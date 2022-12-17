ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human remains reportedly found in Pennsylvania house

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA — Police were called to a house in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after human remains were found in the basement.

Police told WPVI that bone fragments from a human foot were found about four feet under the concrete in a basement of a house on Thursday.

Investigators worked to uncover more remains from the basement but the basement flooded due to the recent heavy rain, according to WPVI. Crews had to pump water out of the basement.

The discovery came after investigators got a tip that a woman’s body was possibly buried in the basement. According to WPVI, the captain of the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit and the head of the Office of Forensic Science were both called out to the house on Friday.

Investigators reportedly found a hoarding situation when they got to the house, according to KYW-TV.

According to KYW-TV, police are trying to determine if there is a connection to a woman who was killed eight years ago.

The Department of Licenses and Inspections was also at the house to make sure it was secure before the investigators began digging into the concrete, according to KYW-TV.

The inspection is expected to take a while, according to KYW-TV. No further information has been released.

