather evidence and prosecute offenders that violate positions of trust and authority in order to exploit children,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Pool company owner, sons set for February hearing in assault case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing has been postponed two months for a Bakersfield pool company owner and his two sons who authorities say zip-tied and beat a man who attempted to steal from their business. Noting there had already been multiple postponements, Judge David Zulfa on Tuesday said he hopes this is the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman accused of assault, vandalism during protest gets year in jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to all charges — including assaulting an officer — filed against her following a protest two years ago in Downtown Bakersfield. Xandria Beltran-Gomez was sentenced Tuesday and also received two years’ felony probation, court records show. She […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Trafficking case may be referred to federal authorities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges were not filed Tuesday against human trafficking suspects arrested in Bakersfield last week and a prosecutor said the case may be referred to federal authorities. The suspects remained in custody as of 3 p.m., according to inmate records. Erika Garcia, Carlos Manuel Cortez, Yesenia Garcia, Alexis Medina, Angel Meza Silva, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 convicted of murder in 2017 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury on Monday found two men guilty of murder in the 2017 shooting death of a man in southwest Bakersfield. Tymere Ross, 24, and Kenton McDaniel, 23, were found guilty of second-degree murder and gang charges in the death of Hardeep Singh, 32, according to court records. They were acquitted […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of 1979 slaying of Dawn Koons seeks more DNA testing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted three years ago of the 1979 murder of a Bakersfield waitress, Prentice Foreman is continuing to proclaim his innocence and has asked an attorney be appointed to investigate the possibility of further DNA testing. If the request is granted, a judge will appoint an attorney to look into the matter. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ex-Delano inmate sentenced to federal prison for EDD fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former inmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Monday to five years and five months in federal prison for his part in a $25 million unemployment insurance fraud scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the first of 18 defendants charged to plead guilty and be sentenced. Daryol Richmond, […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

9 arrested in connection to human trafficking: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine suspects on suspicion of human trafficking for labor purposes, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy on Dec. 16. The victims ranged from ages 8 to 66, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said at about 12:39 a.m. deputies received several reports of suspicious circumstances […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Eight BPD officers fire at man armed with gun in SE Bakersfield

Update: Bakersfield Police Department said a total of eight officers fired their weapons at a suspect reported to have been armed with a gun in southeast Bakersfield. BPD officers were dispatched to a report of a man armed with a handgun near the railroad tracks at Madison Street and East Belle Terrace, according to a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman pleads no contest to felony in high-speed chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested after a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County has pleaded no contest to a felony gun charge. Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, according to court records. Four other felonies were dismissed. Sentencing is set for Jan. […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 Downtown Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces life in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder following a March 2021 shooting that wounded a person in Downtown Bakersfield, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. A Kern County jury convicted Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, on Thursday for attempted murder, assault with a firearm […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hearing in deadly alleged DUI crash set for February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with three felonies in a suspected drunken driving crash that killed a woman on Highway 58 is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in February. Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos Jr., 31, appeared in court Monday and agreed to have his preliminary hearing set for Feb. 10. Held on $100,000 bail, Lopez-Gallegos […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pimp gets 27 years, 8 months for trafficking underage girls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of sex trafficking girls ranging in age from 14 to 17 was sentenced Friday to 27 years and eight months in prison. Kajuan Richardson, 26, targeted girls at a local high school, prosecutors said. He was convicted last month of all charges including three counts of human […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Officer-involved shooting leaves a man dead in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Eight Bakersfield Police Department officers are on administrative leave after a shooting that left a man dead in Southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Police say the man fired at officers and then brandished a handgun before he was shot. According to BPD, a man was spotted waving a pistol near Martin Luther […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for an at-risk missing woman, 19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for Apollonia Davis, 19. Davis was last seen Tuesday on 38th Street, according to BPD. She is considered at risk because of a medical condition. The police department described Davis as 5 feet and 1 inch tall and 97 pounds […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man ordered to trial in alleged DUI crash that killed 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been ordered to stand trial on charges including gross vehicular manslaughter in an alleged drunken driving crash that killed two people, according to court records. Jesus Mendoza-Moran was held to answer on all charges filed in the Jan. 31, 2021, crash that killed 52-year-old Saul Chavez Muniz and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 plead no contest in fatal shooting at Rosamond apartment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and his girlfriend to an accessory charge in a deadly shooting that occurred last year in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for the dismissal of first-degree murder and gun assault charges in the death of […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Volunteers needed for Kern County Grand Jury

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County needs 19 volunteers to serve a one-year term on its grand jury starting in July. Jurors must be available 20 hours a week from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 2023 through June 2024. They will look into the operations of county, city and district […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman found burned, dead on Hwy 99 off-ramp: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol released an update Tuesday about a dead woman found on the Highway 99 off-ramp on Dec. 17. The highway patrol responded to a report of a “deceased subject on fire,” on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Hosking Avenue, according to a news release. She remains unidentified […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP checkpoint nabs two suspected drunken drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two suspected drunken drivers were arrested during a California Highway Patrol checkpoint held Friday in northwest Bakersfield. Officers said a total of 302 vehicles were screened between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. at the checkpoint set up at the intersection of Calloway Drive and Holland Street. The location is south of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Student assaults North HS staffer during campus fight: KHSD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video shared with 17 News shows a student punching a security staff member at North High School on Friday. Kern High School District officials said a North High School student assaulted a campus security staffer as the staff member was trying to break up a separate fight. 17 News reviewed video […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy